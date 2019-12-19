This table allows you to know how fast BHK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-13 $0.0676 2019-11-14 $0.0676 2019-10-11 $0.0676 2019-09-13 $0.06 2019-08-14 $0.06 2019-07-12 $0.06 2019-06-13 $0.065 2019-05-14 $0.065 2019-04-12 $0.065 2019-03-14 $0.065 2019-02-14 $0.065 2018-12-28 $0.065 2018-12-12 $0.065 2018-11-14 $0.065 2018-10-12 $0.065 2018-09-13 $0.065 2018-08-14 $0.065 2018-07-13 $0.065 2018-06-14 $0.065 2018-05-14 $0.065 2018-04-13 $0.065 2018-03-14 $0.065 2018-02-14 $0.065 2017-12-28 $0.065 2017-12-11 $0.065 2017-11-14 $0.065 2017-10-13 $0.065 2017-09-14 $0.065 2017-08-11 $0.065 2017-07-12 $0.065 2017-06-13 $0.065 2017-05-11 $0.065 2017-04-11 $0.065 2017-03-13 $0.065 2017-02-13 $0.065 2016-12-28 $0.065 2016-12-08 $0.065 2016-11-10 $0.065 2016-10-12 $0.065 2016-09-13 $0.065 2016-08-11 $0.065 2016-07-13 $0.065 2016-06-13 $0.071 2016-05-12 $0.071 2016-04-13 $0.071 2016-03-11 $0.071 2016-02-11 $0.071 2015-12-29 $0.071 2015-12-10 $0.071 2015-11-12 $0.071 2015-10-13 $0.071 2015-09-11 $0.0755 2015-08-12 $0.0755 2015-07-13 $0.0755 2015-06-11 $0.0755 2015-05-13 $0.0755 2015-04-13 $0.0755 2015-03-11 $0.0755 2015-02-11 $0.0755 2014-12-29 $0.0755 2014-12-10 $0.0755 2014-11-12 $0.0755 2014-10-10 $0.0755 2014-09-11 $0.0755 2014-08-13 $0.0755 2014-07-11 $0.0755 2014-06-12 $0.0755 2014-05-13 $0.0755 2014-04-11 $0.0755 2014-03-12 $0.0755 2014-02-12 $0.0755 2013-12-27 $0.0755 2013-12-11 $0.0755 2013-11-13 $0.0755 2013-10-11 $0.0755 2013-09-12 $0.0755 2013-08-13 $0.0755 2013-07-11 $0.0755 2013-06-12 $0.073 2013-05-13 $0.073 2013-04-11 $0.073 2013-03-13 $0.073 2013-02-13 $0.073 2012-12-27 $0.073 2012-12-12 $0.073 2012-11-13 $0.073 2012-10-11 $0.073 2012-09-12 $0.073 2012-08-13 $0.073 2012-07-12 $0.073 2012-06-13 $0.073 2012-05-11 $0.067 2012-04-12 $0.067 2012-03-13 $0.067 2012-02-13 $0.067 2011-12-28 $0.067 2011-12-12 $0.067 2011-11-10 $0.067 2011-10-12 $0.067 2011-09-13 $0.067 2011-08-11 $0.067 2011-07-13 $0.067 2011-06-13 $0.067 2011-05-12 $0.067 2011-04-13 $0.067 2011-03-11 $0.067 2011-02-11 $0.067 2010-12-29 $0.067 2010-12-13 $0.067 2010-11-10 $0.067 2010-10-13 $0.067 2010-09-13 $0.067 2010-08-12 $0.067 2010-07-13 $0.067 2010-06-11 $0.067 2010-05-12 $0.067 2010-04-13 $0.067 2010-03-11 $0.067 2010-02-10 $0.062 2009-12-29 $0.062 2009-12-11 $0.062 2009-11-10 $0.062 2009-10-13 $0.062 2009-09-11 $0.062 2009-08-12 $0.062 2009-07-13 $0.062 2009-06-11 $0.062 2009-05-13 $0.062 2009-04-13 $0.062 2009-03-12 $0.062 2009-02-11 $0.062 2008-12-29 $0.062 2008-12-11 $0.062 2008-11-12 $0.062 2008-10-10 $0.062 2008-09-11 $0.062 2008-08-13 $0.062 2008-07-11 $0.062 2008-06-12 $0.062 2008-05-13 $0.062 2008-04-11 $0.062 2008-03-12 $0.062 2008-02-13 $0.062 2007-12-27 $0.062 2007-12-11 $0.062 2007-11-13 $0.067 2007-10-11 $0.067 2007-09-12 $0.067 2007-08-13 $0.067 2007-07-12 $0.067 2007-06-13 $0.067 2007-05-11 $0.067 2007-04-12 $0.067 2007-03-13 $0.067 2007-02-13 $0.067 2006-12-22 $0.067 2006-12-13 $0.067 2006-11-13 $0.067 2006-10-12 $0.067 2006-09-13 $0.067 2006-08-11 $0.067 2006-07-12 $0.067 2006-06-13 $0.067 2006-05-11 $0.0771 2006-04-12 $0.0771 2006-03-13 $0.0771 2006-02-13 $0.0771 2005-12-23 $0.274779 2005-12-23 $0.0771 2005-12-13 $0.0771 2005-11-10 $0.0771 2005-10-12 $0.0771 2005-09-13 $0.12939 2005-09-13 $0.0771 2005-08-11 $0.0771 2005-07-13 $0.0771 2005-06-13 $0.0875 2005-05-12 $0.0875 2005-04-13 $0.0875 2005-03-11 $0.0875 2005-02-11 $0.0875 2004-12-28 $0.0875 2004-12-28 $0.2204 2004-12-13 $0.0875 2004-11-10 $0.0875 2004-10-13 $0.0875 2004-09-13 $0.0875 2004-08-12 $0.0875 2004-07-13 $0.0875 2004-06-14 $0.0875 2004-05-12 $0.0875 2004-04-13 $0.0875 2004-03-11 $0.0875 2004-02-12 $0.0875 2003-12-26 $0.0875 2003-12-26 $0.0592 2003-12-11 $0.0875 2003-11-12 $0.0875 2003-10-10 $0.0875 2003-09-11 $0.1 2003-08-13 $0.1 2003-07-11 $0.1 2003-06-12 $0.1 2003-05-13 $0.1 2003-04-11 $0.1 2003-03-12 $0.1 2003-02-12 $0.1 2003-01-13 $0.1 2002-12-12 $0.1 2002-11-13 $0.1 2002-10-10 $0.1 2002-09-12 $0.1 2002-08-13 $0.1 2002-07-11 $0.1 2002-06-12 $0.1 2002-05-13 $0.1 2002-04-11 $0.1 2002-03-13 $0.1 2002-02-13 $0.1 2002-01-22 $0.1