Blackrock Core Bond Trust

Stock

BHK

Price as of:

$14.53 -0.03 -0.21%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

BHK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.57%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.81

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BHK DARS™ Rating

BHK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

54,323

Open Price

$14.56

Day's Range

$14.53 - $14.56

Previous Close

$14.56

52 week low / high

$12.1 - $14.72

Percent off 52 week high

-1.29%

BHK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BHK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BHK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BHK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BHK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.0676

2019-11-14

$0.0676

2019-10-11

$0.0676

2019-09-13

$0.06

2019-08-14

$0.06

2019-07-12

$0.06

2019-06-13

$0.065

2019-05-14

$0.065

2019-04-12

$0.065

2019-03-14

$0.065

2019-02-14

$0.065

2018-12-28

$0.065

2018-12-12

$0.065

2018-11-14

$0.065

2018-10-12

$0.065

2018-09-13

$0.065

2018-08-14

$0.065

2018-07-13

$0.065

2018-06-14

$0.065

2018-05-14

$0.065

2018-04-13

$0.065

2018-03-14

$0.065

2018-02-14

$0.065

2017-12-28

$0.065

2017-12-11

$0.065

2017-11-14

$0.065

2017-10-13

$0.065

2017-09-14

$0.065

2017-08-11

$0.065

2017-07-12

$0.065

2017-06-13

$0.065

2017-05-11

$0.065

2017-04-11

$0.065

2017-03-13

$0.065

2017-02-13

$0.065

2016-12-28

$0.065

2016-12-08

$0.065

2016-11-10

$0.065

2016-10-12

$0.065

2016-09-13

$0.065

2016-08-11

$0.065

2016-07-13

$0.065

2016-06-13

$0.071

2016-05-12

$0.071

2016-04-13

$0.071

2016-03-11

$0.071

2016-02-11

$0.071

2015-12-29

$0.071

2015-12-10

$0.071

2015-11-12

$0.071

2015-10-13

$0.071

2015-09-11

$0.0755

2015-08-12

$0.0755

2015-07-13

$0.0755

2015-06-11

$0.0755

2015-05-13

$0.0755

2015-04-13

$0.0755

2015-03-11

$0.0755

2015-02-11

$0.0755

2014-12-29

$0.0755

2014-12-10

$0.0755

2014-11-12

$0.0755

2014-10-10

$0.0755

2014-09-11

$0.0755

2014-08-13

$0.0755

2014-07-11

$0.0755

2014-06-12

$0.0755

2014-05-13

$0.0755

2014-04-11

$0.0755

2014-03-12

$0.0755

2014-02-12

$0.0755

2013-12-27

$0.0755

2013-12-11

$0.0755

2013-11-13

$0.0755

2013-10-11

$0.0755

2013-09-12

$0.0755

2013-08-13

$0.0755

2013-07-11

$0.0755

2013-06-12

$0.073

2013-05-13

$0.073

2013-04-11

$0.073

2013-03-13

$0.073

2013-02-13

$0.073

2012-12-27

$0.073

2012-12-12

$0.073

2012-11-13

$0.073

2012-10-11

$0.073

2012-09-12

$0.073

2012-08-13

$0.073

2012-07-12

$0.073

2012-06-13

$0.073

2012-05-11

$0.067

2012-04-12

$0.067

2012-03-13

$0.067

2012-02-13

$0.067

2011-12-28

$0.067

2011-12-12

$0.067

2011-11-10

$0.067

2011-10-12

$0.067

2011-09-13

$0.067

2011-08-11

$0.067

2011-07-13

$0.067

2011-06-13

$0.067

2011-05-12

$0.067

2011-04-13

$0.067

2011-03-11

$0.067

2011-02-11

$0.067

2010-12-29

$0.067

2010-12-13

$0.067

2010-11-10

$0.067

2010-10-13

$0.067

2010-09-13

$0.067

2010-08-12

$0.067

2010-07-13

$0.067

2010-06-11

$0.067

2010-05-12

$0.067

2010-04-13

$0.067

2010-03-11

$0.067

2010-02-10

$0.062

2009-12-29

$0.062

2009-12-11

$0.062

2009-11-10

$0.062

2009-10-13

$0.062

2009-09-11

$0.062

2009-08-12

$0.062

2009-07-13

$0.062

2009-06-11

$0.062

2009-05-13

$0.062

2009-04-13

$0.062

2009-03-12

$0.062

2009-02-11

$0.062

2008-12-29

$0.062

2008-12-11

$0.062

2008-11-12

$0.062

2008-10-10

$0.062

2008-09-11

$0.062

2008-08-13

$0.062

2008-07-11

$0.062

2008-06-12

$0.062

2008-05-13

$0.062

2008-04-11

$0.062

2008-03-12

$0.062

2008-02-13

$0.062

2007-12-27

$0.062

2007-12-11

$0.062

2007-11-13

$0.067

2007-10-11

$0.067

2007-09-12

$0.067

2007-08-13

$0.067

2007-07-12

$0.067

2007-06-13

$0.067

2007-05-11

$0.067

2007-04-12

$0.067

2007-03-13

$0.067

2007-02-13

$0.067

2006-12-22

$0.067

2006-12-13

$0.067

2006-11-13

$0.067

2006-10-12

$0.067

2006-09-13

$0.067

2006-08-11

$0.067

2006-07-12

$0.067

2006-06-13

$0.067

2006-05-11

$0.0771

2006-04-12

$0.0771

2006-03-13

$0.0771

2006-02-13

$0.0771

2005-12-23

$0.274779

2005-12-23

$0.0771

2005-12-13

$0.0771

2005-11-10

$0.0771

2005-10-12

$0.0771

2005-09-13

$0.12939

2005-09-13

$0.0771

2005-08-11

$0.0771

2005-07-13

$0.0771

2005-06-13

$0.0875

2005-05-12

$0.0875

2005-04-13

$0.0875

2005-03-11

$0.0875

2005-02-11

$0.0875

2004-12-28

$0.0875

2004-12-28

$0.2204

2004-12-13

$0.0875

2004-11-10

$0.0875

2004-10-13

$0.0875

2004-09-13

$0.0875

2004-08-12

$0.0875

2004-07-13

$0.0875

2004-06-14

$0.0875

2004-05-12

$0.0875

2004-04-13

$0.0875

2004-03-11

$0.0875

2004-02-12

$0.0875

2003-12-26

$0.0875

2003-12-26

$0.0592

2003-12-11

$0.0875

2003-11-12

$0.0875

2003-10-10

$0.0875

2003-09-11

$0.1

2003-08-13

$0.1

2003-07-11

$0.1

2003-06-12

$0.1

2003-05-13

$0.1

2003-04-11

$0.1

2003-03-12

$0.1

2003-02-12

$0.1

2003-01-13

$0.1

2002-12-12

$0.1

2002-11-13

$0.1

2002-10-10

$0.1

2002-09-12

$0.1

2002-08-13

$0.1

2002-07-11

$0.1

2002-06-12

$0.1

2002-05-13

$0.1

2002-04-11

$0.1

2002-03-13

$0.1

2002-02-13

$0.1

2002-01-22

$0.1

BHK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BHK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BHK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BHK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BHK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.05%

4.00%

0years

BHK

BHK

BHK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BHK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

BHK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0676

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-12-19

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-07-02

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-12-19

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-05-02

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0710

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-12-19

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0755

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-12-20

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-07-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0730

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-05-02

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-12-21

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-12-21

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2007-12-05

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-12-15

2006-12-22

2006-12-27

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2748

2005-12-15

2005-12-23

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1294

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0771

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2204

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0592

2003-12-22

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-12-16

2003-12-26

2003-12-30

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-06-02

2003-06-12

2003-06-16

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2002-01-15

2002-01-22

2002-01-24

2002-01-31

Initial

Regular

Monthly

BHK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Blackrock Core Bond Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BHK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

