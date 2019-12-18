This table allows you to know how fast BFO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-01-14 $0.0025 2019-12-13 $0.02 2019-11-14 $0.02 2019-10-11 $0.02 2019-09-13 $0.02 2019-08-14 $0.02 2019-07-12 $0.02 2019-06-13 $0.02 2019-05-14 $0.02 2019-04-12 $0.02 2019-03-14 $0.02 2019-02-14 $0.026 2019-01-14 $0.026 2018-12-12 $0.026 2018-11-14 $0.026 2018-10-12 $0.026 2018-09-13 $0.026 2018-08-14 $0.026 2018-07-13 $0.026 2018-06-14 $0.026 2018-05-14 $0.026 2018-04-13 $0.026 2018-03-14 $0.026 2018-02-14 $0.026 2018-01-12 $0.026 2017-12-11 $0.026 2017-11-14 $0.031 2017-10-13 $0.031 2017-09-14 $0.031 2017-08-11 $0.031 2017-07-12 $0.031 2017-06-13 $0.031 2017-05-11 $0.031 2017-04-11 $0.031 2017-03-13 $0.031 2017-02-13 $0.031 2017-01-11 $0.031 2016-12-08 $0.031 2016-11-10 $0.031 2016-10-12 $0.031 2016-09-13 $0.031 2016-08-11 $0.031 2016-07-13 $0.031 2016-06-13 $0.031 2016-05-12 $0.031 2016-04-13 $0.031 2016-03-11 $0.031 2016-02-11 $0.031 2016-01-13 $0.031 2015-12-10 $0.031 2015-11-12 $0.031 2015-10-13 $0.031 2015-09-11 $0.0347 2015-08-12 $0.0347 2015-07-13 $0.0347 2015-06-11 $0.0347 2015-05-13 $0.0347 2015-04-13 $0.0347 2015-03-11 $0.0347 2015-02-11 $0.0347 2015-01-13 $0.0347 2014-12-10 $0.0347 2014-11-12 $0.0347 2014-10-10 $0.0347 2014-09-11 $0.0347 2014-08-13 $0.0347 2014-07-11 $0.05025 2014-06-12 $0.05025 2014-05-13 $0.05025 2014-04-11 $0.05025 2014-03-12 $0.05025 2014-02-12 $0.05025 2014-01-13 $0.05025 2013-12-11 $0.05025 2013-11-13 $0.05025 2013-10-11 $0.05025 2013-09-12 $0.056 2013-08-13 $0.056 2013-07-11 $0.056 2013-06-12 $0.056 2013-05-13 $0.056 2013-04-11 $0.056 2013-03-13 $0.056 2013-02-13 $0.056 2013-01-11 $0.056 2012-12-12 $0.056 2012-11-13 $0.056 2012-10-11 $0.056 2012-09-12 $0.056 2012-08-13 $0.056 2012-07-12 $0.056 2012-06-13 $0.056 2012-05-11 $0.056 2012-04-12 $0.056 2012-03-13 $0.056 2012-02-13 $0.056 2012-01-11 $0.056 2011-12-13 $0.056 2011-11-10 $0.056 2011-10-12 $0.056 2011-09-13 $0.056 2011-08-11 $0.056 2011-07-13 $0.056 2011-06-13 $0.056 2011-05-12 $0.056 2011-04-13 $0.056 2011-03-11 $0.056 2011-02-11 $0.056 2011-01-12 $0.056 2010-12-13 $0.056 2010-11-10 $0.056 2010-10-13 $0.056 2010-09-13 $0.056 2010-08-12 $0.056 2010-07-13 $0.056 2010-06-11 $0.056 2010-05-12 $0.056 2010-04-13 $0.056 2010-03-11 $0.056 2010-02-10 $0.056 2010-01-13 $0.056 2009-12-11 $0.056 2009-11-10 $0.056 2009-10-13 $0.056 2009-09-11 $0.056 2009-08-12 $0.056 2009-07-13 $0.056 2009-06-11 $0.056 2009-05-13 $0.051 2009-04-13 $0.051 2009-03-12 $0.051 2009-02-11 $0.051 2009-01-13 $0.051 2008-12-11 $0.051 2008-11-12 $0.051 2008-10-10 $0.051 2008-09-11 $0.051 2008-08-13 $0.051 2008-07-11 $0.051 2008-06-12 $0.051 2008-05-13 $0.051 2008-04-11 $0.051 2008-03-12 $0.051 2008-02-13 $0.051 2008-01-17 $0.051 2007-12-12 $0.051 2007-12-12 $0.000649 2007-12-12 $0.036537 2007-11-13 $0.051 2007-10-11 $0.051 2007-09-12 $0.051 2007-08-13 $0.051 2007-07-12 $0.051 2007-06-13 $0.051 2007-05-11 $0.051 2007-04-12 $0.051 2007-03-13 $0.051 2007-02-13 $0.051 2007-01-11 $0.051 2006-12-13 $0.051 2006-11-13 $0.055625 2006-10-12 $0.055625 2006-09-13 $0.055625 2006-08-11 $0.055625 2006-07-12 $0.055625 2006-06-13 $0.055625 2006-05-11 $0.055625 2006-04-12 $0.055625 2006-03-13 $0.055625 2006-02-13 $0.055625 2006-01-12 $0.055625 2005-12-13 $0.055625 2005-11-10 $0.055625 2005-10-12 $0.055625 2005-09-13 $0.055625 2005-08-11 $0.055625 2005-07-13 $0.055625 2005-06-13 $0.0675 2005-05-12 $0.0675 2005-04-13 $0.0675 2005-03-11 $0.0675 2005-03-11 $0.02974 2005-03-11 $0.02797 2005-02-11 $0.075 2005-01-12 $0.075 2004-12-13 $0.075 2004-11-10 $0.075 2004-10-13 $0.075 2004-09-13 $0.075 2004-08-12 $0.075 2004-07-13 $0.075 2004-06-14 $0.075 2004-05-12 $0.075 2004-04-13 $0.075 2004-03-11 $0.075 2004-02-12 $0.075 2004-01-13 $0.075 2003-12-11 $0.075 2003-11-24 $0.075 2000-09-27 $0.265 2000-06-28 $0.265 2000-03-29 $0.265 1999-12-30 $0.265 1999-09-28 $0.265 1999-06-28 $0.245 1999-03-29 $0.245 1998-12-30 $0.245 1998-09-28 $0.245 1998-06-26 $0.225 1998-03-27 $0.45 1998-01-07 $0.45 1997-09-26 $0.45 1997-06-26 $0.41 1997-03-26 $0.41 1996-12-30 $0.41 1996-09-26 $0.41 1996-06-26 $0.38 1996-03-27 $0.38 1995-12-28 $0.38 1995-09-27 $0.38 1995-06-28 $0.36