BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust

Stock

BFO

Price as of:

$14.55 +0.01 +0.07%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BFO)

BFO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.21%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.03

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BFO DARS™ Rating

BFO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,871

Open Price

$14.56

Day's Range

$14.54 - $14.56

Previous Close

$14.54

52 week low / high

$13.94 - $15.72

Percent off 52 week high

-7.44%

BFO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0025

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 14

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0025

2019-12-06

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Regular

BFO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BFO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-14

$0.0025

2019-12-13

$0.02

2019-11-14

$0.02

2019-10-11

$0.02

2019-09-13

$0.02

2019-08-14

$0.02

2019-07-12

$0.02

2019-06-13

$0.02

2019-05-14

$0.02

2019-04-12

$0.02

2019-03-14

$0.02

2019-02-14

$0.026

2019-01-14

$0.026

2018-12-12

$0.026

2018-11-14

$0.026

2018-10-12

$0.026

2018-09-13

$0.026

2018-08-14

$0.026

2018-07-13

$0.026

2018-06-14

$0.026

2018-05-14

$0.026

2018-04-13

$0.026

2018-03-14

$0.026

2018-02-14

$0.026

2018-01-12

$0.026

2017-12-11

$0.026

2017-11-14

$0.031

2017-10-13

$0.031

2017-09-14

$0.031

2017-08-11

$0.031

2017-07-12

$0.031

2017-06-13

$0.031

2017-05-11

$0.031

2017-04-11

$0.031

2017-03-13

$0.031

2017-02-13

$0.031

2017-01-11

$0.031

2016-12-08

$0.031

2016-11-10

$0.031

2016-10-12

$0.031

2016-09-13

$0.031

2016-08-11

$0.031

2016-07-13

$0.031

2016-06-13

$0.031

2016-05-12

$0.031

2016-04-13

$0.031

2016-03-11

$0.031

2016-02-11

$0.031

2016-01-13

$0.031

2015-12-10

$0.031

2015-11-12

$0.031

2015-10-13

$0.031

2015-09-11

$0.0347

2015-08-12

$0.0347

2015-07-13

$0.0347

2015-06-11

$0.0347

2015-05-13

$0.0347

2015-04-13

$0.0347

2015-03-11

$0.0347

2015-02-11

$0.0347

2015-01-13

$0.0347

2014-12-10

$0.0347

2014-11-12

$0.0347

2014-10-10

$0.0347

2014-09-11

$0.0347

2014-08-13

$0.0347

2014-07-11

$0.05025

2014-06-12

$0.05025

2014-05-13

$0.05025

2014-04-11

$0.05025

2014-03-12

$0.05025

2014-02-12

$0.05025

2014-01-13

$0.05025

2013-12-11

$0.05025

2013-11-13

$0.05025

2013-10-11

$0.05025

2013-09-12

$0.056

2013-08-13

$0.056

2013-07-11

$0.056

2013-06-12

$0.056

2013-05-13

$0.056

2013-04-11

$0.056

2013-03-13

$0.056

2013-02-13

$0.056

2013-01-11

$0.056

2012-12-12

$0.056

2012-11-13

$0.056

2012-10-11

$0.056

2012-09-12

$0.056

2012-08-13

$0.056

2012-07-12

$0.056

2012-06-13

$0.056

2012-05-11

$0.056

2012-04-12

$0.056

2012-03-13

$0.056

2012-02-13

$0.056

2012-01-11

$0.056

2011-12-13

$0.056

2011-11-10

$0.056

2011-10-12

$0.056

2011-09-13

$0.056

2011-08-11

$0.056

2011-07-13

$0.056

2011-06-13

$0.056

2011-05-12

$0.056

2011-04-13

$0.056

2011-03-11

$0.056

2011-02-11

$0.056

2011-01-12

$0.056

2010-12-13

$0.056

2010-11-10

$0.056

2010-10-13

$0.056

2010-09-13

$0.056

2010-08-12

$0.056

2010-07-13

$0.056

2010-06-11

$0.056

2010-05-12

$0.056

2010-04-13

$0.056

2010-03-11

$0.056

2010-02-10

$0.056

2010-01-13

$0.056

2009-12-11

$0.056

2009-11-10

$0.056

2009-10-13

$0.056

2009-09-11

$0.056

2009-08-12

$0.056

2009-07-13

$0.056

2009-06-11

$0.056

2009-05-13

$0.051

2009-04-13

$0.051

2009-03-12

$0.051

2009-02-11

$0.051

2009-01-13

$0.051

2008-12-11

$0.051

2008-11-12

$0.051

2008-10-10

$0.051

2008-09-11

$0.051

2008-08-13

$0.051

2008-07-11

$0.051

2008-06-12

$0.051

2008-05-13

$0.051

2008-04-11

$0.051

2008-03-12

$0.051

2008-02-13

$0.051

2008-01-17

$0.051

2007-12-12

$0.051

2007-12-12

$0.000649

2007-12-12

$0.036537

2007-11-13

$0.051

2007-10-11

$0.051

2007-09-12

$0.051

2007-08-13

$0.051

2007-07-12

$0.051

2007-06-13

$0.051

2007-05-11

$0.051

2007-04-12

$0.051

2007-03-13

$0.051

2007-02-13

$0.051

2007-01-11

$0.051

2006-12-13

$0.051

2006-11-13

$0.055625

2006-10-12

$0.055625

2006-09-13

$0.055625

2006-08-11

$0.055625

2006-07-12

$0.055625

2006-06-13

$0.055625

2006-05-11

$0.055625

2006-04-12

$0.055625

2006-03-13

$0.055625

2006-02-13

$0.055625

2006-01-12

$0.055625

2005-12-13

$0.055625

2005-11-10

$0.055625

2005-10-12

$0.055625

2005-09-13

$0.055625

2005-08-11

$0.055625

2005-07-13

$0.055625

2005-06-13

$0.0675

2005-05-12

$0.0675

2005-04-13

$0.0675

2005-03-11

$0.0675

2005-03-11

$0.02974

2005-03-11

$0.02797

2005-02-11

$0.075

2005-01-12

$0.075

2004-12-13

$0.075

2004-11-10

$0.075

2004-10-13

$0.075

2004-09-13

$0.075

2004-08-12

$0.075

2004-07-13

$0.075

2004-06-14

$0.075

2004-05-12

$0.075

2004-04-13

$0.075

2004-03-11

$0.075

2004-02-12

$0.075

2004-01-13

$0.075

2003-12-11

$0.075

2003-11-24

$0.075

2000-09-27

$0.265

2000-06-28

$0.265

2000-03-29

$0.265

1999-12-30

$0.265

1999-09-28

$0.265

1999-06-28

$0.245

1999-03-29

$0.245

1998-12-30

$0.245

1998-09-28

$0.245

1998-06-26

$0.225

1998-03-27

$0.45

1998-01-07

$0.45

1997-09-26

$0.45

1997-06-26

$0.41

1997-03-26

$0.41

1996-12-30

$0.41

1996-09-26

$0.41

1996-06-26

$0.38

1996-03-27

$0.38

1995-12-28

$0.38

1995-09-27

$0.38

1995-06-28

$0.36

BFO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BFO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BFO

Metric

BFO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BFO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-56.80%

-90.38%

0years

BFO

BFO

BFO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BFO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BFO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0025

2019-12-06

2020-01-14

2020-01-15

2020-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-10-01

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-10-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

2019-09-16

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-05-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-05-01

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-05-01

2018-07-13

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-05-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-04-02

2018-04-13

2018-04-16

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2018-01-02

2018-01-12

2018-01-16

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0260

2017-12-01

2017-12-11

2017-12-12

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

2017-10-16

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-04-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-04-03

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-04-03

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-04-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-07-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-04-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-04-01

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-12-01

2015-12-10

2015-12-14

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-08-03

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-04-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-04-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-04-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-12-01

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0347

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-04-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-04-01

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-04-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2013-10-01

2013-10-11

2013-10-16

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-09-03

2013-09-12

2013-09-16

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-04-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-04-01

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-04-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-04-02

2012-07-12

2012-07-16

2012-07-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-04-02

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-04-02

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-04-02

2012-04-12

2012-04-16

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-12-05

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-08-03

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-04-01

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-12-06

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-08-02

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-03-01

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-12-07

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-08-03

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-03-02

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-02-02

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-12-05

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-06-02

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2008-01-02

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0365

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-12-05

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-10-01

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-07-02

2007-07-12

2007-07-16

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-04-02

2007-04-12

2007-04-16

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2007-01-02

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0510

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-10-02

2006-10-12

2006-10-16

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-04-03

2006-04-12

2006-04-17

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2006-01-03

2006-01-12

2006-01-17

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0556

2005-06-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-05-02

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0280

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-06-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0297

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-06-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0675

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0750

2003-11-17

2003-11-24

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2650

2000-09-19

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2000-05-16

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2000-03-21

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1999-11-16

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

1999-09-21

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1999-05-18

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1999-03-16

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1998-11-17

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1998-09-15

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-05-19

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1998-03-17

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1997-11-18

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

1997-09-16

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1997-05-20

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1997-03-18

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1996-12-17

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

1996-09-17

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1996-06-18

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1996-03-19

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1995-12-19

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

1995-09-18

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

1995-06-20

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

BFO

Investor Resources

Learn more about BlackRock Florida Municipal 2020 Term Trust on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BFO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

