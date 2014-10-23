Best Dividend Stocks
Invesco Ltd.

Stock

IVZ

Price as of:

$18.32 +0.1 +0.55%

Industry

Asset Management

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

IVZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.81%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

48.10%

EPS $2.58

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

10 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get IVZ DARS™ Rating

IVZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.32

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,164,711

Open Price

$18.26

Day's Range

$18.1 - $18.37

Previous Close

$18.22

52 week low / high

$15.15 - $22.18

Percent off 52 week high

-17.40%

IVZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

IVZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade IVZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
IVZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast IVZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.31

2019-08-14

$0.31

2019-05-09

$0.31

2019-02-13

$0.3

2018-11-09

$0.3

2018-08-15

$0.3

2018-05-10

$0.3

2018-02-14

$0.29

2017-11-13

$0.29

2017-08-15

$0.29

2017-05-10

$0.29

2017-02-14

$0.28

2016-11-10

$0.28

2016-08-16

$0.28

2016-05-11

$0.28

2016-02-16

$0.27

2015-11-13

$0.27

2015-08-18

$0.27

2015-05-13

$0.27

2015-02-17

$0.25

2014-11-14

$0.25

2014-08-19

$0.25

2014-05-14

$0.25

2014-02-18

$0.225

2013-11-15

$0.225

2013-08-19

$0.225

2013-05-15

$0.225

2013-02-19

$0.1725

2012-11-15

$0.1725

2012-08-20

$0.1725

2012-05-16

$0.1725

2012-02-21

$0.1225

2011-11-16

$0.1225

2011-08-18

$0.1225

2011-05-18

$0.1225

2011-02-18

$0.11

2010-11-17

$0.11

2010-08-19

$0.11

2010-05-20

$0.11

2010-02-19

$0.1025

2009-11-16

$0.1025

2009-08-17

$0.1025

2009-05-18

$0.1025

2009-02-23

$0.1

2008-11-24

$0.1

2008-08-18

$0.1

2008-05-19

$0.1

2008-03-18

$0.22

2007-09-19

$0.328

2007-04-25

$0.416

2006-09-06

$0.308

2006-03-29

$0.40374

2005-09-07

$0.2788

2005-03-30

$0.3784

2004-09-22

$0.1794

2004-03-31

$0.465

2003-08-13

$0.3328

2003-04-02

$0.417

2002-08-28

$0.3128

2002-04-03

$0.38

2001-09-05

$0.2654

2001-03-28

$0.3434

IVZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
IVZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for IVZ

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

IVZ Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

IVZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.76%

4.20%

10years

IVZ

News
IVZ

Research
IVZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

IVZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

IVZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-10-23

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-07-24

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-04-24

2019-05-09

2019-05-10

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-01-29

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-17

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-07-25

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-04-26

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-01-30

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-10-25

2017-11-13

2017-11-14

2017-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-07-27

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-04-26

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-01-26

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-07-27

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-01-27

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-10-29

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-07-30

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-28

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-29

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-30

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-01

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2014-01-30

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-10-31

2013-11-15

2013-11-19

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-07-31

2013-08-19

2013-08-21

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2013-01-31

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2012-07-26

2012-08-20

2012-08-22

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2012-04-26

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2012-01-26

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2011-10-24

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2011-07-26

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1225

2011-04-27

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-01-27

2011-02-18

2011-02-23

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-10-25

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-07-27

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-04-27

2010-05-20

2010-05-24

2010-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2010-01-27

2010-02-19

2010-02-23

2010-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2009-10-16

2009-11-16

2009-11-18

2009-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2009-07-24

2009-08-17

2009-08-19

2009-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2009-04-22

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-01-29

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-10-27

2008-11-24

2008-11-26

2008-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-07-23

2008-08-18

2008-08-20

2008-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2008-04-23

2008-05-19

2008-05-21

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-02-01

2008-03-18

2008-03-19

2008-04-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.3280

Unknown

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4160

Unknown

2007-04-25

2007-04-27

2007-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3080

Unknown

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4037

Unknown

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2788

Unknown

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3784

Unknown

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1794

Unknown

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4650

Unknown

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3328

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4170

Unknown

2003-04-02

2003-04-04

2003-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3128

Unknown

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

Unknown

2002-04-03

2002-04-05

2002-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2654

Unknown

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3434

Unknown

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

IVZ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Invesco Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

IVZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Invesco- (IVZ)-s a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail, institutional, and private wealth management clients. Through its subsidiaries it manages separate client focused equity, balanced, fixed income, money market, and real estate investment portfolios and funds for its clients. The firm was formerly known as AMVESCAP PLC and INVESCO PLC. INVESCO was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

