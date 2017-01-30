Best Dividend Stocks
Hennessy Advisors Inc

Stock

HNNA

Price as of:

$10.24 +0.05 +0.49%

Industry

Asset Management

HNNA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.37%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.55

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

38.73%

EPS $1.42

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HNNA DARS™ Rating

HNNA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,100

Open Price

$10.19

Day's Range

$10.19 - $10.25

Previous Close

$10.19

52 week low / high

$9.0 - $12.78

Percent off 52 week high

-19.87%

HNNA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HNNA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

HNNA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HNNA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.1375

2019-08-19

$0.1375

2019-05-17

$0.11

2019-02-15

$0.11

2018-11-09

$0.11

2018-08-15

$0.1

2018-05-16

$0.1

2018-02-08

$0.1

2017-11-14

$0.075

2017-08-15

$0.075

2017-05-12

$0.075

2017-02-08

$0.05

2016-11-10

$0.06666666666666667

2016-08-16

$0.05333333333333334

2016-05-17

$0.05333333333333334

2016-02-10

$0.05333333333333334

2015-11-12

$0.04

2015-08-14

$0.04

2015-05-18

$0.04

2015-02-11

$0.04

2014-11-12

$0.03333333333333333

2014-08-19

$0.02666666666666667

2014-05-16

$0.02666666666666667

2014-02-12

$0.02666666666666667

2013-11-13

$0.020833333333333332

2013-08-20

$0.020833333333333332

2013-05-22

$0.020833333333333332

2013-01-31

$0.020833333333333332

2012-08-16

$0.020833333333333332

2012-05-16

$0.020833333333333332

2012-02-03

$0.020833333333333332

2011-11-10

$0.016666666666666666

2011-08-16

$0.016666666666666666

2011-05-17

$0.016666666666666666

2011-02-07

$0.016666666666666666

2010-10-25

$0.06

2010-02-08

$0.06

2009-02-09

$0.06

2008-02-11

$0.06

2007-02-12

$0.035555555555555556

2006-02-10

$0.025185185185185185

HNNA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HNNA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HNNA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HNNA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HNNA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

34.38%

34.15%

4years

HNNA

HNNA

HNNA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HNNA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

HNNA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1375

2019-10-30

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2019-08-07

2019-08-19

2019-08-20

2019-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-05-07

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2019-02-12

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-10-30

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-05-02

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-01-25

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-08-02

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2017-05-01

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-01-26

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2016-10-31

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2016-08-03

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2016-05-04

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2016-01-28

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-10-30

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-08-03

2015-08-14

2015-08-18

2015-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-05-05

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2015-01-29

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2014-10-30

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2014-08-06

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2014-05-05

2014-05-16

2014-05-20

2014-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2013-10-31

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2013-08-07

2013-08-20

2013-08-22

2013-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2013-05-08

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

2013-02-01

2013-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2012-10-30

Unknown

2012-11-14

2012-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2012-08-02

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2012-05-03

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

2012-01-19

2012-02-03

2012-02-07

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2011-10-31

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2011-08-04

2011-08-16

2011-08-18

2011-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2011-05-06

2011-05-17

2011-05-19

2011-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

2011-01-18

2011-02-07

2011-02-09

2011-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-10-14

2010-10-25

2010-10-27

2010-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0600

2010-01-28

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0600

2009-01-29

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0600

2008-01-24

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0356

2007-01-25

2007-02-12

2007-02-14

2007-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0252

2006-01-27

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

HNNA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

No company description available.

