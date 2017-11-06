Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Federated Investors

Stock

FII

Price as of:

$33.16 +0.02 +0.06%

Industry

Asset Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Asset Management /

Federated Investors (FII)

FII

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.26%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.08

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

42.03%

EPS $2.57

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FII DARS™ Rating

FII

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.16

Quote Time

Today's Volume

28,228

Open Price

$33.34

Day's Range

$33.09 - $33.34

Previous Close

$33.14

52 week low / high

$24.5 - $35.98

Percent off 52 week high

-7.84%

FII

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FII has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FII's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FII

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FII’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.27

2019-08-07

$0.27

2019-05-07

$0.27

2019-02-07

$0.27

2018-11-07

$0.27

2018-08-07

$0.27

2018-05-07

$0.27

2018-02-07

$0.25

2017-11-07

$0.25

2017-08-04

$0.25

2017-05-04

$0.25

2017-02-06

$0.25

2016-11-04

$0.25

2016-08-04

$0.25

2016-05-04

$0.25

2016-02-04

$0.25

2015-11-04

$0.25

2015-08-05

$0.25

2015-05-06

$0.25

2015-02-04

$0.25

2014-11-05

$0.25

2014-08-06

$0.25

2014-05-06

$0.25

2014-02-05

$0.25

2013-11-06

$0.25

2013-08-06

$0.25

2013-05-06

$0.24

2013-02-06

$0.24

2012-11-06

$0.24

2012-08-06

$0.24

2012-05-04

$0.24

2012-02-06

$0.24

2011-11-04

$0.24

2011-08-04

$0.24

2011-05-04

$0.24

2011-02-04

$0.24

2010-11-04

$0.24

2010-08-04

$0.24

2010-05-05

$0.24

2010-02-03

$0.24

2009-11-05

$0.24

2009-08-06

$0.24

2009-05-06

$0.24

2009-02-04

$0.24

2008-11-05

$0.24

2008-08-06

$0.24

2008-05-06

$0.24

2008-02-06

$0.21

2007-11-06

$0.21

2007-08-06

$0.21

2007-05-04

$0.21

2007-02-06

$0.18

2006-11-06

$0.18

2006-08-04

$0.18

2006-05-04

$0.18

2006-02-06

$0.15

2005-11-04

$0.15

2005-08-04

$0.15

2005-05-05

$0.15

2005-02-16

$0.125

2004-11-04

$0.125

2004-08-04

$0.102

2004-05-05

$0.102

2004-02-18

$0.085

2003-11-05

$0.085

2003-08-05

$0.085

2003-05-05

$0.07

2003-02-05

$0.057

2002-11-05

$0.057

2002-08-05

$0.057

2002-05-03

$0.057

2002-02-05

$0.046

2001-11-05

$0.046

2001-08-03

$0.046

2001-05-03

$0.046

2001-02-05

$0.037

2000-11-01

$0.037

2000-08-02

$0.037

2000-05-04

$0.03666666666666667

2000-02-03

$0.028

1999-10-28

$0.028

1999-07-29

$0.028

1999-04-29

$0.028

1999-02-04

$0.025333333333333333

1998-10-28

$0.025333333333333333

1998-07-29

$0.024

FII's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FII

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FII

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FII Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

FII

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.60%

1.89%

1years

FII

News
FII

Research
FII

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FII

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FII

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2700

2019-10-24

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-07-25

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-04-25

2019-05-07

2019-05-08

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-10-25

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-07-26

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-04-26

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-01-25

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-10-26

2017-11-07

2017-11-08

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-07-27

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-01-26

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-10-27

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-04-28

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-01-28

2016-02-04

2016-02-08

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-10-22

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-07-23

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-04-23

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2015-01-22

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-23

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-07-24

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-24

2014-05-06

2014-05-08

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-23

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-10-24

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2013-07-25

2013-08-06

2013-08-08

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-04-25

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2013-01-24

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-10-25

2012-11-06

2012-11-08

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-07-26

2012-08-06

2012-08-08

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-04-26

2012-05-04

2012-05-08

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2012-01-26

2012-02-06

2012-02-08

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-10-27

2011-11-04

2011-11-08

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-07-28

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-04-28

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2011-01-27

2011-02-04

2011-02-08

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-10-28

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-07-22

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2010-01-28

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-10-22

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-07-24

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-04-23

2009-05-06

2009-05-08

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2009-01-23

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-10-23

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-07-24

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2008-04-24

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-01-24

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-10-29

2007-11-06

2007-11-08

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-07-26

2007-08-06

2007-08-08

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-04-26

2007-05-04

2007-05-08

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-01-26

2007-02-06

2007-02-08

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-10-26

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-07-28

2006-08-04

2006-08-08

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-04-27

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-01-26

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-10-27

2005-11-04

2005-11-08

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-07-28

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-04-28

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-02-03

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-10-28

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2004-07-23

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1020

2004-04-19

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-02-09

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-10-22

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-07-22

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-04-23

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2003-01-22

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2002-10-22

2002-11-05

2002-11-07

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2002-07-23

2002-08-05

2002-08-07

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0570

2002-04-24

2002-05-03

2002-05-07

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0460

2002-01-29

2002-02-05

2002-02-07

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0460

2001-10-23

2001-11-05

2001-11-07

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0460

2001-07-24

2001-08-03

2001-08-07

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0460

2001-04-25

2001-05-03

2001-05-07

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2001-01-23

2001-02-05

2001-02-07

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2000-10-17

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2000-07-28

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

2000-04-26

2000-05-04

2000-05-08

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

Unknown

2000-02-03

2000-02-07

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

1999-10-20

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

1999-07-20

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0280

1999-04-20

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

1999-01-26

1999-02-04

1999-02-08

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0253

1998-10-16

1998-10-28

1998-10-30

1998-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1998-07-21

1998-07-29

1998-07-31

1998-08-10

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FII

Investor Resources

Learn more about Federated Investors on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FII

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Federated Investors- (FII)-is one of the largest investment managers in the United States, managing more than $300 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2007. With 148 mutual funds, as well as a variety of separately managed account options, Federated provides comprehensive investment management worldwide to more than 5,400 institutions and intermediaries including corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X