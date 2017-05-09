Best Dividend Stocks
The Carlyle Group

Stock

CG

Price as of:

$31.51 +0.68 +2.21%

Industry

Asset Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group (CG)

CG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

4.02%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

74.51%

EPS $1.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

409,621

Open Price

$30.58

Day's Range

$30.5 - $31.61

Previous Close

$30.83

52 week low / high

$15.09 - $31.61

Percent off 52 week high

-0.32%

CG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

CG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.31

2019-08-09

$0.43

2019-05-10

$0.19

2019-02-15

$0.43

2018-11-09

$0.42

2018-08-10

$0.22

2018-05-10

$0.27

2018-02-16

$0.33

2017-11-09

$0.56

2017-08-10

$0.42

2017-05-11

$0.1

2017-02-16

$0.16

2016-11-04

$0.5

2016-08-11

$0.63

2016-05-12

$0.26

2016-02-19

$0.29

2015-11-12

$0.56

2015-08-17

$0.89

2015-05-13

$0.33

2015-02-19

$1.61

2014-11-06

$0.16

2014-08-07

$0.16

2014-05-12

$0.16

2014-02-27

$1.4

2013-11-14

$0.16

2013-08-15

$0.16

2013-05-16

$0.16

2013-02-28

$0.85

2012-11-15

$0.16

2012-08-16

$0.11

CG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CG

Metric

CG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.63%

0.00%

0years

CG

News
CG

Research
CG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

CG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-10-24

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2019-07-30

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-04-24

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2019-02-05

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2018-10-24

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-02-06

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2017-10-24

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-08-02

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-05-03

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-02-07

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-10-25

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2016-07-26

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-04-26

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2016-02-09

2016-02-19

2016-02-23

2016-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2015-10-27

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2015-07-28

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-04-28

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.6100

2015-02-11

2015-02-19

2015-02-23

2015-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-10-28

2014-11-06

2014-11-10

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-07-29

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2014-04-30

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.4000

2014-02-19

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-11-06

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-08-07

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-05-09

2013-05-16

2013-05-20

2013-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2013-02-20

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-11-06

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-08-08

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-08-31

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CG

Investor Resources

Learn more about The Carlyle Group on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

This company is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES. The firm typically invests in agriculture, aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer, retail, industrial, infrastructure, energy, power, healthcare, software, technology, systems, real estate, financial services, transportation, business services, telecommunications, media, and logistics sectors. Within the industrial sector, the firm invests in manufacturing, building products, packaging, chemicals, metals and mining, forestry and paper products, and industrial consumables and services. In consumer and retail sectors, it invests in food and beverage, retail, restaurants, consumer products, consumer services, personal care products, direct marketing, and education. Within aerospace, defense, business services, and government services sectors, it seeks to invest in defense electronics, manufacturing and services, government contracting and services, information technology, distribution companies. In telecommunication and media sectors, it invests in cable TV, directories, publishing, entertainment and content delivery services, wireless infrastructure/services, fixed line networks, satellite services, broadband and Internet, and infrastructure. Within real estate, the firm invests in office, hotel, industrial, retail, for sale residential, student housing, hospitality, multifamily residential, homebuilding and building products, and senior living sectors. The firm seeks to hold its investments for four to six years. In the healthcare sector, it invests in healthcare services, outsourcing services, companies running clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies, managed care, pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical related services, healthcare IT, medical, products, and devices. It seeks to invest in companies based in Sub-Saharan focusing on Angola, Angola, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and North Africa and South Africa focusing on Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe; Asia focusing on Pakistan, India, South East Asia, Korea, and Japan; Australia; Europe focusing on France, Italy, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland, and Russia; Middle East focusing on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE; North America focusing on United States; and South America focusing on Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Peru. The firm seeks to invest in food, financial, and healthcare industries in Western China. In the real estate sector, the firm seeks to invest in various locations across Europe focusing on France and Central Europe, United States, Asia focusing on China, and Latin America. It typically invests between $5 million and $50 million for venture investments and between $50 million and $1 billion for buyouts in companies with enterprise value of between $37.15 million and $1000 million and sales value of $10 million and $500 million. It typically holds its investments for three to five years. Within automotive and transportation sectors, the firm seeks to hold its investments in for four to six years. The firm originates, structures, and acts as lead equity investor in the transactions. The Carlyle Group was founded in 1987 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia with additional offices across North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

