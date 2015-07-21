Best Dividend Stocks
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc

Stock

APAM

Price as of:

$31.46 -0.02 -0.06%

Industry

Asset Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Asset Management /

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

APAM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.26%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

99.99%

EPS $2.60

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get APAM DARS™ Rating

APAM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.46

Quote Time

Today's Volume

43,886

Open Price

$31.48

Day's Range

$31.34 - $31.53

Previous Close

$31.48

52 week low / high

$20.16 - $31.53

Percent off 52 week high

-0.22%

APAM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

APAM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade APAM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
APAM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast APAM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.65

2019-08-15

$0.6

2019-05-16

$0.55

2019-02-13

$0.56

2018-11-15

$0.6

2018-08-16

$0.6

2018-05-16

$0.6

2018-02-13

$0.6

2017-11-15

$0.6

2017-08-15

$0.6

2017-05-15

$0.6

2017-02-10

$0.6

2016-11-14

$0.6

2016-08-15

$0.6

2016-05-13

$0.6

2016-02-10

$0.6

2015-11-12

$0.6

2015-08-13

$0.6

2015-05-13

$0.6

2015-02-11

$0.6

2014-11-12

$0.55

2014-08-13

$0.55

2014-05-14

$0.55

2014-02-12

$0.55

2013-11-06

$0.43

2013-08-08

$0.43

APAM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
APAM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for APAM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

APAM Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

APAM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.70%

8.33%

0years

APAM

News
APAM

Research
APAM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

APAM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

APAM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6500

2019-10-29

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2019-07-30

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-04-30

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2019-02-04

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-10-25

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-07-25

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-04-26

2018-05-16

2018-05-17

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-10-25

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-07-27

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-04-26

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2017-01-27

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-10-25

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-07-21

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-04-20

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-10-21

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-07-23

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-04-22

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-10-15

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-07-15

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-04-22

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-10-22

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2013-07-17

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-26

Initial

Regular

Quarter

APAM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) provides investment management services in the United States and internationally. It offers 12 equity investment strategies spanning various market capitalization segments and investing styles. The company offers investment management services primarily to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate account and mutual funds. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

