Hasbro Inc.

Stock

HAS

Price as of:

$102.25 -0.64 -0.62%

Industry

Toys And Games

Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

HAS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.64%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

71.52%

EPS $3.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

HAS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$102.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

125,647

Open Price

$102.78

Day's Range

$102.1 - $103.0

Previous Close

$102.89

52 week low / high

$76.84 - $126.87

Percent off 52 week high

-19.41%

HAS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.6800

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.6800

2019-12-05

2020-01-30

2020-02-01

2020-02-18

Regular

Trade HAS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

HAS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HAS's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.68

2019-10-31

$0.68

2019-07-31

$0.68

2019-04-30

$0.68

2019-01-31

$0.63

2018-10-31

$0.63

2018-07-31

$0.63

2018-04-30

$0.63

2018-01-31

$0.57

2017-10-31

$0.57

2017-07-28

$0.57

2017-04-27

$0.57

2017-01-30

$0.51

2016-10-28

$0.51

2016-07-28

$0.51

2016-04-28

$0.51

2016-01-29

$0.46

2015-10-29

$0.46

2015-07-30

$0.46

2015-04-29

$0.46

2015-01-30

$0.43

2014-10-30

$0.43

2014-07-30

$0.43

2014-04-29

$0.43

2014-01-31

$0.4

2013-10-30

$0.4

2013-07-30

$0.4

2013-04-29

$0.4

2012-12-13

$0.36

2012-10-31

$0.36

2012-07-30

$0.36

2012-04-27

$0.36

2012-01-30

$0.3

2011-10-28

$0.3

2011-07-28

$0.3

2011-04-28

$0.3

2011-01-28

$0.25

2010-10-28

$0.25

2010-07-29

$0.25

2010-04-29

$0.25

2010-01-29

$0.2

2009-10-29

$0.2

2009-07-30

$0.2

2009-04-29

$0.2

2009-01-30

$0.2

2008-10-30

$0.2

2008-07-30

$0.2

2008-04-29

$0.2

2008-01-30

$0.16

2007-10-30

$0.16

2007-07-30

$0.16

2007-04-27

$0.16

2007-01-30

$0.12

2006-10-30

$0.12

2006-07-28

$0.12

2006-04-27

$0.12

2006-01-30

$0.09

2005-10-28

$0.09

2005-07-28

$0.09

2005-04-28

$0.09

2005-01-28

$0.06

2004-10-28

$0.06

2004-07-29

$0.06

2004-04-29

$0.06

2004-01-29

$0.03

2003-10-30

$0.03

2003-07-30

$0.03

2003-04-29

$0.03

2003-01-29

$0.03

2002-10-30

$0.03

2002-07-30

$0.03

2002-04-29

$0.03

2002-01-30

$0.03

2001-10-30

$0.03

2001-07-30

$0.03

2001-04-27

$0.03

2001-01-30

$0.03

2000-10-30

$0.06

2000-07-28

$0.06

2000-04-27

$0.06

2000-01-28

$0.06

1999-10-28

$0.06

1999-07-29

$0.06

1999-04-29

$0.06

1999-01-28

$0.05333333333333334

1998-10-29

$0.05333333333333334

1998-07-30

$0.05333333333333334

1998-04-29

$0.05333333333333334

1998-01-29

$0.05333333333333334

1997-10-30

$0.05333333333333334

1997-07-30

$0.05333333333333334

1997-04-29

$0.05333333333333334

1997-01-31

$0.044444444444444446

1996-10-30

$0.044444444444444446

1996-07-31

$0.044444444444444446

1996-05-01

$0.044444444444444446

1996-01-31

$0.035555555555555556

1995-11-01

$0.035555555555555556

1995-08-02

$0.035555555555555556

HAS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HAS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HAS

Metric

HAS Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

HAS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.98%

10.57%

9years

HAS

News
HAS

Research
HAS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HAS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HAS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6800

2019-12-05

2020-01-30

2020-02-01

2020-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2019-07-31

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2019-05-16

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2019-02-08

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-12-06

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-08-01

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-05-17

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-02-06

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-12-07

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-08-02

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-05-18

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2017-02-06

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-12-08

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-07-28

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-05-19

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5100

2016-02-08

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2015-12-10

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2015-07-30

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2015-05-21

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2015-02-05

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-12-11

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-07-31

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-05-22

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2014-02-10

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-12-12

2014-01-31

2014-02-04

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-08-01

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-05-23

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-07

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-12-06

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-10-04

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-05-17

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2012-02-02

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-12-08

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-10-06

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-05-19

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2011-02-03

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-12-09

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-09-30

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-05-20

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2010-02-04

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-12-03

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-10-01

2009-10-29

2009-11-02

2009-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-05-21

2009-07-30

2009-08-03

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2009-02-05

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-12-04

2009-01-30

2009-02-03

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-10-03

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-22

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-07

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-12-06

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-10-04

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-05-24

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-02-08

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-12-14

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-07-27

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-05-25

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-02-16

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-12-15

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-07-28

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-05-19

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-02-17

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-12-16

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-07-28

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-05-20

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2004-03-04

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2003-12-11

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2003-07-17

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2003-05-14

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2003-02-12

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-12-10

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-07-19

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-05-15

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2002-02-06

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-12-10

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-07-13

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-05-16

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2001-02-15

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2000-12-06

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-07-14

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-05-17

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-02-17

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-12-06

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-07-23

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-05-13

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1999-02-19

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-12-07

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-07-23

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-05-19

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-02-24

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-12-11

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-08-04

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-05-15

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-03-14

1997-04-29

1997-05-01

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1997-01-30

1997-01-31

1997-02-04

1997-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1996-08-05

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1996-05-16

1996-07-31

1996-08-02

1996-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1996-02-19

1996-05-01

1996-05-03

1996-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1995-12-08

1996-01-31

1996-02-02

1996-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1995-08-23

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0356

1995-05-11

1995-08-02

1995-08-04

1995-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

HAS

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hasbro Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HAS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Toys And Games

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) is one of the world's oldest and largest toymakers. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes toys under the Hasbro, Playskool, Tonka, Tiger, Milton Bradley, Parker Brothers, Nerf, Tinkertoys and G.I. Joe brands. Hasbro was founded in 1923 and is based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Hasbro is largely affected by changing consumer interests, as many younger consumers move towards mobile apps and video games. As well, barriers to entry are low in the children’s entertainment industry and many new competitors have put pressure on Hasbro. Hasbro has been paying dividends since 1977, and has increased them annually since 2010. Hasbro pays its dividends quarterly.

Market data

