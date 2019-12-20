Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Wacoal Holdings Corp ADR

Stock

WACLY

Price as of:

$134.09 -3.39 -2.47%

Industry

Textile Apparel Clothing

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Textile Apparel Clothing /

Wacoal Holdings Corp ADR (WACLY)

WACLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $7.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WACLY DARS™ Rating

WACLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$134.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$134.09

Day's Range

$134.09 - $134.09

Previous Close

$137.48

52 week low / high

$110.93 - $138.26

Percent off 52 week high

-3.02%

WACLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WACLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade WACLY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WACLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WACLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-03-28

$1.72994

2005-03-28

$1.6274

2004-03-26

$1.2368

2003-03-26

$0.97

2002-03-26

$0.912

2001-03-27

$0.8782

WACLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WACLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WACLY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WACLY Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WACLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.01%

13.74%

0years

WACLY

News
WACLY

Research
WACLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WACLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WACLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.8349

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6626

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5894

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6372

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.2825

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-06-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.0804

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-06-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4089

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.2123

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-06-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.7933

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.5542

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4907

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-06-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.1723

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-06-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.5947

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.3529

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-06-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.8053

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.7299

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.6274

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2368

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9700

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.9120

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8782

Unknown

2001-03-27

2001-03-29

2001-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

WACLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Clothing

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X