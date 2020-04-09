Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Superior Uniform Group, Inc.

Stock

SGC

Price as of:

$8.82 +0.32 +3.76%

Industry

Textile Apparel Clothing

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Textile Apparel Clothing /

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (SGC)

SGC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.71%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

42.11%

EPS $0.95

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SGC DARS™ Rating

SGC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.82

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,700

Open Price

$8.88

Day's Range

$8.66 - $9.31

Previous Close

$8.5

52 week low / high

$6.1 - $18.78

Percent off 52 week high

-53.04%

SGC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SGC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SGC

Compare SGC to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.8 4.69% 71.30% 2.63% 8
locked locked 3.4 4.62% 55.25% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.2 3.50% 49.72% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.6 3.36% 52.41% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 2.98% 60.05% 19.01% 7
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SGC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SGC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SGC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-11

$0.1

2019-11-12

$0.1

2019-08-13

$0.1

2019-05-14

$0.1

2019-02-12

$0.1

2018-11-13

$0.1

2018-08-14

$0.1

2018-05-15

$0.095

2018-02-13

$0.095

2017-11-14

$0.095

2017-08-14

$0.095

2017-05-15

$0.0875

2017-02-13

$0.0875

2016-11-14

$0.0875

2016-08-15

$0.0875

2016-05-16

$0.0825

2016-02-12

$0.0825

2015-11-16

$0.0825

2015-08-10

$0.0825

2015-05-11

$0.075

2015-02-13

$0.075

2014-11-17

$0.075

2014-08-11

$0.075

2014-05-12

$0.0675

2014-02-14

$0.0675

2013-11-08

$0.0675

2012-11-09

$0.0675

2012-08-13

$0.0675

2012-05-14

$0.0675

2012-02-13

$0.0675

2011-11-14

$0.0675

2011-08-15

$0.0675

2011-05-16

$0.0675

2011-02-14

$0.0675

2010-11-15

$0.0675

2010-08-16

$0.0675

2010-05-17

$0.0675

2010-02-12

$0.0675

2009-11-16

$0.0675

2009-08-17

$0.0675

2009-05-11

$0.0675

2009-02-13

$0.0675

2008-11-10

$0.0675

2008-08-11

$0.0675

2008-05-12

$0.0675

2008-02-11

$0.0675

2007-11-08

$0.0675

2007-08-09

$0.0675

2007-05-14

$0.0675

2007-02-09

$0.0675

2006-11-10

$0.0675

2006-08-10

$0.0675

2006-05-15

$0.0675

2006-02-10

$0.0675

2005-11-09

$0.0675

2005-07-28

$0.0675

2005-05-12

$0.0675

2005-02-17

$0.0675

2004-11-10

$0.0675

2004-07-29

$0.0675

2004-05-13

$0.0675

2004-02-19

$0.0675

2003-11-06

$0.0675

2003-07-31

$0.0675

2003-05-08

$0.0675

2003-02-12

$0.0675

2002-11-06

$0.0675

2002-08-01

$0.0675

2002-05-09

$0.0675

2002-02-13

$0.0675

2001-11-07

$0.0675

2001-08-02

$0.0675

2001-05-10

$0.0675

2001-02-21

$0.0675

2000-11-08

$0.0675

2000-08-03

$0.0675

2000-05-11

$0.0675

2000-02-10

$0.0675

1999-11-10

$0.0675

1999-08-12

$0.0675

1999-05-13

$0.0675

1999-02-10

$0.0675

1998-11-12

$0.0675

1998-08-06

$0.0625

1998-05-14

$0.0625

1998-02-11

$0.0625

1997-11-06

$0.0625

1997-08-07

$0.055

1997-05-08

$0.055

1997-02-12

$0.055

1996-11-14

$0.055

1996-08-08

$0.045

1996-05-09

$0.045

1996-02-14

$0.045

1995-11-16

$0.045

1995-08-11

$0.045

1995-05-05

$0.045

SGC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SGC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SGC

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SGC Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is very high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SGC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.10%

0.00%

4years

SGC

News
SGC

Research
SGC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SGC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SGC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2020-02-07

2020-02-11

2020-02-12

2020-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-08-02

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-05-03

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-11-05

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-08-03

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2018-05-03

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2017-08-03

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2017-05-05

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2017-02-03

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2016-11-04

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2016-08-05

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2016-05-06

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2016-02-05

2016-02-12

2016-02-17

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2015-11-06

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

2015-08-07

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-05-01

2015-05-11

2015-05-13

2015-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2015-02-06

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-11-07

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2014-07-31

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2014-05-02

2014-05-12

2014-05-14

2014-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2014-02-07

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2013-11-01

2013-11-08

2013-11-13

2013-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2012-11-02

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2012-08-03

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2012-05-04

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2012-02-03

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2011-11-04

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2011-08-05

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2011-05-06

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2011-02-04

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2010-11-05

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2010-08-06

2010-08-16

2010-08-18

2010-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2010-05-04

2010-05-17

2010-05-19

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2010-02-05

2010-02-12

2010-02-17

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2009-11-06

2009-11-16

2009-11-18

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2009-08-07

2009-08-17

2009-08-19

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2009-02-06

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-11-07

2008-11-10

2008-11-12

2008-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-05-02

2008-05-12

2008-05-14

2008-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2008-01-31

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-11-02

2007-11-08

2007-11-13

2007-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-08-03

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-05-04

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2007-02-02

2007-02-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-11-03

2006-11-10

2006-11-14

2006-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-08-04

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-05-05

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2006-02-03

2006-02-10

2006-02-14

2006-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-11-04

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-07-22

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-05-04

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2005-02-03

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-11-05

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-07-23

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-05-07

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2004-02-06

2004-02-19

2004-02-23

2004-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-10-24

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-07-25

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-05-02

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2003-01-31

2003-02-12

2003-02-17

2003-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-11-01

2002-11-06

2002-11-11

2002-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-07-26

2002-08-01

2002-08-05

2002-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-05-03

2002-05-09

2002-05-13

2002-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2002-02-08

2002-02-13

2002-02-18

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-11-02

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-07-23

2001-08-02

2001-08-06

2001-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-05-04

2001-05-10

2001-05-14

2001-05-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2001-02-13

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-07-28

2000-08-03

2000-08-07

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-05-05

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

2000-02-04

2000-02-10

2000-02-14

2000-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-10-29

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-08-06

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-05-07

1999-05-13

1999-05-17

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1999-02-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0675

1998-11-06

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-07-31

1998-08-06

1998-08-10

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-05-08

1998-05-14

1998-05-18

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-02-06

1998-02-11

1998-02-16

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1997-10-31

1997-11-06

1997-11-10

1997-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-08-01

1997-08-07

1997-08-11

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-05-02

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-02-07

1997-02-12

1997-02-17

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1996-11-08

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-08-02

1996-08-08

1996-08-12

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-05-03

1996-05-09

1996-05-13

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-02-09

1996-02-14

1996-02-19

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-11-09

1995-11-16

1995-11-20

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-08-04

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-05-01

1995-05-05

1995-05-11

1995-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

SGC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Textile Apparel Clothing

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X