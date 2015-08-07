Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Pool Corp

Stock

POOL

Price as of:

$215.11 +2.85 +1.34%

Industry

Sporting Goods

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Sporting Goods /

Pool Corp (POOL)

POOL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.04%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

34.65%

EPS $6.35

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get POOL DARS™ Rating

POOL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$215.11

Quote Time

Today's Volume

341,600

Open Price

$213.34

Day's Range

$213.07 - $216.08

Previous Close

$212.26

52 week low / high

$137.02 - $228.19

Percent off 52 week high

-5.73%

POOL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

POOL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade POOL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
POOL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast POOL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.55

2019-08-14

$0.55

2019-05-16

$0.55

2019-03-13

$0.45

2018-11-14

$0.45

2018-08-13

$0.45

2018-05-17

$0.45

2018-03-15

$0.37

2017-11-14

$0.37

2017-08-07

$0.37

2017-05-15

$0.37

2017-03-13

$0.31

2016-11-07

$0.31

2016-08-08

$0.31

2016-05-17

$0.31

2016-03-14

$0.26

2015-11-06

$0.26

2015-08-10

$0.26

2015-05-18

$0.26

2015-03-10

$0.22

2014-11-07

$0.22

2014-08-11

$0.22

2014-05-19

$0.22

2014-03-11

$0.19

2013-11-08

$0.19

2013-08-12

$0.19

2013-05-13

$0.19

2013-03-11

$0.16

2012-11-09

$0.16

2012-08-09

$0.16

2012-05-10

$0.16

2012-03-08

$0.14

2011-11-17

$0.14

2011-08-11

$0.14

2011-05-12

$0.14

2011-03-10

$0.13

2010-11-22

$0.13

2010-08-12

$0.13

2010-05-13

$0.13

2010-03-05

$0.13

2009-11-12

$0.13

2009-08-13

$0.13

2009-05-14

$0.13

2009-03-05

$0.13

2008-11-20

$0.13

2008-08-14

$0.13

2008-05-15

$0.13

2008-03-13

$0.12

2007-11-21

$0.12

2007-08-16

$0.12

2007-05-17

$0.12

2007-03-01

$0.105

2006-11-22

$0.105

2006-08-17

$0.105

2006-05-18

$0.105

2006-02-23

$0.09

2005-11-17

$0.09

2005-08-18

$0.09

2005-05-19

$0.09

2005-02-24

$0.07

2004-11-18

$0.07

2004-08-19

$0.06666666666666667

2004-05-20

$0.06666666666666667

POOL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
POOL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for POOL

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

POOL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

POOL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

22.73%

27.91%

8years

POOL

News
POOL

Research
POOL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

POOL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

POOL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5500

2019-10-31

2019-11-13

2019-11-14

2019-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-08-02

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2019-05-02

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-02-28

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-11-02

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-07-27

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-08-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-05-03

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-10-31

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-07-28

2017-08-07

2017-08-09

2017-08-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2017-03-03

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-03-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-10-28

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-07-29

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2016-05-06

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-02-26

2016-03-14

2016-03-16

2016-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-10-30

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-24

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-08-03

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-08-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-05-07

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-10-31

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-11-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-07-31

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-08-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2014-05-08

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-02-28

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-11-01

2013-11-08

2013-11-13

2013-11-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-08-02

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-08-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-05-02

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2013-03-01

2013-03-11

2013-03-13

2013-03-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-11-05

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-08-02

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-05-04

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-11-03

2011-11-17

2011-11-21

2011-12-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-08-03

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-05-05

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2011-03-03

2011-03-10

2011-03-14

2011-03-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-11-04

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-08-05

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-05-04

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2010-03-01

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-03-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-11-05

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-12-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-08-06

2009-08-13

2009-08-17

2009-09-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-05-06

2009-05-14

2009-05-18

2009-06-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2009-02-26

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-23

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-11-06

2008-11-20

2008-11-24

2008-12-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-08-08

2008-08-14

2008-08-18

2008-09-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-05-07

2008-05-15

2008-05-19

2008-06-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-03-03

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-10-31

2007-11-21

2007-11-26

2007-12-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-08-02

2007-08-16

2007-08-20

2007-09-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-05-10

2007-05-17

2007-05-21

2007-06-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2007-02-14

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-11-13

2006-11-22

2006-11-27

2006-12-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-08-03

2006-08-17

2006-08-21

2006-09-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2006-05-11

2006-05-18

2006-05-22

2006-06-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-02-16

2006-02-23

2006-02-27

2006-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-11-04

2005-11-17

2005-11-21

2005-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-08-08

2005-08-18

2005-08-22

2005-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2005-05-11

2005-05-19

2005-05-23

2005-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-02-17

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-11-08

2004-11-18

2004-11-22

2004-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2004-08-06

2004-08-19

2004-08-23

2004-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2004-05-10

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-07

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

POOL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Pool Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

POOL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Sporting Goods

Pool Corp- (POOL)-operates as a wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. As of December 31, 2007, it operated 281 sales centers in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1993 under the name SCP Holding Corporation and changed its name to SCP Pool Corporation in 1995. Further, it changed its name to Pool Corporation in 2006. Pool Corporation is based in Covington, Louisiana.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X