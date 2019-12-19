This table allows you to know how fast MYE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-05 $0.135 2019-08-30 $0.135 2019-06-13 $0.135 2019-03-19 $0.135 2018-12-06 $0.135 2018-09-06 $0.135 2018-06-14 $0.135 2018-03-19 $0.135 2017-11-30 $0.135 2017-09-07 $0.135 2017-06-14 $0.135 2017-03-15 $0.135 2016-11-30 $0.135 2016-08-31 $0.135 2016-06-15 $0.135 2016-03-11 $0.135 2015-11-24 $0.135 2015-09-02 $0.135 2015-06-10 $0.135 2015-03-12 $0.135 2014-11-25 $0.13 2014-09-03 $0.13 2014-06-11 $0.13 2014-03-06 $0.13 2013-11-26 $0.09 2013-09-04 $0.09 2013-06-12 $0.09 2013-03-07 $0.09 2012-11-28 $0.08 2012-09-05 $0.08 2012-06-13 $0.08 2012-03-08 $0.08 2011-11-28 $0.07 2011-08-31 $0.07 2011-06-01 $0.07 2011-03-08 $0.07 2010-11-26 $0.065 2010-09-01 $0.065 2010-06-10 $0.065 2010-03-10 $0.065 2009-11-25 $0.06 2009-09-02 $0.06 2009-06-02 $0.06 2009-03-11 $0.06 2008-11-25 $0.06 2008-09-03 $0.06 2008-06-03 $0.06 2008-03-06 $0.06 2007-12-18 $0.06 2007-06-29 $0.0525 2007-06-06 $0.0525 2007-03-07 $0.0525 2006-11-22 $0.0525 2006-09-06 $0.0525 2006-06-07 $0.05 2006-03-01 $0.05 2005-12-07 $0.05 2005-09-07 $0.05 2005-06-08 $0.05 2005-03-02 $0.05 2004-12-08 $0.05 2004-09-08 $0.05 2004-06-09 $0.05 2004-03-03 $0.05 2003-12-10 $0.05 2003-09-03 $0.05 2003-06-11 $0.05 2003-03-05 $0.05 2002-12-04 $0.05 2002-09-04 $0.05 2002-06-12 $0.048 2002-03-06 $0.048 2001-12-05 $0.048 2001-09-05 $0.048 2001-06-13 $0.048 2001-03-07 $0.048 2000-12-06 $0.048 2000-09-07 $0.048 2000-06-14 $0.048 2000-03-08 $0.048 1999-12-08 $0.048 1999-09-08 $0.048 1999-06-09 $0.048 1999-03-10 $0.048 1998-12-09 $0.048 1998-09-09 $0.048 1998-06-10 $0.04 1998-03-11 $0.04 1997-12-10 $0.04 1997-09-10 $0.04 1997-06-11 $0.04 1997-03-12 $0.04 1996-12-11 $0.04 1996-09-11 $0.04 1996-06-10 $0.032 1996-03-13 $0.032 1995-12-06 $0.032 1995-09-06 $0.032 1995-06-06 $0.032