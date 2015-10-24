Best Dividend Stocks
Unilever NV

Stock

UN

Price as of:

$44.91 +1.74 +3.97%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Processed And Packaged Goods /

Unilever NV (UN)

UN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.71%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.81

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

61.05%

EPS $2.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UN DARS™ Rating

UN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.91

Quote Time

Today's Volume

330,647

Open Price

$45.16

Day's Range

$44.52 - $45.33

Previous Close

$43.87

52 week low / high

$42.0 - $63.62

Percent off 52 week high

-28.31%

UN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UN

UN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.4517

2019-10-31

$0.4516

2019-08-08

$0.4585

2019-05-02

$0.4641

2019-02-14

$0.4422

2018-11-01

$0.4487

2018-08-02

$0.4531

2018-05-03

$0.4789

2018-02-15

$0.4452

2017-11-02

$0.4217

2017-08-02

$0.3519

2017-05-03

$0.3254

2017-02-08

$0.2923

2016-10-26

$0.3546

2016-08-03

$0.3531

2016-04-27

$0.3648

2016-02-03

$0.3296

2015-10-28

$0.3435

2015-08-05

$0.3282

2015-04-22

$0.319

2015-02-04

$0.3303

2014-11-05

$0.3637

2014-08-06

$0.3842

2014-05-07

$0.3938

2014-02-05

$0.3654

2013-11-06

$0.3678

2013-08-07

$0.3545

2013-05-08

$0.3494

2013-02-06

$0.3237

2012-11-07

$0.316

2012-08-08

$0.2938

2012-05-09

$0.3198

2012-02-15

$0.2965

2011-11-08

$0.3066

2011-08-10

$0.3188

2011-05-11

$0.3289

2011-02-09

$0.2861

2010-11-09

$0.2916

2010-08-11

$0.275

2010-05-12

$0.2764

2010-02-10

$0.2718

2009-11-18

$0.395

2009-05-18

$0.6917

2008-11-05

$0.332

2008-05-19

$0.7737

2007-11-02

$0.3612

2007-05-17

$0.6363

2006-11-03

$0.2934

2006-11-03

$0.3316

UN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UN

Metric

UN Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.10%

-0.53%

1years

UN

News
UN

Research
UN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

UN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4517

Unknown

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4516

Unknown

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4585

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4641

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4422

Unknown

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4487

Unknown

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4531

Unknown

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4789

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4452

Unknown

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4217

Unknown

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3519

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3254

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2923

Unknown

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3546

Unknown

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3531

Unknown

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3648

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3296

Unknown

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3435

Unknown

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3282

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3190

Unknown

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3303

Unknown

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3637

Unknown

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3842

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3938

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3654

Unknown

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3678

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3545

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3494

Unknown

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3237

Unknown

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3160

Unknown

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2938

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3198

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3066

Unknown

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3188

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3289

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2861

Unknown

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2916

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2764

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2718

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

Unknown

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6917

Unknown

2009-05-18

2009-05-20

2009-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3320

Unknown

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7737

Unknown

2008-05-19

2008-05-21

2008-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3612

Unknown

2007-11-02

2007-11-06

2007-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6363

Unknown

2007-05-17

2007-05-21

2007-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3316

Unknown

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

2006-12-04

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2934

Unknown

2006-11-03

2006-11-07

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

UN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Unilever NV on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

Unilever NV- (UN)-produces and supplies fast moving consumer goods in food, and home and personal care product categories in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Unilever N.V., formerly known as Naamlooze Vennootschap Margarine Unie, was founded in 1927 and is based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

