The J.M. Smucker Company

Stock

SJM

Price as of:

$103.37 -0.34 -0.33%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Processed And Packaged Goods /

The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM)

SJM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.45%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$3.52

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

42.46%

EPS $8.29

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

17 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

SJM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$103.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

688,600

Open Price

$104.06

Day's Range

$102.87 - $104.18

Previous Close

$103.71

52 week low / high

$91.32 - $128.43

Percent off 52 week high

-19.51%

SJM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SJM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

SJM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SJM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.88

2019-08-15

$0.88

2019-05-16

$0.85

2019-02-14

$0.85

2018-11-15

$0.85

2018-08-16

$0.85

2018-05-10

$0.78

2018-02-08

$0.78

2017-11-09

$0.78

2017-08-09

$0.78

2017-05-10

$0.75

2017-02-08

$0.75

2016-11-08

$0.75

2016-08-10

$0.75

2016-05-11

$0.67

2016-02-10

$0.67

2015-11-10

$0.67

2015-08-12

$0.67

2015-05-13

$0.64

2015-02-11

$0.64

2014-11-12

$0.64

2014-08-13

$0.64

2014-05-14

$0.58

2014-02-12

$0.58

2013-11-13

$0.58

2013-08-14

$0.58

2013-05-15

$0.52

2013-02-13

$0.52

2012-11-14

$0.52

2012-08-08

$0.52

2012-05-09

$0.48

2012-02-08

$0.48

2011-11-08

$0.48

2011-08-10

$0.48

2011-05-11

$0.44

2011-02-09

$0.44

2010-11-09

$0.4

2010-08-11

$0.4

2010-05-12

$0.4

2010-02-10

$0.35

2009-11-10

$0.35

2009-08-12

$0.35

2009-05-13

$0.35

2009-02-11

$0.32

2008-11-17

$0.32

2008-08-13

$0.32

2008-05-14

$0.32

2008-02-13

$0.3

2007-11-13

$0.3

2007-08-14

$0.3

2007-05-11

$0.3

2007-02-08

$0.28

2006-11-13

$0.28

2006-08-14

$0.28

2006-05-11

$0.28

2006-02-09

$0.27

2005-11-09

$0.27

2005-08-12

$0.27

2005-05-12

$0.27

2005-02-10

$0.25

2004-11-15

$0.25

2004-08-16

$0.25

2004-05-14

$0.25

2004-02-12

$0.23

2003-11-13

$0.23

2003-08-15

$0.23

2003-05-15

$0.23

2003-02-12

$0.2

2002-11-14

$0.2

2002-08-16

$0.2

2002-05-16

$0.16

2002-02-13

$0.16

2001-11-15

$0.16

2001-08-17

$0.16

2001-05-16

$0.16

2001-02-13

$0.16

2000-11-15

$0.16

SJM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SJM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SJM

Metric

SJM Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SJM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.42%

7.98%

17years

SJM

News
SJM

Research
SJM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SJM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

SJM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8800

2019-10-25

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8800

2019-07-23

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2019-04-18

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2019-01-18

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2018-10-26

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2018-07-13

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-04-20

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2018-01-19

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-10-20

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2017-07-19

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-04-21

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-01-20

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-10-21

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-07-13

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2016-04-22

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2016-01-15

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2015-10-16

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6700

2015-07-16

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-04-16

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2015-01-16

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2014-10-17

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6400

2014-07-16

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2014-04-11

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2014-01-24

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2013-10-23

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2013-07-15

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-04-19

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-01-25

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2012-10-24

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2012-07-18

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-04-19

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-01-26

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-10-25

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2011-07-22

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-04-21

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2011-01-27

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2010-10-26

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2010-07-19

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2010-04-22

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-10-27

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-07-17

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2009-04-21

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-01-27

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-10-21

2008-11-17

2008-11-19

2008-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-07-21

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2008-04-15

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-01-22

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-10-25

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-07-24

2007-08-14

2007-08-16

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-04-17

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2007-01-26

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-10-26

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-07-18

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2006-04-13

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-01-26

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-10-27

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-07-18

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2005-04-15

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-01-20

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-10-28

2004-11-15

2004-11-17

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-07-19

2004-08-16

2004-08-18

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-04-13

2004-05-14

2004-05-18

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2004-01-30

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-10-29

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-07-18

2003-08-15

2003-08-19

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2003-04-15

2003-05-15

2003-05-19

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-01-31

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-10-29

2002-11-14

2002-11-18

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-07-22

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-03

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-04-17

2002-05-16

2002-05-20

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-10-30

2001-11-15

2001-11-19

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-07-20

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-04-18

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-01-24

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2000-10-24

2000-11-15

2000-11-17

2000-12-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SJM

Investor Resources

Learn more about The J.M. Smucker Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SJM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

This company engages in manufacturing and marketing branded food products primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The companys product portfolio includes coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, canned milk, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, frozen sandwiches, toppings, syrups, and pickles and condiments. The company offers its products under Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, Millstone, Café Bustelo, Café Pilon, Smuckers, Jif, Hungry Jack, Uncrustables, Dickinson's, Adams, Laura Scudder's, Goober, Magic Shell, Crisco, Pillsbury, Eagle Brand, Borden and Elsie design, Martha White, White Lily, Funfetti, Plate Scapers, Bicks, Five Roses, Robin Hood, Carnation, R. W. Knudsen Family, Santa Cruz Organic, Double Fruit, Recharge, Red River, Crosse & Blackwell, Golden Temple, Café Bustelo brands. The J. M. Smucker Company sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, and military commissaries; and through retail channels, and health and natural foods stores and distributors, as well as through foodservice distributors and operators, including restaurants, schools and universities, and healthcare operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

