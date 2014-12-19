Best Dividend Stocks
Kellogg Co.

Stock

K

Price as of:

$66.49 +0.39 +0.59%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Processed And Packaged Goods /

Kellogg Co. (K)

K

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.45%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.65%

EPS $3.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get K DARS™ Rating

K

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

202,978

Open Price

$66.42

Day's Range

$66.17 - $66.53

Previous Close

$66.1

52 week low / high

$51.34 - $66.87

Percent off 52 week high

-0.57%

K

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

K has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade K's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
K

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast K’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.57

2019-08-30

$0.57

2019-05-31

$0.56

2019-03-04

$0.56

2018-11-30

$0.56

2018-08-31

$0.56

2018-05-31

$0.54

2018-03-02

$0.54

2017-11-30

$0.54

2017-08-30

$0.54

2017-05-30

$0.52

2017-02-27

$0.52

2016-11-29

$0.52

2016-08-30

$0.52

2016-05-27

$0.5

2016-02-26

$0.5

2015-11-27

$0.5

2015-08-28

$0.5

2015-05-28

$0.49

2015-03-04

$0.49

2014-11-26

$0.49

2014-08-28

$0.49

2014-05-29

$0.46

2014-03-04

$0.46

2013-11-27

$0.46

2013-08-29

$0.46

2013-05-30

$0.44

2013-02-28

$0.44

2012-11-29

$0.44

2012-08-30

$0.44

2012-05-30

$0.43

2012-02-28

$0.43

2011-11-29

$0.43

2011-08-30

$0.43

2011-05-27

$0.405

2011-02-25

$0.405

2010-11-29

$0.405

2010-08-30

$0.405

2010-05-27

$0.375

2010-02-26

$0.375

2009-11-30

$0.375

2009-08-28

$0.375

2009-05-28

$0.34

2009-02-27

$0.34

2008-12-01

$0.34

2008-08-28

$0.34

2008-05-29

$0.31

2008-02-29

$0.31

2007-11-29

$0.31

2007-08-29

$0.31

2007-05-30

$0.291

2007-02-27

$0.291

2006-11-29

$0.291

2006-08-30

$0.291

2006-05-30

$0.2775

2006-02-27

$0.2775

2005-11-29

$0.2775

2005-08-30

$0.2775

2005-05-27

$0.2525

2005-02-25

$0.2525

2004-11-23

$0.2525

2004-08-27

$0.2525

2004-05-27

$0.2525

2004-03-02

$0.2525

2003-11-25

$0.2525

2003-08-27

$0.2525

2003-05-28

$0.2525

2003-02-27

$0.2525

2002-11-26

$0.2525

2002-08-28

$0.2525

2002-05-29

$0.2525

2002-02-28

$0.2525

2001-11-28

$0.2525

2001-08-29

$0.2525

2001-05-29

$0.2525

2001-02-26

$0.2525

2000-11-28

$0.2525

2000-08-29

$0.2475

2000-05-26

$0.245

2000-02-25

$0.245

1999-11-26

$0.245

1999-08-27

$0.245

1999-05-26

$0.235

1999-02-25

$0.235

1998-11-24

$0.235

1998-08-26

$0.235

1998-05-27

$0.225

1998-02-26

$0.225

1997-11-25

$0.225

1997-08-27

$0.225

1997-05-28

$0.21

1997-02-26

$0.21

1996-11-26

$0.21

1996-08-28

$0.21

1996-05-29

$0.195

1996-02-28

$0.195

1995-11-29

$0.195

1995-08-30

$0.195

1995-05-25

$0.18

K's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
K

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for K

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

K Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

K

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.78%

3.64%

14years

K

News
K

Research
K

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

K

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

K

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5700

2019-10-18

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2019-07-26

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2019-04-26

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2019-02-22

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-10-19

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2018-07-27

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2018-04-27

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2018-02-16

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-10-20

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2017-07-28

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-04-28

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2017-02-17

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2016-10-21

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2016-07-29

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-04-29

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-10-23

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2015-07-24

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-04-24

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2015-02-20

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-10-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4900

2014-07-25

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-04-25

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2014-02-24

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2013-10-25

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2013-07-26

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2013-04-26

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2013-02-22

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-10-26

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-07-20

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2012-04-20

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2012-02-17

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-10-28

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2011-07-22

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-04-29

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2010-10-29

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2010-07-23

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-04-23

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-10-23

2009-11-30

2009-12-02

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2009-07-24

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-04-23

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

2009-03-03

2009-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-10-24

2008-12-01

2008-12-03

2008-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2008-07-25

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-04-25

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

2008-03-04

2008-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-10-26

2007-11-29

2007-12-03

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-04-27

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2007-04-27

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2007-02-20

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2006-10-20

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2910

2006-07-21

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2006-04-21

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2006-02-17

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2005-10-28

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2775

2005-07-25

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2005-04-29

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2005-02-18

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2004-10-22

2004-11-23

2004-11-26

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2004-07-16

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2004-04-27

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2004-02-23

2004-03-02

2004-03-04

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2003-10-31

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2003-07-25

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2003-04-25

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2003-02-21

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2002-10-28

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2002-07-26

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2002-04-26

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2002-02-22

2002-02-28

2002-03-04

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-10-26

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-07-27

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-04-27

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2001-02-16

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2525

2000-10-27

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2475

2000-07-28

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2000-04-28

2000-05-26

2000-05-31

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2000-02-18

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1999-10-29

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

1999-07-30

1999-08-27

1999-08-31

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1999-04-23

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1999-02-19

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1998-10-30

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

1998-07-31

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-04-24

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1998-02-20

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1997-10-31

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

1997-08-01

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1997-04-25

1997-05-28

1997-05-30

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1997-02-21

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-10-25

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1996-07-26

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1996-04-19

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1996-02-16

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-10-27

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

1995-07-28

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

1995-04-21

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

K

Investor Resources

Learn more about Kellogg Co. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

K

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

Kellogg Company (K) is a food manufacturer that focuses on cereals and snack foods. It makes its various cereals, cookies, crackers, and snacks under the brands Kellogg's, Keebler, Cheez-It, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. These products are manufactured by the company in 17 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Kellogg was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan. Kellogg is affected by price increases in agricultural commodities, fuel, and labor. As well, Kellogg is regulated for food quality and safety, which can largely affect Kellogg’s brand and results. Kellogg has been paying dividends since 1925, and has increased them annually since 2005. Kellogg pays its dividends quarterly.

