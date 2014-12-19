Kellogg Company (K) is a food manufacturer that focuses on cereals and snack foods. It makes its various cereals, cookies, crackers, and snacks under the brands Kellogg's, Keebler, Cheez-It, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. These products are manufactured by the company in 17 countries and marketed in more than 180 countries. Kellogg was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan. Kellogg is affected by price increases in agricultural commodities, fuel, and labor. As well, Kellogg is regulated for food quality and safety, which can largely affect Kellogg’s brand and results. Kellogg has been paying dividends since 1925, and has increased them annually since 2005. Kellogg pays its dividends quarterly.