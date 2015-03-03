Best Dividend Stocks
Flowers Foods

Stock

FLO

Price as of:

$22.08 +0.49 +2.27%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

Flowers Foods (FLO)

Flowers Foods (FLO)

FLO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.53%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

78.89%

EPS $0.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

13 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FLO DARS™ Rating

FLO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

3,369,700

Open Price

$21.78

Day's Range

$21.69 - $22.11

Previous Close

$21.59

52 week low / high

$17.78 - $24.35

Percent off 52 week high

-9.32%

FLO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FLO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FLO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FLO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.19

2019-08-29

$0.19

2019-06-06

$0.19

2019-02-28

$0.18

2018-11-29

$0.18

2018-08-30

$0.18

2018-06-06

$0.18

2018-03-01

$0.17

2017-11-30

$0.17

2017-08-30

$0.17

2017-06-07

$0.17

2017-03-01

$0.16

2016-11-30

$0.16

2016-08-31

$0.16

2016-06-07

$0.16

2016-03-02

$0.145

2015-12-02

$0.145

2015-08-28

$0.145

2015-06-17

$0.145

2015-03-04

$0.1325

2014-12-03

$0.1325

2014-08-27

$0.12

2014-06-02

$0.12

2014-02-26

$0.1125

2013-12-04

$0.1125

2013-08-28

$0.1125

2013-06-03

$0.075

2013-02-27

$0.10666666666666667

2012-11-28

$0.10666666666666667

2012-08-29

$0.10666666666666667

2012-06-13

$0.10666666666666667

2012-03-07

$0.1

2011-11-30

$0.1

2011-08-31

$0.1

2011-06-08

$0.06666666666666667

2011-03-01

$0.08888888888888889

2010-12-01

$0.08888888888888889

2010-09-02

$0.08888888888888889

2010-06-16

$0.08888888888888889

2010-02-26

$0.07777777777777778

2009-12-02

$0.07777777777777778

2009-09-02

$0.07777777777777778

2009-06-17

$0.07777777777777778

2009-03-04

$0.06666666666666667

2008-11-25

$0.06666666666666667

2008-09-03

$0.06666666666666667

2008-06-11

$0.06666666666666667

2008-02-20

$0.05555555555555555

2007-11-28

$0.05555555555555555

2007-09-05

$0.05555555555555555

2007-06-13

$0.037037037037037035

2007-02-28

$0.037037037037037035

2006-11-29

$0.037037037037037035

2006-09-06

$0.037037037037037035

2006-06-14

$0.037037037037037035

2006-02-22

$0.02962962962962963

2005-11-30

$0.02962962962962963

2005-09-07

$0.02962962962962963

2005-06-15

$0.02962962962962963

2005-02-23

$0.024691358024691357

2004-12-01

$0.024691358024691357

2004-09-03

$0.024691358024691357

2004-06-16

$0.024691358024691357

2004-02-25

$0.019753086419753086

2003-11-25

$0.019753086419753086

2003-09-02

$0.019753086419753086

2003-06-11

$0.01316872427983539

2003-03-05

$0.006584362139917695

2002-11-26

$0.006584362139917695

2000-11-29

$0.011632373113854596

2000-09-13

$0.011632373113854596

2000-06-12

$0.011632373113854596

2000-03-08

$0.011632373113854596

1999-12-01

$0.011632373113854596

1999-09-22

$0.011412894375857338

1999-06-09

$0.011193415637860082

1999-02-24

$0.010973936899862825

1998-12-02

$0.01075445816186557

1998-09-23

$0.010534979423868314

1998-06-10

$0.010315500685871056

1998-01-21

$0.0100960219478738

1997-10-29

$0.009876543209876543

1997-08-13

$0.009657064471879287

1997-04-16

$0.00943758573388203

1997-01-22

$0.013607681755829904

1996-10-30

$0.013388203017832648

1996-08-14

$0.01316872427983539

1996-04-17

$0.012949245541838135

1996-01-24

$0.012729766803840878

1995-11-01

$0.012510288065843622

1995-08-16

$0.01843621399176955

1995-04-17

$0.01821673525377229

FLO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FLO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FLO

Metric

FLO Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

FLO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.74%

7.04%

13years

FLO

FLO

FLO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FLO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FLO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1900

2019-11-15

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-08-16

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2019-05-23

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-11-16

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-08-17

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-05-24

2018-06-06

2018-06-07

2018-06-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-11-17

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-08-18

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-05-25

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-02-17

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-11-18

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-08-19

2016-08-31

2016-09-02

2016-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-05-26

2016-06-07

2016-06-09

2016-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2016-02-19

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-11-20

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-08-18

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-06-05

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

2015-02-20

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

2014-11-21

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-08-15

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-21

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-06-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-02-14

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-11-22

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-08-16

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2013-05-22

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2013-02-15

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2012-11-16

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2012-08-17

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-23

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-11-18

2011-11-30

2011-12-02

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-19

2011-08-31

2011-09-02

2011-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2011-05-25

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2011-02-17

2011-03-01

2011-03-03

2011-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2010-11-19

2010-12-01

2010-12-03

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2010-08-24

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2010-06-04

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

2010-02-16

2010-02-26

2010-03-02

2010-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

2009-11-20

2009-12-02

2009-12-04

2009-12-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

2009-08-21

2009-09-02

2009-09-04

2009-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0778

2009-05-29

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2009-02-20

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-11-14

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-08-22

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2008-05-30

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2008-02-08

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2007-11-16

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

2007-08-24

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2007-02-16

2007-02-28

2007-03-02

2007-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2006-11-17

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2006-08-25

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0370

2006-06-02

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2006-02-10

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2005-11-18

2005-11-30

2005-12-02

2005-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2005-08-26

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0296

2005-06-03

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2005-02-11

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2004-11-19

2004-12-01

2004-12-03

2004-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2004-08-25

2004-09-03

2004-09-08

2004-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0247

2004-06-04

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2004-02-13

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

2003-11-14

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0198

Unknown

2003-09-02

2003-09-04

2003-09-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

2003-05-30

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0066

2003-02-21

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0066

2002-11-15

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

2000-11-17

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

2000-09-08

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

2000-05-31

2000-06-12

2000-06-14

2000-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

2000-02-25

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0116

1999-11-19

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

1999-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0114

1999-09-10

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0112

1999-05-28

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0110

1999-02-11

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0108

1998-11-20

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0105

1998-09-10

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0103

1998-05-29

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0101

1998-01-09

1998-01-21

1998-01-23

1998-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0099

1997-10-17

1997-10-29

1997-10-31

1997-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0097

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

1997-04-04

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0136

1997-01-10

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0134

1996-10-17

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0132

1996-08-02

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0129

1996-04-08

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0127

1996-01-12

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-10-20

1995-11-01

1995-11-03

1995-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0184

1995-08-04

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0182

1995-04-04

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-05-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

FLO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Flowers Foods on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FLO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

Flowers Foods- (FLO)-is one of the nation's leading producers and marketers of packaged bakery foods for retail and foodservice customers. Flowers operates 36 bakeries that produce a wide range of bakery products marketed throughout the Southeastern, Southwestern, and mid-Atlantic states via an extensive direct-store-delivery network and nationwide through other delivery systems. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Cobblestone Mill, Sunbeam, Blue Bird, and Mrs. Freshley's. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X