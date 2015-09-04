Best Dividend Stocks
B&G Foods

Stock

BGS

Price as of:

$17.66 +0.37 +2.14%

Industry

Processed And Packaged Goods

B&G Foods (BGS)

BGS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

10.99%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.90

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

112.62%

EPS $1.69

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BGS DARS™ Rating

BGS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$17.66

Quote Time

Today's Volume

978,700

Open Price

$17.29

Day's Range

$17.29 - $17.66

Previous Close

$17.29

52 week low / high

$14.2 - $31.03

Percent off 52 week high

-43.09%

BGS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.4750

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.4750

2019-10-29

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-30

Regular

Trade BGS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

BGS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BGS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.475

2019-09-27

$0.475

2019-06-27

$0.475

2019-03-28

$0.475

2018-12-28

$0.475

2018-09-27

$0.475

2018-06-28

$0.475

2018-03-28

$0.465

2017-12-28

$0.465

2017-09-28

$0.465

2017-06-28

$0.465

2017-03-29

$0.465

2016-12-28

$0.465

2016-09-28

$0.42

2016-06-28

$0.42

2016-03-29

$0.42

2015-12-29

$0.35

2015-09-28

$0.35

2015-06-26

$0.34

2015-03-27

$0.34

2014-12-29

$0.34

2014-09-26

$0.34

2014-06-26

$0.34

2014-03-27

$0.34

2013-12-27

$0.33

2013-09-26

$0.32

2013-06-26

$0.29

2013-03-26

$0.29

2012-12-27

$0.29

2012-09-26

$0.27

2012-06-27

$0.27

2012-03-28

$0.27

2011-12-28

$0.23

2011-09-28

$0.21

2011-06-28

$0.21

2011-03-29

$0.21

2010-12-29

$0.17

2010-09-28

$0.17

2010-06-28

$0.17

2010-03-29

$0.17

2009-12-29

$0.17

2009-09-28

$0.17

2009-06-26

$0.17

2009-03-27

$0.17

2008-12-29

$0.17

2008-09-26

$0.212

2008-06-26

$0.212

2008-03-27

$0.212

2007-12-27

$0.212

2007-09-26

$0.212

2007-06-27

$0.212

BGS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BGS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BGS

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BGS Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BGS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.27%

0.53%

8years

BGS

BGS

BGS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BGS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

BGS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4750

2019-10-29

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-07-30

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-05-21

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2019-02-25

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-11-01

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-07-31

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4750

2018-05-22

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2018-02-26

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2017-08-01

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2017-05-23

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2017-02-21

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4650

2016-11-03

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-08-02

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-05-24

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-02-22

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-10-20

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2015-07-23

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-05-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2015-03-11

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-10-14

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-07-24

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-05-20

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2014-02-24

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2013-10-15

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2013-07-25

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-05-16

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2013-02-27

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2012-10-16

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-07-26

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-05-15

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2012-02-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-10-18

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-07-19

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-05-17

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2011-02-22

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-10-19

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-07-26

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-05-18

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-02-23

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-10-14

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-08-06

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-05-06

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-02-26

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-10-24

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2008-07-23

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2008-05-06

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2008-03-10

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2007-11-13

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2007-08-07

2007-09-26

2007-09-30

2007-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2120

2007-05-23

2007-06-27

2007-06-30

2007-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

BGS

Investor Resources

Learn more about B&G Foods on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BGS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Processed And Packaged Goods

B & G Foods(BGS) is a manufacturer, distributor, and seller of shelf-stable foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It was formerly known as B Companies Holdings Corp. and changed its name to B&G Foods Holdings Corp. in 1997. BGS offers many products including hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrup, molasses, salad dressings, Mexican-style sauces, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products The company is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, and was founded in 1996.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

