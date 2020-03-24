Best Dividend Stocks
WPP Plc ADR

Stock

WPP

Price as of:

$29.88 +0.66 +2.38%

Industry

Paper And Paper Products

WPP Plc ADR (WPP)

WPP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

9.58%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.78

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

50.25%

EPS $5.53

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

WPP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.88

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,969

Open Price

$30.3

Day's Range

$29.88 - $30.48

Previous Close

$28.41

52 week low / high

$27.18 - $70.8

Percent off 52 week high

-59.87%

WPP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WPP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WPP

Compare WPP to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade WPP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

WPP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WPP's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-03

$1.38924

2019-06-13

$2.362955

2018-10-04

$1.500016

2018-06-14

$2.471871

2017-10-05

$1.510401

2017-06-07

$2.398987

2016-10-05

$1.196069

2016-06-08

$2.116049

2015-12-11

$0.03

2015-10-07

$1.224155

2015-07-30

$0.03

2015-06-03

$2.05689

2015-05-28

$0.03

2015-01-29

$0.03

2014-10-30

$0.03

2014-10-08

$0.928205

2014-07-30

$0.03

2014-06-04

$1.983762

2014-04-29

$0.03

2014-01-30

$0.03

2013-10-30

$0.03

2013-10-09

$0.837619

2013-07-30

$0.03

2013-06-05

$1.465635

2013-04-29

$0.03

2013-01-30

$0.03

2012-10-31

$0.03

2012-10-10

$0.697708

2012-07-30

$0.03

2012-06-06

$1.326121

2012-04-27

$0.03

2012-01-30

$0.03

2011-10-28

$0.03

2011-10-12

$0.592398

2011-07-28

$0.03

2011-06-01

$0.945718

2011-04-28

$0.03

2011-01-28

$0.03

2010-11-10

$0.03

2010-10-06

$0.480943

2010-03-17

$0.7807146

2009-10-07

$0.4310554

2009-06-03

$0.8219888

2009-01-29

$0.085

2008-10-30

$0.085

2008-10-08

$0.3867588

2008-07-30

$0.085

2008-06-04

$0.8979811

2008-04-29

$0.085

2008-01-30

$0.085

2007-10-30

$0.085

2007-10-10

$0.4396896

2007-07-30

$0.085

2007-06-06

$0.764805

2007-04-27

$0.085

2007-01-30

$0.085

2006-10-30

$0.085

2006-10-11

$0.340686

2006-07-28

$0.085

2006-05-31

$0.5810927

2006-04-27

$0.085

2006-01-30

$0.085

2005-10-28

$0.085

2005-10-12

$0.259665

2005-07-28

$0.085

2005-06-01

$0.4626072

2005-04-28

$0.085

2005-01-28

$0.085

2004-10-28

$0.085

2004-10-13

$0.230725

2004-07-29

$0.085

2004-06-02

$0.402534

2004-04-29

$0.085

2004-01-29

$0.085

2003-10-30

$0.085

2003-10-15

$0.1754376

2003-07-30

$0.085

2003-06-04

$0.2978572

2003-04-29

$0.085

2003-01-30

$0.085

2002-10-30

$0.085

2002-09-11

$0.1359087

2002-07-30

$0.085

2002-06-05

$0.2357118

2002-04-29

$0.085

2002-01-30

$0.085

2001-10-30

$0.085

2001-09-12

$0.1016496

2001-07-30

$0.085

2001-06-06

$0.1795072

2001-04-27

$0.085

2001-01-30

$0.085

2000-10-30

$0.085

2000-07-31

$0.085

2000-05-01

$0.085

2000-01-27

$0.08

1999-10-28

$0.04

1999-07-29

$0.04

1999-04-29

$0.04

1999-01-28

$0.035

1998-11-04

$0.035

1998-07-30

$0.035

1998-04-29

$0.035

1997-12-31

$0.03125

1997-09-10

$0.03125

1997-06-11

$0.03125

1997-03-12

$0.03125

1996-12-27

$0.03125

1996-09-11

$0.0275

1996-06-12

$0.0275

1996-03-07

$0.0275

1995-12-28

$0.0275

1995-09-13

$0.03125

1995-06-14

$0.03125

WPP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WPP

Metric

WPP Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

WPP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.76%

-25.95%

0years

WPP

WPP

WPP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WPP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

WPP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.3892

Unknown

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-11-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3630

Unknown

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5000

Unknown

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.4719

Unknown

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5104

Unknown

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-11-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.3990

Unknown

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1961

Unknown

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-11-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1160

Unknown

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2015-12-07

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.2242

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2015-06-18

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$2.0569

Unknown

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2015-05-13

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-12-15

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2014-10-16

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9282

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-11-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2014-06-19

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.9838

Unknown

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-07-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2014-04-17

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-12-19

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-10-17

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8376

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2013-06-20

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.4656

Unknown

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2013-04-18

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-12-13

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6977

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2012-06-18

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.3261

Unknown

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2012-04-19

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-12-15

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2011-10-19

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5924

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2011-06-15

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.9457

Unknown

2011-06-01

2011-06-03

2011-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0300

2011-04-21

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-12-17

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-10-27

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4809

Unknown

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-11-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7807

Unknown

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4311

Unknown

2009-10-07

2009-10-09

2009-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8220

Unknown

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2008-12-17

2009-01-29

2009-02-02

2009-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-10-17

2008-10-30

2008-11-03

2008-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3868

Unknown

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2008-06-12

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8980

Unknown

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2008-04-17

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-12-19

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-10-19

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4397

Unknown

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-11-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2007-06-22

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7648

Unknown

2007-06-06

2007-06-08

2007-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2007-04-19

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-12-18

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-10-20

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3407

Unknown

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-11-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2006-06-16

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5811

Unknown

2006-05-31

2006-06-02

2006-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2006-04-20

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-12-16

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2005-10-21

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2597

Unknown

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2005-06-13

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4626

Unknown

2005-06-01

2005-06-03

2005-07-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2005-04-21

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-12-17

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2004-10-22

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2307

Unknown

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2004-06-14

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4025

Unknown

2004-06-02

2004-06-04

2004-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2004-04-22

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-12-19

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2003-10-17

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1754

Unknown

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2003-06-20

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2979

Unknown

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2003-04-17

2003-04-29

2003-05-01

2003-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-12-12

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-10-23

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1359

Unknown

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-11-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2002-06-13

2002-07-30

2002-08-01

2002-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2357

Unknown

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2002-04-18

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-12-13

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-10-11

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1016

Unknown

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-11-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2001-06-14

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1795

Unknown

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

2001-04-19

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-12-18

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-10-19

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-06-22

2000-07-31

2000-08-02

2000-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-04-20

2000-05-01

2000-05-03

2000-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-12-16

2000-01-27

2000-01-31

2000-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-10-21

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-06-01

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-04-22

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-12-17

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-10-21

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-06-18

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1998-04-16

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1997-12-17

1997-12-31

1998-01-05

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1997-08-18

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1997-05-30

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1997-02-19

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1996-12-16

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-08-19

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-05-30

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1996-02-21

1996-03-07

1996-03-11

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0275

1995-12-18

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1996-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-08-21

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-05-30

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

WPP

Learn more about WPP Plc ADR on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WPP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Paper And Paper Products

Wausau Paper- (WPP)-manufactures, converts, and sells paper and paper products primarily in the United States and Canada. Wausau Paper Corp. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

