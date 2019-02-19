This table allows you to know how fast MINI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-12 $0.275 2019-08-13 $0.275 2019-05-14 $0.275 2019-02-26 $0.275 2018-11-13 $0.25 2018-08-14 $0.25 2018-05-15 $0.25 2018-02-27 $0.25 2017-11-14 $0.227 2017-08-14 $0.227 2017-05-15 $0.227 2017-02-27 $0.227 2016-11-07 $0.206 2016-08-15 $0.206 2016-05-16 $0.206 2016-03-07 $0.206 2015-11-06 $0.187 2015-08-17 $0.187 2015-05-18 $0.187 2015-03-03 $0.187 2014-11-07 $0.17 2014-08-18 $0.17 2014-05-19 $0.17 2014-03-04 $0.17