Mobile Mini Inc

Stock

MINI

Price as of:

$38.02 +0.02 +0.05%

Industry

Packaging And Containers

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

MINI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.89%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.10

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

56.56%

EPS $1.95

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MINI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$38.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,456

Open Price

$37.93

Day's Range

$37.86 - $38.41

Previous Close

$38.0

52 week low / high

$29.02 - $40.0

Percent off 52 week high

-4.95%

MINI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MINI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MINI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

MINI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MINI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-12

$0.275

2019-08-13

$0.275

2019-05-14

$0.275

2019-02-26

$0.275

2018-11-13

$0.25

2018-08-14

$0.25

2018-05-15

$0.25

2018-02-27

$0.25

2017-11-14

$0.227

2017-08-14

$0.227

2017-05-15

$0.227

2017-02-27

$0.227

2016-11-07

$0.206

2016-08-15

$0.206

2016-05-16

$0.206

2016-03-07

$0.206

2015-11-06

$0.187

2015-08-17

$0.187

2015-05-18

$0.187

2015-03-03

$0.187

2014-11-07

$0.17

2014-08-18

$0.17

2014-05-19

$0.17

2014-03-04

$0.17

MINI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MINI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MINI

Dividend.com Premium

Metric

MINI Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MINI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.11%

10.00%

4years

MINI

News
MINI

Research
MINI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MINI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

MINI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2750

2019-10-31

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-07-25

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-04-22

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2019-02-01

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-10-19

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-07-26

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-04-20

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-02-02

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2017-10-20

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2017-07-21

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2017-04-27

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2270

2017-02-02

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2016-10-25

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2016-07-28

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2016-04-28

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2060

2016-02-05

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2015-10-22

2015-11-06

2015-11-11

2015-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2015-07-23

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2015-04-30

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1870

2015-02-12

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-10-23

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-07-30

2014-08-18

2014-08-20

2014-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-04-30

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-11-08

2014-03-04

2014-03-06

2014-03-20

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

MINI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Packaging And Containers

Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) portable storage solutions company in the United States, United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

