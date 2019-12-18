Best Dividend Stocks
Greif Inc Cl B

Stock

GEF-B

Price as of:

$52.53 +0.78 +1.51%

Industry

Packaging And Containers

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Packaging And Containers /

Greif Inc Cl B (GEF-B)

GEF-B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.02%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

65.66%

EPS $3.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GEF-B DARS™ Rating

GEF-B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$52.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

703

Open Price

$52.17

Day's Range

$52.17 - $52.53

Previous Close

$51.75

52 week low / high

$36.7 - $56.5

Percent off 52 week high

-7.03%

GEF-B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GEF-B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

GEF-B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GEF-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.65

2019-09-16

$0.66

2019-06-17

$0.66

2019-03-15

$0.66

2018-12-17

$0.65

2018-09-14

$0.66

2018-06-15

$0.63

2018-03-16

$0.63

2017-12-15

$0.62

2017-09-15

$0.63

2017-06-15

$0.63

2017-03-15

$0.63

2016-12-15

$0.62

2016-09-15

$0.63

2016-06-16

$0.63

2016-03-16

$0.63

2015-12-17

$0.62

2015-09-16

$0.63

2015-06-17

$0.63

2015-03-17

$0.63

2014-12-17

$0.62

2014-09-17

$0.63

2014-06-18

$0.63

2014-03-14

$0.63

2013-12-18

$0.62

2013-09-18

$0.63

2013-06-18

$0.63

2013-03-14

$0.63

2012-12-12

$0.62

2012-09-18

$0.63

2012-06-18

$0.63

2012-03-16

$0.63

2011-12-16

$0.62

2011-09-16

$0.63

2011-06-16

$0.63

2011-03-17

$0.63

2010-12-16

$0.62

2010-09-16

$0.63

2010-06-16

$0.63

2010-03-15

$0.57

2009-12-17

$0.56

2009-09-16

$0.57

2009-06-17

$0.57

2009-03-13

$0.57

2008-12-18

$0.56

2008-09-15

$0.57

2008-06-17

$0.57

2008-03-13

$0.42

2007-12-13

$0.41

2007-09-13

$0.42

2007-06-14

$0.42

2007-03-13

$0.27

2006-12-18

$0.265

2006-09-18

$0.27

2006-06-14

$0.27

2006-03-14

$0.18

2005-12-16

$0.175

2005-09-16

$0.18

2005-06-15

$0.18

2005-03-16

$0.12

2004-12-16

$0.115

2004-09-15

$0.12

2004-06-16

$0.12

2004-03-17

$0.105

2003-12-18

$0.1

2003-09-18

$0.105

2003-06-18

$0.105

2003-03-18

$0.105

2002-12-18

$0.1

2002-09-18

$0.105

2002-06-14

$0.105

2002-03-14

$0.105

2001-12-19

$0.1

2001-09-18

$0.105

2001-06-14

$0.105

2001-03-14

$0.105

2000-12-18

$0.085

2000-09-20

$0.105

2000-06-16

$0.105

2000-03-16

$0.09

1999-12-13

$0.085

1999-09-16

$0.105

1999-06-15

$0.09

1999-03-16

$0.09

1998-12-11

$0.085

1998-09-16

$0.09

1998-06-18

$0.09

1998-03-18

$0.09

1997-12-12

$0.085

1997-09-17

$0.09

1997-06-18

$0.09

1997-03-18

$0.09

1996-12-12

$0.07

1996-09-18

$0.06

1996-06-18

$0.06

1996-03-19

$0.06

GEF-B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
GEF-B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GEF-B

Metric

GEF-B Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GEF-B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.18%

1.17%

1years

GEF-B

News
GEF-B

Research
GEF-B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GEF-B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

GEF-B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6500

2019-12-03

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2020-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-08-27

2019-09-16

2019-09-17

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-06-04

2019-06-17

2019-06-18

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2019-02-26

2019-03-15

2019-03-18

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2018-12-04

2018-12-17

2018-12-18

2019-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6600

2018-08-28

2018-09-14

2018-09-17

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-06-05

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2018-02-27

2018-03-16

2018-03-19

2018-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2017-12-05

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-08-29

2017-09-15

2017-09-18

2017-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-06-06

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2016-12-06

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2016-08-30

2016-09-15

2016-09-19

2016-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2016-06-07

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2016-03-01

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2015-12-08

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2015-09-01

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2015-06-02

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2015-03-03

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2014-12-09

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2015-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2014-08-26

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2014-06-03

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2014-02-24

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2013-12-09

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2014-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-09-03

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-06-04

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2013-02-25

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2012-12-04

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2012-08-28

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2012-06-04

2012-06-18

2012-06-20

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2012-02-24

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2011-12-06

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-08-30

2011-09-16

2011-09-20

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-06-07

2011-06-16

2011-06-20

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2011-02-28

2011-03-17

2011-03-21

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2010-12-07

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2011-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-08-31

2010-09-16

2010-09-20

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6300

2010-06-01

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2010-02-22

2010-03-15

2010-03-17

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2009-12-08

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-09-01

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-06-02

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2009-02-23

2009-03-13

2009-03-17

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2008-12-09

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2008-08-26

2008-09-15

2008-09-17

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5700

2008-06-02

2008-06-17

2008-06-19

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2008-02-25

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2007-12-04

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2007-08-28

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2007-06-05

2007-06-14

2007-06-18

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-02-26

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2006-12-05

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-08-29

2006-09-18

2006-09-20

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-05-30

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-02-27

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2005-12-06

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-08-30

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

2005-06-17

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-02-28

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-12-07

2004-12-16

2004-12-20

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-08-31

2004-09-15

2004-09-17

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-05-27

2004-06-16

2004-06-18

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2004-02-23

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-10

2003-12-18

2003-12-22

2004-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

Unknown

2003-09-18

2003-09-22

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-06-04

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-02-24

2003-03-18

2003-03-20

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-12-10

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-09-05

2002-09-18

2002-09-20

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-06-05

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2002-03-06

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-12-12

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-09-06

2001-09-18

2001-09-20

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-06-06

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2001-02-27

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-12-05

2000-12-18

2000-12-20

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-09-07

2000-09-20

2000-09-22

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2000-06-09

2000-06-16

2000-06-20

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-02-29

2000-03-16

2000-03-20

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-12-02

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-09-07

1999-09-16

1999-09-20

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-06-07

1999-06-15

1999-06-17

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1999-02-23

1999-03-16

1999-03-18

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-12-03

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-09-02

1998-09-16

1998-09-18

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-06-17

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1998-02-26

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1997-12-09

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-09-09

1997-09-17

1997-09-19

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-06-06

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-03-06

1997-03-18

1997-03-20

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-12-03

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-09-06

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-06-07

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1996-03-07

1996-03-19

1996-03-21

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

GEF-B

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Packaging And Containers

No company description available.

