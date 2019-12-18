This table allows you to know how fast GEF-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-17 $0.65 2019-09-16 $0.66 2019-06-17 $0.66 2019-03-15 $0.66 2018-12-17 $0.65 2018-09-14 $0.66 2018-06-15 $0.63 2018-03-16 $0.63 2017-12-15 $0.62 2017-09-15 $0.63 2017-06-15 $0.63 2017-03-15 $0.63 2016-12-15 $0.62 2016-09-15 $0.63 2016-06-16 $0.63 2016-03-16 $0.63 2015-12-17 $0.62 2015-09-16 $0.63 2015-06-17 $0.63 2015-03-17 $0.63 2014-12-17 $0.62 2014-09-17 $0.63 2014-06-18 $0.63 2014-03-14 $0.63 2013-12-18 $0.62 2013-09-18 $0.63 2013-06-18 $0.63 2013-03-14 $0.63 2012-12-12 $0.62 2012-09-18 $0.63 2012-06-18 $0.63 2012-03-16 $0.63 2011-12-16 $0.62 2011-09-16 $0.63 2011-06-16 $0.63 2011-03-17 $0.63 2010-12-16 $0.62 2010-09-16 $0.63 2010-06-16 $0.63 2010-03-15 $0.57 2009-12-17 $0.56 2009-09-16 $0.57 2009-06-17 $0.57 2009-03-13 $0.57 2008-12-18 $0.56 2008-09-15 $0.57 2008-06-17 $0.57 2008-03-13 $0.42 2007-12-13 $0.41 2007-09-13 $0.42 2007-06-14 $0.42 2007-03-13 $0.27 2006-12-18 $0.265 2006-09-18 $0.27 2006-06-14 $0.27 2006-03-14 $0.18 2005-12-16 $0.175 2005-09-16 $0.18 2005-06-15 $0.18 2005-03-16 $0.12 2004-12-16 $0.115 2004-09-15 $0.12 2004-06-16 $0.12 2004-03-17 $0.105 2003-12-18 $0.1 2003-09-18 $0.105 2003-06-18 $0.105 2003-03-18 $0.105 2002-12-18 $0.1 2002-09-18 $0.105 2002-06-14 $0.105 2002-03-14 $0.105 2001-12-19 $0.1 2001-09-18 $0.105 2001-06-14 $0.105 2001-03-14 $0.105 2000-12-18 $0.085 2000-09-20 $0.105 2000-06-16 $0.105 2000-03-16 $0.09 1999-12-13 $0.085 1999-09-16 $0.105 1999-06-15 $0.09 1999-03-16 $0.09 1998-12-11 $0.085 1998-09-16 $0.09 1998-06-18 $0.09 1998-03-18 $0.09 1997-12-12 $0.085 1997-09-17 $0.09 1997-06-18 $0.09 1997-03-18 $0.09 1996-12-12 $0.07 1996-09-18 $0.06 1996-06-18 $0.06 1996-03-19 $0.06