Greif Inc.

Stock

GEF

Price as of:

$44.63 +0.06 +0.13%

Industry

Packaging And Containers

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Packaging And Containers /

Greif Inc. (GEF)

GEF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.95%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.76

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

44.44%

EPS $3.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get GEF DARS™ Rating

GEF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,104

Open Price

$44.89

Day's Range

$44.48 - $45.08

Previous Close

$44.57

52 week low / high

$29.85 - $50.37

Percent off 52 week high

-11.40%

GEF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GEF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GEF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

GEF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GEF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

GEF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GEF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GEF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GEF Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GEF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.56%

2.33%

1years

GEF

GEF

GEF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GEF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

GEF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

GEF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Greif Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GEF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Packaging And Containers

Greif Inc.- (GEF)-is a world leader in industrial packaging products and services. The Company produces steel, plastic, fibre, corrugated and multiwall containers, packaging accessories, protective packaging and containerboard, and provides blending and packaging services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in North America. The Company is strategically positioned in 47 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Greif was founded in 1877. It was formerly known as Vanderwyst and Greif, and subsequently changed its name to Greif Bros. Company. It later changed the name to The Greif Bros. Cooperage Corporation in 1926 and subsequently to Greif Bros. Corporation. Further, the company changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.

