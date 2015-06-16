Greif Inc.- (GEF)-is a world leader in industrial packaging products and services. The Company produces steel, plastic, fibre, corrugated and multiwall containers, packaging accessories, protective packaging and containerboard, and provides blending and packaging services for a wide range of industries. Greif also manages timber properties in North America. The Company is strategically positioned in 47 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Greif was founded in 1877. It was formerly known as Vanderwyst and Greif, and subsequently changed its name to Greif Bros. Company. It later changed the name to The Greif Bros. Cooperage Corporation in 1926 and subsequently to Greif Bros. Corporation. Further, the company changed its name to Greif, Inc. in 2001. Greif is headquartered in Delaware, Ohio.