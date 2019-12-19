Balchem Corporation (BCPC) - this company provides specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide, which is used to sterilize a range of medical devices; ethylene oxide blends that are used in killing bacteria, fungi, and insects in spices and other seasoning materials; and propylene oxide, which is used for fumigation in spice treatment and in various chemical synthesis applications. Its Food, Pharma & Nutrition segment provides microencapsulation, granulation, and agglomeration solutions to a range of applications in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional ingredients. These solutions are used in baked goods, refrigerated and frozen dough systems, processed meats, seasoning blends, confections, and nutritional supplements. This segment also offers choline nutrient products for wellness applications; and granulated calcium carbonate products for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastric disorders, and calcium deficiencies. The company's Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides various nutritional products consisting of REASHURE Choline, an encapsulated choline product; NITROSHURETM, an encapsulated urea supplement; and NIASHURETM, its microencapsulated niacin product for dairy cows and milk production. This segment also offers chelated mineral supplements for use in animal feed; choline chloride, a nutrient for animal health; and methylamines for the manufacture of choline products, and also used in a range of industrial applications. Balchem Corporation sells its products through its own sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.