Balchem Corporation

Stock

BCPC

Price as of:

$101.13 -0.9 -0.88%

Industry

Meat Products

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Meat Products /

Balchem Corporation (BCPC)

BCPC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.51%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

18.41%

EPS $2.83

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BCPC DARS™ Rating

BCPC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$101.13

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,715

Open Price

$102.1

Day's Range

$101.0 - $102.12

Previous Close

$102.03

52 week low / high

$73.16 - $106.56

Percent off 52 week high

-5.10%

BCPC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.5200

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 27

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.5200

2019-12-17

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-17

Regular

Trade BCPC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

BCPC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BCPC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-27

$0.52

2018-12-24

$0.47

2017-12-26

$0.42

2016-12-22

$0.38

2015-12-23

$0.34

2014-12-24

$0.3

2013-12-19

$0.26

2012-12-12

$0.22

2011-12-12

$0.18

2010-12-17

$0.15

2009-12-28

$0.07333333333333333

2008-12-18

$0.07333333333333333

2007-12-18

$0.07333333333333333

2006-12-27

$0.04

2005-12-28

$0.02666666666666667

2004-12-28

$0.017777777777777778

2003-12-24

$0.01580246913580247

2002-12-23

$0.01580246913580247

2001-12-21

$0.012839506172839505

2000-12-21

$0.011851851851851851

1999-12-22

$0.009876543209876543

1998-12-22

$0.006518518518518518

1997-12-23

$0.006584362139917695

1996-12-24

$0.005925925925925926

1995-12-22

$0.004609053497942387

BCPC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BCPC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BCPC Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BCPC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.02%

10.64%

8years

BCPC

News
BCPC

Research
BCPC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BCPC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BCPC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5200

2019-12-17

2019-12-27

2019-12-30

2020-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4700

2018-12-12

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4200

2017-12-15

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3800

2016-12-15

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3400

2015-12-18

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2016-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3000

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2600

2013-12-13

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2200

2012-11-30

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1800

2011-12-05

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2012-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

2010-12-10

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0733

2009-12-11

2009-12-28

2009-12-30

2010-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0733

2008-12-11

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0733

2007-12-07

2007-12-18

2007-12-20

2008-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2006-12-12

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0267

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0178

2004-12-16

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0158

2003-12-15

2003-12-24

2003-12-29

2004-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0158

2002-12-13

2002-12-23

2002-12-26

2003-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0128

2001-12-12

2001-12-21

2001-12-26

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0119

2000-12-12

2000-12-21

2000-12-26

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0099

1999-12-14

1999-12-22

1999-12-27

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0065

1998-12-15

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0066

1997-10-29

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0059

1996-12-17

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0046

1995-12-13

1995-12-22

1995-12-27

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Annual

BCPC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Balchem Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BCPC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Meat Products

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) - this company provides specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide, which is used to sterilize a range of medical devices; ethylene oxide blends that are used in killing bacteria, fungi, and insects in spices and other seasoning materials; and propylene oxide, which is used for fumigation in spice treatment and in various chemical synthesis applications. Its Food, Pharma & Nutrition segment provides microencapsulation, granulation, and agglomeration solutions to a range of applications in food, pharmaceutical, and nutritional ingredients. These solutions are used in baked goods, refrigerated and frozen dough systems, processed meats, seasoning blends, confections, and nutritional supplements. This segment also offers choline nutrient products for wellness applications; and granulated calcium carbonate products for the treatment of osteoporosis, gastric disorders, and calcium deficiencies. The company's Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides various nutritional products consisting of REASHURE Choline, an encapsulated choline product; NITROSHURETM, an encapsulated urea supplement; and NIASHURETM, its microencapsulated niacin product for dairy cows and milk production. This segment also offers chelated mineral supplements for use in animal feed; choline chloride, a nutrient for animal health; and methylamines for the manufacture of choline products, and also used in a range of industrial applications. Balchem Corporation sells its products through its own sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.

