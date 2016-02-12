This table allows you to know how fast LBY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2018-02-27 $0.1175 2017-11-06 $0.1175 2017-08-04 $0.1175 2017-05-26 $0.1175 2017-02-24 $0.1175 2016-11-04 $0.115 2016-08-05 $0.115 2016-05-20 $0.115 2016-02-26 $0.115 2015-11-06 $0.11 2015-08-07 $0.11 2015-05-21 $0.11 2015-01-30 $0.11 2008-10-24 $0.025 2008-08-01 $0.025 2008-05-23 $0.025 2008-02-14 $0.025 2007-10-25 $0.025 2007-08-03 $0.025 2007-05-14 $0.025 2007-02-15 $0.025 2006-11-06 $0.025 2006-08-07 $0.025 2006-05-17 $0.025 2006-02-23 $0.025 2005-11-08 $0.1 2005-08-08 $0.1 2005-05-18 $0.1 2005-02-14 $0.1 2004-11-02 $0.1 2004-08-03 $0.1 2004-05-20 $0.1 2004-02-11 $0.1 2003-11-04 $0.1 2003-08-05 $0.1 2003-05-13 $0.1 2003-02-07 $0.1 2002-11-04 $0.075 2002-08-05 $0.075 2002-05-06 $0.075 2002-02-15 $0.075 2001-11-06 $0.075 2001-08-07 $0.075 2001-05-08 $0.075 2001-02-20 $0.075 2000-11-10 $0.075 2000-08-11 $0.075 2000-05-09 $0.075 2000-02-23 $0.075 1999-11-08 $0.075 1999-07-29 $0.075 1999-05-11 $0.075 1999-02-23 $0.075 1998-11-09 $0.075 1998-08-10 $0.075 1998-05-11 $0.075 1998-02-23 $0.075 1997-10-31 $0.075 1997-08-12 $0.075 1997-05-09 $0.075 1997-02-21 $0.075 1996-11-14 $0.075 1996-08-16 $0.075 1996-05-17 $0.075 1996-02-21 $0.075 1995-12-08 $0.075 1995-08-01 $0.075 1995-05-18 $0.075 1993-11-01 $0.075