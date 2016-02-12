Best Dividend Stocks
Libbey Inc.

Stock

LBY

Price as of:

$1.7 +0.01 +0.59%

Industry

Home Furnishings And Fixtures

Libbey Inc. (LBY)

LBY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS -$0.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LBY DARS™ Rating

LBY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

130,925

Open Price

$1.66

Day's Range

$1.66 - $1.72

Previous Close

$1.7

52 week low / high

$1.45 - $5.85

Percent off 52 week high

-70.77%

LBY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LBY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

LBY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LBY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-02-27

$0.1175

2017-11-06

$0.1175

2017-08-04

$0.1175

2017-05-26

$0.1175

2017-02-24

$0.1175

2016-11-04

$0.115

2016-08-05

$0.115

2016-05-20

$0.115

2016-02-26

$0.115

2015-11-06

$0.11

2015-08-07

$0.11

2015-05-21

$0.11

2015-01-30

$0.11

2008-10-24

$0.025

2008-08-01

$0.025

2008-05-23

$0.025

2008-02-14

$0.025

2007-10-25

$0.025

2007-08-03

$0.025

2007-05-14

$0.025

2007-02-15

$0.025

2006-11-06

$0.025

2006-08-07

$0.025

2006-05-17

$0.025

2006-02-23

$0.025

2005-11-08

$0.1

2005-08-08

$0.1

2005-05-18

$0.1

2005-02-14

$0.1

2004-11-02

$0.1

2004-08-03

$0.1

2004-05-20

$0.1

2004-02-11

$0.1

2003-11-04

$0.1

2003-08-05

$0.1

2003-05-13

$0.1

2003-02-07

$0.1

2002-11-04

$0.075

2002-08-05

$0.075

2002-05-06

$0.075

2002-02-15

$0.075

2001-11-06

$0.075

2001-08-07

$0.075

2001-05-08

$0.075

2001-02-20

$0.075

2000-11-10

$0.075

2000-08-11

$0.075

2000-05-09

$0.075

2000-02-23

$0.075

1999-11-08

$0.075

1999-07-29

$0.075

1999-05-11

$0.075

1999-02-23

$0.075

1998-11-09

$0.075

1998-08-10

$0.075

1998-05-11

$0.075

1998-02-23

$0.075

1997-10-31

$0.075

1997-08-12

$0.075

1997-05-09

$0.075

1997-02-21

$0.075

1996-11-14

$0.075

1996-08-16

$0.075

1996-05-17

$0.075

1996-02-21

$0.075

1995-12-08

$0.075

1995-08-01

$0.075

1995-05-18

$0.075

1993-11-01

$0.075

LBY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

LBY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LBY

Metric

LBY Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LBY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

3years

LBY

News
LBY

Research
LBY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LBY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

LBY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2018-02-06

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2017-10-24

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2017-07-25

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2017-05-17

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2017-02-07

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-10-25

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-07-26

2016-08-05

2016-08-09

2016-08-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-05-10

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-02-09

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-10-27

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-07-28

2015-08-07

2015-08-11

2015-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-05-12

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-10-14

2008-10-24

2008-10-28

2008-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-07-22

2008-08-01

2008-08-05

2008-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-05-16

2008-05-23

2008-05-28

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2008-02-05

2008-02-14

2008-02-19

2008-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2007-10-16

2007-10-25

2007-10-29

2007-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2007-07-24

2007-08-03

2007-08-07

2007-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2007-05-03

2007-05-14

2007-05-16

2007-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2007-02-06

2007-02-15

2007-02-20

2007-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-10-17

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-07-25

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-05-04

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-02-16

2006-02-23

2006-02-27

2006-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-25

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-07-26

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-05-05

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-02-01

2005-02-14

2005-02-16

2005-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-10-19

2004-11-02

2004-11-04

2004-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-07-20

2004-08-03

2004-08-05

2004-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-05-06

2004-05-20

2004-05-24

2004-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-03

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-10-21

2003-11-04

2003-11-06

2003-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-22

2003-08-05

2003-08-07

2003-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-01-10

2003-02-07

2003-02-11

2003-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-10-22

2002-11-04

2002-11-06

2002-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-07-23

2002-08-05

2002-08-07

2002-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-04-23

2002-05-06

2002-05-08

2002-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2002-02-05

2002-02-15

2002-02-20

2002-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-10-23

2001-11-06

2001-11-08

2001-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-07-24

2001-08-07

2001-08-09

2001-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-04-24

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-02-06

2001-02-20

2001-02-22

2001-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-10-25

2000-11-10

2000-11-14

2000-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-07-25

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-04-19

2000-05-09

2000-05-11

2000-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-02-01

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-10-19

1999-11-08

1999-11-11

1999-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-07-22

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-04-20

1999-05-11

1999-05-13

1999-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1999-02-02

1999-02-23

1999-02-25

1999-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-10-28

1998-11-09

1998-11-12

1998-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-07-23

1998-08-10

1998-08-12

1998-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-04-08

1998-05-11

1998-05-13

1998-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1998-02-03

1998-02-23

1998-02-25

1998-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-10-21

1997-10-31

1997-11-03

1997-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-07-31

1997-08-12

1997-08-14

1997-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-04-22

1997-05-09

1997-05-13

1997-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-02-04

1997-02-21

1997-02-25

1997-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-11-04

1996-11-14

1996-11-18

1996-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-08-06

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-05-03

1996-05-17

1996-05-21

1996-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-02-12

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-12-05

1995-12-08

1995-12-12

1995-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-07-25

1995-08-01

1995-08-03

1995-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-05-11

1995-05-18

1995-05-24

1995-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1993-10-19

1993-11-01

1993-11-05

1993-11-23

Initial

Regular

Quarter

LBY

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Home Furnishings And Fixtures

No company description available.

X