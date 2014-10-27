Best Dividend Stocks
Unilever plc

Stock

UL

Price as of:

$44.62 -2.55 -5.41%

Industry

Food Major Diversified

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Food Major Diversified /

Unilever plc (UL)

UL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.53%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.79

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

61.32%

EPS $2.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get UL DARS™ Rating

UL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,517,500

Open Price

$46.6

Day's Range

$44.06 - $47.31

Previous Close

$47.17

52 week low / high

$44.06 - $64.84

Percent off 52 week high

-31.18%

UL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UL

Compare UL to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade UL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

UL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.4467

2019-10-31

$0.4466

2019-08-08

$0.4535

2019-05-02

$0.4591

2019-02-14

$0.4372

2018-11-01

$0.4437

2018-08-02

$0.4481

2018-05-03

$0.4739

2018-02-15

$0.4452

2017-11-02

$0.4217

2017-08-02

$0.409

2017-05-03

$0.3778

2017-02-08

$0.3389

2016-10-26

$0.3496

2016-08-03

$0.3531

2016-04-27

$0.3648

2016-02-03

$0.3246

2015-10-28

$0.3385

2015-08-05

$0.3232

2015-04-22

$0.314

2015-02-04

$0.3253

2014-11-05

$0.3587

2014-08-06

$0.3792

2014-05-07

$0.3888

2014-02-05

$0.3654

2013-11-06

$0.3678

2013-08-07

$0.3545

2013-05-08

$0.3494

2013-02-06

$0.3237

2012-11-07

$0.316

2012-08-08

$0.2938

2012-05-09

$0.3198

2012-02-15

$0.2965

2011-11-08

$0.3066

2011-08-10

$0.3188

2011-05-11

$0.3289

2011-02-09

$0.2861

2010-11-09

$0.2916

2010-08-11

$0.275

2010-05-12

$0.2764

2010-02-10

$0.2718

2009-11-18

$0.395

2009-05-20

$0.6097

2008-11-05

$0.3301

2008-05-21

$0.6615

2007-11-07

$0.3525

2007-05-23

$0.6357

2006-11-08

$0.2983

2006-11-08

$0.3372

UL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UL

Metric

UL Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

UL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.91%

-0.53%

3years

UL

UL

UL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

UL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4467

Unknown

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4466

Unknown

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4535

Unknown

2019-08-08

2019-08-09

2019-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4591

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4372

Unknown

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4437

Unknown

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4481

Unknown

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4739

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4452

Unknown

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4217

Unknown

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4090

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3778

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3389

Unknown

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3496

Unknown

2016-10-26

2016-10-28

2016-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3531

Unknown

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3648

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3246

Unknown

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3385

Unknown

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3232

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3140

Unknown

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3253

Unknown

2015-02-04

2015-02-07

2015-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3587

Unknown

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3792

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3888

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3654

Unknown

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3678

Unknown

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3545

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3494

Unknown

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3237

Unknown

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3160

Unknown

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2938

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3198

Unknown

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2965

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3066

Unknown

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3188

Unknown

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3289

Unknown

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2861

Unknown

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2916

Unknown

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

Unknown

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2764

Unknown

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2718

Unknown

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3950

Unknown

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6097

Unknown

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3301

Unknown

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-12-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6615

Unknown

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3525

Unknown

2007-11-07

2007-11-09

2007-12-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6357

Unknown

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3372

Unknown

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-04

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.2983

Unknown

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

UL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Unilever plc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Food Major Diversified

Unilever (UL) manufactures and supplies fast moving consumer goods in food, and home and personal care product categories. Unilever owns many major consumer brands, including Knorr, Ben & Jerry’s, Popsicle, Lipton, Axe, Dove, and Vaseline. The company, formerly known as Lever Brothers Limited, was founded in 1885 and is based in London, United Kingdom. Unilever is largely affected by its ability to keep a positive reputation for its brands. Generally, the performance of one brand does not affect the others. Unilever has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consistently since 2012. Unilever pays its dividends quarterly.

