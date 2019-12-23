Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Nestle SA ADR

Stock

NSRGY

Price as of:

$108.8 +0.71 +0.66%

Industry

Food Major Diversified

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Food Major Diversified /

Nestle SA ADR (NSRGY)

NSRGY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.30%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.42

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

54.42%

EPS $4.45

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NSRGY DARS™ Rating

NSRGY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$108.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

294,300

Open Price

$108.53

Day's Range

$108.33 - $108.84

Previous Close

$108.09

52 week low / high

$78.62 - $114.87

Percent off 52 week high

-5.28%

NSRGY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NSRGY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NSRGY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NSRGY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NSRGY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-15

$2.423501

2018-04-16

$2.416444

2017-04-07

$2.284436

2016-04-08

$2.319728

2015-04-17

$2.276254

2014-04-14

$2.41736

2013-04-15

$2.163542

2012-04-23

$2.112264

2011-04-18

$2.082474

2010-04-19

$1.379429

2009-04-24

$1.2369523

2008-04-11

$1.15268328

2007-04-20

$0.8455466

2006-03-31

$0.72799628

2005-04-08

$0.66234748

2004-04-16

$0.549572

2003-03-28

$0.50038

2002-04-05

$0.32716

NSRGY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NSRGY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NSRGY

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NSRGY Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

NSRGY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.47%

0.29%

1years

NSRGY

News
NSRGY

Research
NSRGY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NSRGY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NSRGY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.4235

Unknown

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4164

Unknown

2018-04-16

2018-04-17

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.2844

Unknown

2017-04-07

2017-04-11

2017-05-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.3197

Unknown

2016-04-08

2016-04-12

2016-05-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.2763

Unknown

2015-04-17

2015-04-21

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.4174

Unknown

2014-04-14

2014-04-16

2014-05-29

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.1635

Unknown

2013-04-15

2013-04-17

2013-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.1123

Unknown

2012-04-23

2012-04-25

2012-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0825

Unknown

2011-04-18

2011-04-20

2011-05-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.3794

Unknown

2010-04-19

2010-04-21

2010-05-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.2370

Unknown

2009-04-24

2009-04-28

2009-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1527

Unknown

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8455

Unknown

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-06-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7280

Unknown

2006-03-31

2006-04-04

2006-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6623

Unknown

2005-04-08

2005-04-12

2005-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5496

Unknown

2004-04-16

2004-04-20

2004-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5004

Unknown

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3272

Unknown

2002-04-05

2002-04-09

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

NSRGY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Food Major Diversified

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X