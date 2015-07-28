Best Dividend Stocks
Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Ord

Stock

FDP

Price as of:

$34.69 +0.22 +0.64%

Industry

Farm Products

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Farm Products /

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Ord (FDP)

FDP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.93%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

20.71%

EPS $1.55

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FDP DARS™ Rating

FDP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.69

Quote Time

Today's Volume

262,000

Open Price

$34.66

Day's Range

$34.47 - $35.0

Previous Close

$34.47

52 week low / high

$22.98 - $38.79

Percent off 52 week high

-10.57%

FDP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FDP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FDP's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

FDP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FDP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-12

$0.08

2019-08-13

$0.06

2018-11-13

$0.15

2018-08-14

$0.15

2018-05-08

$0.15

2018-03-06

$0.15

2017-11-14

$0.15

2017-08-14

$0.15

2017-05-08

$0.15

2017-03-06

$0.15

2016-11-14

$0.15

2016-08-15

$0.15

2016-05-09

$0.125

2016-03-07

$0.125

2015-11-06

$0.125

2015-08-10

$0.125

2015-05-04

$0.125

2015-03-02

$0.125

2014-11-07

$0.125

2014-08-11

$0.125

2014-05-05

$0.125

2014-03-03

$0.125

2013-11-08

$0.125

2013-08-12

$0.125

2013-05-06

$0.125

2013-03-04

$0.125

2012-11-09

$0.1

2012-08-13

$0.1

2012-05-14

$0.1

2012-03-12

$0.1

2011-11-14

$0.1

2011-08-15

$0.1

2011-05-16

$0.05

2011-03-14

$0.05

2010-11-15

$0.05

2006-11-13

$0.05

2006-08-15

$0.05

2006-05-15

$0.2

2006-02-07

$0.2

2005-11-07

$0.2

2005-08-09

$0.2

2005-05-09

$0.2

2005-02-08

$0.2

2004-11-08

$0.2

2004-08-10

$0.2

2004-05-10

$0.2

2004-02-09

$0.2

2003-11-06

$0.2

2003-08-08

$0.1

2003-05-08

$0.1

2003-02-06

$0.05

2002-11-06

$0.05

2002-08-08

$0.05

2002-05-08

$0.05

2002-02-07

$0.05

FDP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FDP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FDP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FDP Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FDP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-16.52%

-46.67%

0years

FDP

FDP

FDP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FDP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

FDP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0800

2019-10-29

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-07-31

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-10-31

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-04-02

2018-05-08

2018-05-09

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-02-21

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-08-02

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-05-03

2017-05-08

2017-05-10

2017-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-02-22

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-11-02

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-08-03

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-05-04

2016-05-09

2016-05-11

2016-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-02-24

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-10-28

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-07-29

2015-08-10

2015-08-12

2015-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-04-29

2015-05-04

2015-05-06

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-02-18

2015-03-02

2015-03-04

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-10-29

2014-11-07

2014-11-12

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-07-30

2014-08-11

2014-08-13

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-03-31

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-02-19

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-10-30

2013-11-08

2013-11-13

2013-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-07-31

2013-08-12

2013-08-14

2013-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-04-01

2013-05-06

2013-05-08

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-20

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

2013-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-10-31

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-04-02

2012-05-14

2012-05-16

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-29

2012-03-12

2012-03-14

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-11-02

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-08-03

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-04

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-03-03

2011-03-14

2011-03-16

2011-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-03

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-10-11

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-07-12

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-05-04

2006-05-15

2006-05-17

2006-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-01-04

2006-02-07

2006-02-09

2006-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-10-05

2005-11-07

2005-11-09

2005-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-07-06

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-04-27

2005-05-09

2005-05-11

2005-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-01-05

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-10-06

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-07-07

2004-08-10

2004-08-12

2004-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-04-28

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2004-01-07

2004-02-09

2004-02-11

2004-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-08-27

2003-11-06

2003-11-11

2003-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-07-09

2003-08-08

2003-08-12

2003-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-13

2003-05-08

2003-05-12

2003-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2003-01-08

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-10-08

2002-11-06

2002-11-11

2002-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-07-10

2002-08-08

2002-08-12

2002-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-01

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-01-08

2002-02-07

2002-02-11

2002-03-06

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FDP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Ord on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FDP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Farm Products

This company produces, transports, sources, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables worldwide. It also offers prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, and poultry and meat products. The company provides various fresh-cut fruit products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, kiwi, strawberries, plantains, mangos, and fruit cocktail; and fresh-cut vegetable products primarily consisting of potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers, as well as prepared salads, such as coleslaw and potato salad. In addition, Fresh Del Monte Produce engages in ocean freight; and manufacture of plastics and box products comprising bins, trays, bags, and boxes. It offers fresh produce under the DEL MONTE, UTC, and Rosy brands; and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, and snacks under the DEL MONTE, Fruit Express, Just Juice, and Fruitini brands. The company markets and distributes its products to retail stores, food clubs, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

