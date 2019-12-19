Cresud Inc. Adr- (CRESY)-is a leading Argentine agricultural company with a growing presence in the Brazilian agricultural sector through its investment in BrasilAgro- Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricola. Cresud is currently involved in a range of activities including crop production, cattle raising and milk production. Cresud's business model, which it seeks to roll out abroad, taking into account the specific conditions of each country, focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of properties having attractive prospects for agricultural production and/or value appreciation and the selective disposition of such properties where appreciation has been realized.