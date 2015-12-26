Best Dividend Stocks
The Andersons, Inc.

Stock

ANDE

Price as of:

$25.24 -0.28 -1.1%

Industry

Farm Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Farm Products /

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE)

ANDE

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.74%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

87.50%

EPS $0.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ANDE DARS™ Rating

ANDE

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,749

Open Price

$25.49

Day's Range

$25.21 - $25.6

Previous Close

$25.52

52 week low / high

$17.4 - $38.23

Percent off 52 week high

-33.98%

ANDE

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1750

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1750

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Regular

Trade ANDE's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

ANDE

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ANDE’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-31

$0.175

2019-09-30

$0.17

2019-06-28

$0.17

2019-03-29

$0.17

2018-12-31

$0.17

2018-09-28

$0.165

2018-06-29

$0.165

2018-03-29

$0.165

2017-12-29

$0.165

2017-09-29

$0.16

2017-06-29

$0.16

2017-03-30

$0.16

2016-12-29

$0.16

2016-09-29

$0.155

2016-06-29

$0.155

2016-03-30

$0.155

2015-12-30

$0.155

2015-09-29

$0.14

2015-06-29

$0.14

2015-03-30

$0.14

2014-12-30

$0.14

2014-09-29

$0.11

2014-06-27

$0.11

2014-03-28

$0.11

2013-12-30

$0.11

2013-09-27

$0.10666666666666667

2013-06-27

$0.10666666666666667

2013-03-27

$0.10666666666666667

2012-12-28

$0.10666666666666667

2012-09-27

$0.1

2012-06-28

$0.1

2012-03-29

$0.1

2011-12-29

$0.1

2011-09-29

$0.07333333333333333

2011-06-29

$0.07333333333333333

2011-03-30

$0.07333333333333333

2010-12-30

$0.07333333333333333

2010-09-29

$0.06

2010-06-29

$0.06

2010-03-30

$0.06

2009-12-30

$0.058333333333333334

2009-09-29

$0.058333333333333334

2009-06-29

$0.058333333333333334

2009-03-30

$0.058333333333333334

2008-12-30

$0.056666666666666664

2008-09-29

$0.056666666666666664

2008-06-27

$0.056666666666666664

2008-03-28

$0.051666666666666666

2007-12-28

$0.051666666666666666

2007-09-27

$0.051666666666666666

2007-06-28

$0.03166666666666667

2007-03-29

$0.03166666666666667

2006-12-28

$0.03166666666666667

2006-09-28

$0.03

2006-06-29

$0.03

2006-03-30

$0.03

2005-12-29

$0.028333333333333332

2005-09-29

$0.028333333333333332

2005-06-29

$0.028333333333333332

2005-03-30

$0.02666666666666667

2004-12-30

$0.02666666666666667

2004-09-29

$0.02666666666666667

2004-06-29

$0.025

2004-03-30

$0.025

2003-12-30

$0.025

2003-09-29

$0.023333333333333334

2003-06-27

$0.023333333333333334

2003-03-28

$0.023333333333333334

2002-12-30

$0.023333333333333334

2002-09-27

$0.021666666666666667

2002-06-27

$0.021666666666666667

2002-03-27

$0.021666666666666667

2001-12-28

$0.021666666666666667

2001-09-27

$0.021666666666666667

2001-06-28

$0.021666666666666667

2001-03-29

$0.021666666666666667

2000-12-28

$0.021666666666666667

2000-09-28

$0.02

2000-06-29

$0.02

2000-03-30

$0.02

1999-12-30

$0.02

1999-09-29

$0.016666666666666666

1999-06-29

$0.016666666666666666

1999-03-30

$0.016666666666666666

1998-12-30

$0.016666666666666666

1998-09-29

$0.013333333333333334

1998-06-29

$0.013333333333333334

1998-03-30

$0.013333333333333334

1997-12-30

$0.013333333333333334

1997-09-29

$0.01

1997-06-27

$0.01

1997-03-27

$0.01

1996-12-30

$0.01

ANDE's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ANDE

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ANDE

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ANDE Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ANDE

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.85%

5.26%

4years

ANDE

News
ANDE

Research
ANDE

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ANDE

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

ANDE

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1750

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

2020-01-02

2020-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-08-23

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-05-10

2019-06-28

2019-07-01

2019-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-02-22

2019-03-29

2019-04-01

2019-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-12-20

2018-12-31

2019-01-02

2019-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-08-24

2018-09-28

2018-10-01

2018-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-05-11

2018-06-29

2018-07-02

2018-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2018-02-23

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-08-25

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-05-12

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-03-03

2017-03-30

2017-04-03

2017-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-12-16

2016-12-29

2017-01-03

2017-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2016-08-26

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2016-05-13

2016-06-29

2016-07-01

2016-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2016-02-26

2016-03-30

2016-04-01

2016-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2015-11-04

2015-12-30

2016-01-04

2016-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-08-28

2015-09-29

2015-10-01

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-05-08

2015-06-29

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-02-27

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-12-17

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-08-28

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-05-02

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-02-28

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-12-19

2013-12-30

2014-01-02

2014-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2013-08-22

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2013-05-10

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2013-03-01

2013-03-27

2013-04-01

2013-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2012-12-19

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-08-15

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-05-11

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-24

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-12-16

2011-12-29

2012-01-03

2012-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2011-08-18

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2011-05-06

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2011-02-25

2011-03-30

2011-04-01

2011-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2010-12-17

2010-12-30

2011-01-03

2011-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-08-20

2010-09-29

2010-10-01

2010-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-05-07

2010-06-29

2010-07-01

2010-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-02-26

2010-03-30

2010-04-01

2010-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2009-12-18

2009-12-30

2010-01-04

2010-01-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2009-08-13

2009-09-29

2009-10-01

2009-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2009-05-08

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2009-02-20

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2008-12-19

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2008-08-21

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2008-05-09

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

2008-02-22

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

2007-12-14

2007-12-28

2008-01-02

2008-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

2007-08-16

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2007-05-18

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2007-02-28

2007-03-29

2007-04-02

2007-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0317

2006-12-15

2006-12-28

2007-01-02

2007-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-08-17

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-05-12

2006-06-29

2006-07-03

2006-07-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2006-02-27

2006-03-30

2006-04-03

2006-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2005-12-16

2005-12-29

2006-01-03

2006-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2005-08-18

2005-09-29

2005-10-03

2005-10-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

2005-05-06

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2005-03-14

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2004-12-29

2004-12-30

2005-01-01

2005-01-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

2004-08-19

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-05-17

2004-06-29

2004-07-01

2004-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-03-15

2004-03-30

2004-04-01

2004-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2003-08-25

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2003-05-15

2003-06-27

2003-07-01

2003-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2003-03-11

2003-03-28

2003-04-01

2003-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

2002-12-17

2002-12-30

2003-01-02

2003-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2002-08-15

2002-09-27

2002-10-01

2002-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2002-04-25

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2002-02-22

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-12-14

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-08-20

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-04-30

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2001-02-28

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0217

2000-12-15

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-08-23

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-04-20

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2000-03-01

2000-03-30

2000-04-03

2000-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1999-12-20

1999-12-30

2000-01-03

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-08-20

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-04-22

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1999-02-26

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1998-12-18

1998-12-30

1999-01-04

1999-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1998-08-20

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1998-05-14

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1998-02-27

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1997-12-19

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-08-18

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-06-20

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-02-21

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1996-12-20

1996-12-30

1997-01-02

1997-01-21

Initial

Regular

Quarter

ANDE

Investor Resources

Learn more about The Andersons, Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ANDE

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Farm Products

Andersons- (ANDE)-is a diversified company with interests in the grain, ethanol and plant nutrient sectors of U.S. agriculture, as well as in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and general merchandise retailing. Founded in Maumee, Ohio, in 1947, the company now has operations in eight U.S. states plus rail leasing interests in Canada and Mexico.

X