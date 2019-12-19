Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Alico Inc.

Stock

ALCO

Price as of:

$34.89 -0.41 -1.16%

Industry

Farm Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Farm Products /

Alico Inc. (ALCO)

ALCO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.02%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ALCO DARS™ Rating

ALCO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

23,411

Open Price

$35.0

Day's Range

$34.73 - $35.0

Previous Close

$35.3

52 week low / high

$25.25 - $36.48

Percent off 52 week high

-4.36%

ALCO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0900

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0900

2019-12-05

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Regular

Trade ALCO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ALCO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ALCO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.09

2019-09-26

$0.06

2019-06-27

$0.06

2019-03-28

$0.06

2018-12-27

$0.06

2018-09-27

$0.06

2018-06-28

$0.06

2018-03-28

$0.06

2017-12-28

$0.06

2017-09-28

$0.06

2017-06-28

$0.06

2017-03-29

$0.06

2016-12-28

$0.06

2016-09-28

$0.06

2016-06-28

$0.06

2016-03-29

$0.06

2015-12-29

$0.06

2015-09-28

$0.06

2015-06-26

$0.06

2015-03-27

$0.06

2014-12-29

$0.06

2014-09-26

$0.06

2014-06-26

$0.06

2014-03-27

$0.12

2013-12-27

$0.12

2013-09-26

$0.08

2013-06-26

$0.08

2013-03-26

$0.08

2012-12-26

$0.08

2012-09-26

$0.04

2012-06-27

$0.04

2012-03-28

$0.04

2011-12-28

$0.04

2011-10-27

$0.12

2010-10-27

$0.1

2009-10-28

$0.1375

2009-07-29

$0.1375

2009-04-28

$0.1375

2009-01-28

$0.275

2008-10-29

$0.275

2008-07-29

$0.275

2008-04-28

$0.275

2007-12-26

$0.275

2007-09-26

$0.275

2007-06-27

$0.275

2007-03-28

$0.275

2006-12-27

$0.275

2006-09-27

$0.275

2006-06-28

$0.25

2006-03-29

$0.25

2005-12-28

$0.25

2005-09-28

$0.25

2003-10-15

$0.6

2002-10-09

$0.35

2001-10-10

$1.0

2000-10-11

$1.0

1999-10-14

$0.3

1998-10-15

$0.5

1997-10-16

$0.15

1996-10-23

$0.15

1995-10-18

$0.15

ALCO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ALCO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ALCO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ALCO Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ALCO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

14.47%

50.00%

0years

ALCO

News
ALCO

Research
ALCO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ALCO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ALCO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-12-05

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-09-13

2019-09-26

2019-09-27

2019-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-06-14

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-03-15

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-12-14

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-09-05

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-06-11

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2018-03-14

2018-03-28

2018-03-30

2018-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-11-06

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-09-15

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-05-23

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-02-23

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-12-05

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-09-06

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-05-11

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-03-08

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-12-08

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-06-04

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-02-27

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-10-02

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-07-15

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-04-10

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-12-18

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-09-25

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-07-18

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-05-02

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-01-08

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-09-27

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-07-27

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-04-27

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-02-17

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-09-29

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-30

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2009-07-31

2009-10-28

2009-10-31

2009-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2009-06-05

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

2009-02-26

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-11-06

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-07-30

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-04-25

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2008-01-22

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-10-03

2007-12-26

2007-12-29

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-06-29

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-03-30

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2007-01-19

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2006-10-03

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2006-07-11

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-03-31

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-01-11

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-09-30

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-06-13

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2003-10-07

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3500

2002-10-01

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2001-10-02

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2000-10-03

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3000

1999-10-05

1999-10-14

1999-10-18

1999-11-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

1998-10-06

1998-10-15

1998-10-19

1998-11-06

Income, Year – End

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

1997-10-07

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-11-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

1996-10-09

1996-10-23

1996-10-25

1996-11-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1500

1995-10-03

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-11-10

Income

Regular

Annual

ALCO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Alico Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ALCO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Farm Products

Alico Inc. (ALCO) - operates as a land management company in central and southwest Florida. The company grows and ships vegetable transplants to commercial farmers; cultivates sod for landscaping purposes; harvests fruit crop; and cultivates sugarcane for sale to a sugar processor. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in La Belle, Florida.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X