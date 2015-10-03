Best Dividend Stocks
Koninklijke Philips Electronics

Stock

PHG

Price as of:

$48.57 +0.25 +0.52%

Industry

Electronic Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Dividend History | Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips Electronics (PHG)

PHG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.69%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.82

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

39.96%

EPS $2.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get PHG DARS™ Rating

PHG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$48.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

463,100

Open Price

$48.24

Day's Range

$48.21 - $48.7

Previous Close

$48.32

52 week low / high

$32.98 - $48.84

Percent off 52 week high

-0.55%

PHG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PHG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

PHG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PHG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-13

$0.817039

2018-05-07

$0.79849

2017-05-12

$0.762926

2016-05-13

$0.766224

2015-05-08

$0.759016

2014-05-05

$0.925548

2013-05-07

$0.82926

2012-05-02

$0.801082

2011-04-04

$0.945859

2010-03-29

$0.792599

2009-03-30

$0.796824

2008-03-28

$1.09424

2007-03-30

$0.80112

2006-03-31

$0.53953

PHG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PHG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PHG

Metric

PHG Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

PHG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.16%

2.32%

1years

PHG

PHG

PHG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PHG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

PHG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8170

Unknown

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7985

Unknown

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-06-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7629

Unknown

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-06-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7662

Unknown

2016-05-13

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7590

Unknown

2015-05-08

2015-05-12

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9255

Unknown

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8293

Unknown

2013-05-07

2013-05-09

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8011

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9459

Unknown

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-05-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7926

Unknown

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7968

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0942

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-04-01

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8011

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-04-03

2007-04-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5395

Unknown

2006-03-31

2006-04-04

2006-04-10

Income

Regular

Annual

PHG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Koninklijke Philips Electronics on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PHG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Electronic Equipment

Koninklijke Phillips Electronics-(PHG)- is a global leader in healthcare, lighting and consumer lifestyle, delivering people-centric, innovative products, services and solutions through the brand promise of "sense and simplicity". Headquartered in the Netherlands, Philips employs approximately 134,200 employees in more than 60 countries worldwide. With sales of $36.8 billion (EUR 27 billion) in 2007, the company is a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring systems, energy efficient lighting solutions, as well as lifestyle solutions for personal well being.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

