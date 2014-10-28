Best Dividend Stocks
Tootsie Roll

Stock

TR

Price as of:

$35.62 +0.62 +1.77%

Industry

Confectioners

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Confectioners /

Tootsie Roll (TR)

TR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.01%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

53 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TR DARS™ Rating

TR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$35.62

Quote Time

Today's Volume

295,100

Open Price

$34.96

Day's Range

$34.04 - $36.32

Previous Close

$35.0

52 week low / high

$30.79 - $39.63

Percent off 52 week high

-10.12%

TR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TR

Compare TR to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

TR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-02

$0.09

2019-12-19

$0.09

2019-10-04

$0.09

2019-06-14

$0.09

2019-03-04

$0.09

2018-12-14

$0.09

2018-10-04

$0.09

2018-06-15

$0.09

2018-03-05

$0.09

2017-12-15

$0.09

2017-09-29

$0.09

2017-06-15

$0.09

2017-03-03

$0.09

2016-12-15

$0.09

2016-10-05

$0.09

2016-06-16

$0.09

2016-03-04

$0.09

2015-12-17

$0.09

2015-10-01

$0.09

2015-06-11

$0.09

2015-03-06

$0.08

2014-12-18

$0.08

2014-10-02

$0.08

2014-06-12

$0.08

2014-02-28

$0.08

2013-12-19

$0.08

2013-10-03

$0.08

2013-06-13

$0.08

2013-03-01

$0.08

2012-12-13

$0.08

2012-09-27

$0.08

2012-06-14

$0.08

2012-03-02

$0.08

2011-12-15

$0.08

2011-09-29

$0.08

2011-06-21

$0.08

2011-03-04

$0.08

2010-12-16

$0.08

2010-09-30

$0.08

2010-06-22

$0.08

2010-03-05

$0.08

2009-12-17

$0.08

2009-10-01

$0.08

2009-06-16

$0.08

2009-03-06

$0.08

2008-12-18

$0.08

2008-10-01

$0.08

2008-06-16

$0.08

2008-03-06

$0.08

2007-12-13

$0.08

2007-10-03

$0.08

2007-06-14

$0.08

2007-03-07

$0.08

2006-12-13

$0.08

2006-10-04

$0.08

2006-06-13

$0.08

2006-03-08

$0.08

2005-12-14

$0.08

2005-10-05

$0.07

2005-06-10

$0.07

2005-03-09

$0.07

2004-12-15

$0.07

2004-09-29

$0.07

2004-06-14

$0.07

2004-02-27

$0.07

2003-12-17

$0.07

2003-09-24

$0.07

2003-06-13

$0.07

2003-02-28

$0.07

2002-12-18

$0.07

2002-09-25

$0.07

2002-06-13

$0.07

2002-03-01

$0.07

2001-12-13

$0.07

2001-09-26

$0.07

2001-06-14

$0.07

2001-03-02

$0.07

2000-12-14

$0.07

2000-09-27

$0.07

2000-06-15

$0.07

2000-03-03

$0.0625

1999-12-16

$0.0625

1999-09-29

$0.0625

1999-06-17

$0.0625

1999-03-05

$0.0525

1998-12-17

$0.0525

1998-10-01

$0.0525

1998-06-18

$0.0525

1998-03-06

$0.04125

1997-12-18

$0.04125

1997-10-02

$0.04125

1997-06-24

$0.04125

1997-03-07

$0.03625

1996-12-18

$0.03625

1996-09-20

$0.03625

1996-06-26

$0.03625

1996-03-07

$0.03125

1995-12-20

$0.03125

1995-09-22

$0.03125

1995-06-20

$0.03125

TR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TR

Metric

TR Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

53years

TR

News
TR

Research
TR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

TR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2020-02-18

2020-03-02

2020-03-03

2020-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-09-24

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-06-03

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-02-19

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-12-04

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-09-25

2018-10-04

2018-10-08

2018-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-06-04

2018-06-15

2018-06-18

2018-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-02-20

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-12-05

2017-12-15

2017-12-18

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-09-19

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-06-05

2017-06-15

2017-06-19

2017-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-02-21

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

2017-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-12-06

2016-12-15

2016-12-19

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-09-27

2016-10-05

2016-10-10

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-06-06

2016-06-16

2016-06-20

2016-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-02-23

2016-03-04

2016-03-08

2016-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-12-08

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-09-22

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-02-24

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-12-09

2014-12-18

2014-12-22

2015-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-09-23

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-06-02

2014-06-12

2014-06-16

2014-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2014-02-18

2014-02-28

2014-03-04

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-12-10

2013-12-19

2013-12-23

2014-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-09-24

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-06-03

2013-06-13

2013-06-17

2013-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2013-02-20

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-12-04

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-09-18

2012-09-27

2012-10-01

2012-10-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-06-04

2012-06-14

2012-06-18

2012-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2012-02-21

2012-03-02

2012-03-06

2012-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-12-06

2011-12-15

2011-12-19

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-09-20

2011-09-29

2011-10-03

2011-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-06-13

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-02-22

2011-03-04

2011-03-08

2011-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-12-07

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-09-21

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-06-14

2010-06-22

2010-06-24

2010-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-02-23

2010-03-05

2010-03-09

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-12-08

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-09-22

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-06-08

2009-06-16

2009-06-18

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-02-24

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-12-09

2008-12-18

2008-12-22

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-09-16

2008-10-01

2008-10-03

2008-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-06-02

2008-06-16

2008-06-18

2008-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-02-26

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-12-05

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-09-25

2007-10-03

2007-10-05

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-05-29

2007-06-14

2007-06-18

2007-07-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-02-28

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-12-05

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-09-26

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-05-30

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-02-28

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-12-06

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-09-27

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-05-31

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2005-03-01

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-12-07

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-09-21

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-05-24

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

2004-03-02

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-12-09

2003-12-17

2003-12-19

2004-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-09-16

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-06-02

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2003-02-18

2003-02-28

2003-03-04

2003-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-12-10

2002-12-18

2002-12-20

2003-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-09-17

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-05-27

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2002-02-19

2002-03-01

2002-03-05

2002-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-12-04

2001-12-13

2001-12-17

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-09-17

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-05-30

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-02-21

2001-03-02

2001-03-06

2001-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-12-04

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-09-11

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-05-30

2000-06-15

2000-06-19

2000-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2000-02-21

2000-03-03

2000-03-07

2000-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-12-07

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-09-13

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1999-06-02

1999-06-17

1999-06-21

1999-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1999-02-23

1999-03-05

1999-03-09

1999-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-12-08

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-09-25

1998-10-01

1998-10-05

1998-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1998-06-08

1998-06-18

1998-06-22

1998-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1998-02-24

1998-03-06

1998-03-10

1998-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1997-12-09

1997-12-18

1997-12-22

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1997-09-29

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1997-05-13

1997-06-24

1997-06-26

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1997-02-25

1997-03-07

1997-03-11

1997-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1996-12-10

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1996-09-16

1996-09-20

1996-09-24

1996-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1996-05-28

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1996-02-27

1996-03-07

1996-03-11

1996-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-12-12

1995-12-20

1995-12-22

1996-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-09-11

1995-09-22

1995-09-26

1995-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1995-05-31

1995-06-20

1995-06-22

1995-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

TR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Tootsie Roll on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Confectioners

Tootsie Roll- (TR)-engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under various trademarks, including Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Roll Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Blue Razz, Zip-A-Dee Pops, Cella's, Mason Dots, Mason Crows, Junior Mint, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, and Nik-L-Nip. Tootsie Roll Industries distributes its products through candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

