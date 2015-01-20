Best Dividend Stocks
Hershey Company

Stock

HSY

Price as of:

$147.89 +2.07 +1.42%

Industry

Confectioners

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Confectioners /

Hershey Company (HSY)

HSY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.12%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.09

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

53.82%

EPS $5.74

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HSY DARS™ Rating

HSY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$147.89

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,646

Open Price

$146.55

Day's Range

$145.93 - $147.97

Previous Close

$145.82

52 week low / high

$100.8 - $162.2

Percent off 52 week high

-8.82%

HSY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HSY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

HSY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HSY's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-21

$0.773

2019-08-22

$0.773

2019-05-23

$0.722

2019-02-21

$0.722

2018-11-20

$0.722

2018-08-23

$0.722

2018-05-24

$0.656

2018-02-22

$0.656

2017-11-21

$0.656

2017-08-23

$0.656

2017-05-23

$0.618

2017-02-22

$0.618

2016-11-21

$0.618

2016-08-23

$0.618

2016-05-23

$0.583

2016-02-23

$0.583

2015-11-23

$0.583

2015-08-21

$0.583

2015-05-21

$0.535

2015-02-23

$0.535

2014-11-21

$0.535

2014-08-21

$0.535

2014-05-21

$0.485

2014-02-21

$0.485

2013-11-21

$0.485

2013-08-21

$0.485

2013-05-22

$0.42

2013-02-21

$0.42

2012-11-20

$0.42

2012-08-22

$0.38

2012-05-23

$0.38

2012-02-22

$0.38

2011-11-22

$0.345

2011-08-23

$0.345

2011-05-23

$0.345

2011-02-23

$0.345

2010-11-22

$0.32

2010-08-23

$0.32

2010-05-21

$0.32

2010-02-23

$0.32

2009-11-23

$0.2975

2009-08-21

$0.2975

2009-05-20

$0.2975

2009-02-23

$0.2975

2008-11-21

$0.2975

2008-08-21

$0.2975

2008-05-21

$0.2975

2008-02-21

$0.2975

2007-11-19

$0.2975

2007-08-22

$0.2975

2007-05-23

$0.27

2007-02-21

$0.27

2006-11-20

$0.27

2006-08-23

$0.27

2006-05-23

$0.245

2006-02-22

$0.245

2005-11-22

$0.245

2005-08-23

$0.245

2005-05-23

$0.22

2005-02-23

$0.22

2004-11-22

$0.22

2004-08-23

$0.22

2004-05-21

$0.1975

2004-02-23

$0.1975

2003-11-21

$0.1975

2003-08-21

$0.1975

2003-05-21

$0.16375

2003-02-21

$0.16375

2002-11-20

$0.16375

2002-08-21

$0.16375

2002-05-22

$0.15125

2002-02-21

$0.15125

2001-11-20

$0.15125

2001-08-22

$0.15125

2001-05-23

$0.14

2001-02-21

$0.14

2000-11-20

$0.14

2000-08-23

$0.14

2000-05-23

$0.13

2000-02-23

$0.13

1999-11-18

$0.13

1999-08-23

$0.13

1999-05-20

$0.12

1999-02-22

$0.12

1998-11-19

$0.12

1998-08-21

$0.12

1998-05-20

$0.11

1998-02-20

$0.11

1997-11-19

$0.11

1997-08-21

$0.11

1997-05-21

$0.1

1997-02-20

$0.1

1996-11-19

$0.1

1996-08-21

$0.1

1996-05-21

$0.09

1996-02-21

$0.09

1995-11-17

$0.09

1995-08-23

$0.09

1995-05-17

$0.08125

HSY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

HSY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HSY

Metric

HSY Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HSY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.78%

12.19%

9years

HSY

News
HSY

Research
HSY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HSY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

HSY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.7730

2019-10-22

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7730

2019-07-22

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7220

2019-04-23

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7220

2019-01-29

2019-02-21

2019-02-22

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7220

2018-10-09

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7220

2018-07-24

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6560

2018-05-02

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6560

2018-01-31

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6560

2017-10-05

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6560

2017-07-25

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2017-05-02

2017-05-23

2017-05-25

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2017-02-03

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2016-10-14

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2016-07-28

2016-08-23

2016-08-25

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2016-05-04

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2016-01-28

2016-02-23

2016-02-25

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2015-10-06

2015-11-23

2015-11-25

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5830

2015-08-07

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2015-04-27

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2015-01-29

2015-02-23

2015-02-25

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2014-10-03

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5350

2014-07-24

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2014-04-28

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2014-01-30

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2013-10-08

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4850

2013-07-25

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-04-30

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2013-01-31

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2012-10-24

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-08-07

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-04-30

2012-05-23

2012-05-25

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2012-02-01

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-10-03

2011-11-22

2011-11-25

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-08-02

2011-08-23

2011-08-25

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-04-28

2011-05-23

2011-05-25

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-01-31

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-10-05

2010-11-22

2010-11-24

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-08-03

2010-08-23

2010-08-25

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-05-04

2010-05-21

2010-05-25

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2010-02-01

2010-02-23

2010-02-25

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2009-10-09

2009-11-23

2009-11-25

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2009-08-04

2009-08-21

2009-08-25

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2009-04-29

2009-05-20

2009-05-25

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2009-02-17

2009-02-23

2009-02-25

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2008-09-30

2008-11-21

2008-11-25

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2008-08-05

2008-08-21

2008-08-25

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2008-04-21

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2008-02-13

2008-02-21

2008-02-25

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2007-10-02

2007-11-19

2007-11-21

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2975

2007-08-07

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-04-16

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-02-13

2007-02-21

2007-02-23

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-10-03

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2006-08-08

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-04-18

2006-05-23

2006-05-25

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2006-02-16

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2005-10-04

2005-11-22

2005-11-25

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2450

2005-08-09

2005-08-23

2005-08-25

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-04-19

2005-05-23

2005-05-25

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2005-02-15

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-10-05

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2004-07-28

2004-08-23

2004-08-25

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2004-04-28

2004-05-21

2004-05-25

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2004-02-17

2004-02-23

2004-02-25

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2003-10-07

2003-11-21

2003-11-25

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2003-08-05

2003-08-21

2003-08-25

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1638

2003-04-22

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1638

2003-02-12

2003-02-21

2003-02-25

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1638

2002-10-01

2002-11-20

2002-11-22

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1638

2002-08-06

2002-08-21

2002-08-23

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2002-04-30

2002-05-22

2002-05-24

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2002-02-13

2002-02-21

2002-02-25

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2001-10-02

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1513

2001-08-07

2001-08-22

2001-08-24

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2001-04-24

2001-05-23

2001-05-25

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2001-02-07

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-11-07

2000-11-20

2000-11-22

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-08-01

2000-08-23

2000-08-25

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2000-04-25

2000-05-23

2000-05-25

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2000-02-09

2000-02-23

2000-02-25

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-11-02

1999-11-18

1999-11-22

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-08-03

1999-08-23

1999-08-25

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-04-06

1999-05-20

1999-05-24

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1999-02-10

1999-02-22

1999-02-24

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1998-11-03

1998-11-19

1998-11-23

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1998-08-04

1998-08-21

1998-08-25

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-04-07

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-02-03

1998-02-20

1998-02-24

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-11-04

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1997-08-05

1997-08-21

1997-08-25

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-04-29

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-02-04

1997-02-20

1997-02-24

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-11-05

1996-11-19

1996-11-21

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-08-06

1996-08-21

1996-08-23

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-04-30

1996-05-21

1996-05-23

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-02-06

1996-02-21

1996-02-23

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-11-07

1995-11-17

1995-11-21

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-08-01

1995-08-23

1995-08-25

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0813

1995-04-24

1995-05-17

1995-05-23

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

HSY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Hershey Company on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HSY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Confectioners

Hershey Co. (HSY) engages in manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing various chocolate and confectionery products, pantry items, and gum and mint refreshment products worldwide. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Hershey is affected by macroeconomic conditions, as well as prices for raw commodities such as cacao. As well, Hershey is affected by a global consumer preference shift towards healthier food. Hershey has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased its dividends consecutively annually since 2010. Hershey pays its dividends quarterly.

X