Herman Miller

Stock

MLHR

Price as of:

$44.18 -5.56 -11.18%

Industry

Business Equipment

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Business Equipment /

Herman Miller (MLHR)

MLHR

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.77%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.84

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

28.28%

EPS $2.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MLHR DARS™ Rating

MLHR

Daily Snapshot

Price

$44.18

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,090,706

Open Price

$44.8

Day's Range

$42.21 - $45.25

Previous Close

$49.74

52 week low / high

$28.66 - $49.87

Percent off 52 week high

-11.41%

MLHR

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MLHR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MLHR's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MLHR

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MLHR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.21

2019-08-29

$0.21

2019-05-30

$0.1975

2019-02-28

$0.1975

2018-11-29

$0.1975

2018-08-30

$0.1975

2018-05-31

$0.18

2018-03-01

$0.18

2017-11-30

$0.18

2017-08-30

$0.18

2017-05-31

$0.17

2017-03-01

$0.17

2016-11-30

$0.17

2016-08-31

$0.17

2016-05-25

$0.1475

2016-02-24

$0.1475

2015-11-24

$0.1475

2015-08-26

$0.1475

2015-05-27

$0.14

2015-02-25

$0.14

2014-11-25

$0.14

2014-08-27

$0.14

2014-05-28

$0.14

2014-02-26

$0.14

2013-11-26

$0.125

2013-08-28

$0.125

2013-05-29

$0.125

2013-02-27

$0.125

2012-11-28

$0.09

2012-08-29

$0.09

2012-05-30

$0.022

2012-02-29

$0.022

2011-11-30

$0.022

2011-08-31

$0.022

2011-05-25

$0.022

2011-02-23

$0.022

2010-11-23

$0.022

2010-08-25

$0.022

2010-05-26

$0.022

2010-02-24

$0.022

2009-11-24

$0.022

2009-08-26

$0.022

2009-05-27

$0.022

2009-02-25

$0.088

2008-11-25

$0.088

2008-08-27

$0.088

2008-05-28

$0.088

2008-02-27

$0.088

2007-11-28

$0.088

2007-08-29

$0.088

2007-05-30

$0.088

2007-02-28

$0.08

2006-11-29

$0.08

2006-08-30

$0.08

2006-05-31

$0.08

2006-03-01

$0.08

2005-11-30

$0.0725

2005-08-31

$0.0725

2005-05-25

$0.0725

2005-02-23

$0.0725

2004-11-23

$0.0725

2004-08-25

$0.0725

2004-05-26

$0.0725

2004-02-25

$0.03625

2003-11-25

$0.03625

2003-08-27

$0.03625

2003-05-28

$0.03625

2003-02-26

$0.03625

2002-11-26

$0.03625

2002-08-28

$0.03625

2002-05-29

$0.03625

2002-02-27

$0.03625

2001-11-28

$0.03625

2001-08-29

$0.03625

2001-05-30

$0.03625

2001-02-28

$0.03625

2000-11-29

$0.03625

2000-08-30

$0.03625

2000-05-31

$0.03625

2000-03-01

$0.03625

1999-12-01

$0.03625

1999-09-01

$0.03625

1999-05-26

$0.03625

1999-02-24

$0.03625

1998-11-24

$0.03625

1998-08-26

$0.03625

1998-05-27

$0.03625

1998-02-25

$0.0725

1997-11-25

$0.03625

1997-08-27

$0.03625

1997-05-28

$0.03625

1997-02-26

$0.0325

1996-11-26

$0.0325

1996-08-28

$0.0325

1996-05-29

$0.0325

1996-02-28

$0.0325

1995-12-14

$0.0325

1995-08-30

$0.0325

1995-05-26

$0.0325

MLHR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MLHR

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MLHR

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MLHR Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

MLHR

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.77%

11.26%

7years

MLHR

News
MLHR

Research
MLHR

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MLHR

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MLHR

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2100

2019-10-15

2019-11-27

2019-12-01

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-06-26

2019-08-29

2019-08-31

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2019-04-09

2019-05-30

2019-06-01

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2019-01-16

2019-02-28

2019-03-02

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2018-10-08

2018-11-29

2018-12-01

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2018-07-16

2018-08-30

2018-09-01

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-04-09

2018-05-31

2018-06-02

2018-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-01-17

2018-03-01

2018-03-03

2018-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-10-09

2017-11-30

2017-12-02

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-05

2017-08-30

2017-09-02

2017-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-04-10

2017-05-31

2017-06-03

2017-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-01-19

2017-03-01

2017-03-04

2017-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-10-10

2016-11-30

2016-12-03

2017-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-06-20

2016-08-31

2016-09-03

2016-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2016-04-11

2016-05-25

2016-05-28

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2016-01-15

2016-02-24

2016-02-27

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2015-10-12

2015-11-24

2015-11-28

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1475

2015-06-24

2015-08-26

2015-08-29

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-04-14

2015-05-27

2015-05-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-01-23

2015-02-25

2015-02-28

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-10-06

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-07-14

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-04-14

2014-05-28

2014-05-31

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-12-17

2014-02-26

2014-03-01

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-10-08

2013-11-26

2013-11-30

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-07-15

2013-08-28

2013-08-31

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-04-15

2013-05-29

2013-06-01

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-01-16

2013-02-27

2013-03-02

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-08

2012-11-28

2012-12-01

2012-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-06-27

2012-08-29

2012-09-01

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2012-04-16

2012-05-30

2012-06-02

2012-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2012-01-18

2012-02-29

2012-03-03

2012-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2011-10-11

2011-11-30

2011-12-03

2012-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2011-07-19

2011-08-31

2011-09-03

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2011-04-19

2011-05-25

2011-05-28

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2011-01-19

2011-02-23

2011-02-26

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2010-10-11

2010-11-23

2010-11-27

2011-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2010-07-19

2010-08-25

2010-08-28

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2010-04-19

2010-05-26

2010-05-29

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2010-01-20

2010-02-24

2010-02-27

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2009-09-21

2009-11-24

2009-11-28

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2009-08-11

2009-08-26

2009-08-29

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0220

2009-05-14

2009-05-27

2009-05-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2009-02-09

2009-02-25

2009-02-28

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2008-09-22

2008-11-25

2008-11-29

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2008-07-21

2008-08-27

2008-08-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2008-04-21

2008-05-28

2008-05-31

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2008-01-22

2008-02-27

2008-03-01

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2007-09-25

2007-11-28

2007-12-01

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2007-07-24

2007-08-29

2007-09-01

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2007-04-24

2007-05-30

2007-06-02

2007-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-01-22

2007-02-28

2007-03-03

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-09-26

2006-11-29

2006-12-02

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-07-24

2006-08-30

2006-09-02

2006-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-04-24

2006-05-31

2006-06-03

2006-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2006-01-26

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2005-09-27

2005-11-30

2005-12-03

2006-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2005-07-26

2005-08-31

2005-09-03

2005-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2005-04-26

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2005-01-26

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2004-09-28

2004-11-23

2004-11-26

2005-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2004-07-27

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

2004-04-29

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2004-01-13

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

Unknown

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2003-07-15

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2003-04-22

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2003-01-14

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-10-01

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-07-16

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-04-23

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2002-01-22

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2001-10-02

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2001-07-17

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2001-05-01

2001-05-30

2001-06-02

2001-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2001-01-17

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2000-10-04

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2001-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2000-07-18

2000-08-30

2000-09-02

2000-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2000-04-28

2000-05-31

2000-06-03

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

2000-01-19

2000-03-01

2000-03-04

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1999-10-11

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1999-07-20

1999-09-01

1999-09-03

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1999-05-04

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1999-01-20

1999-02-24

1999-02-26

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1998-09-29

1998-11-24

1998-11-27

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1998-07-28

1998-08-26

1998-08-28

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1998-04-28

1998-05-27

1998-05-29

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1998-01-20

1998-02-25

1998-02-27

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1997-10-01

1997-11-25

1997-11-28

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1997-07-09

1997-08-27

1997-08-29

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0363

1997-03-24

1997-05-28

1997-05-31

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1997-01-23

1997-02-26

1997-02-28

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-10-02

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-07-09

1996-08-28

1996-08-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-03-19

1996-05-29

1996-05-31

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1996-01-04

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-10-17

1995-12-14

1995-12-01

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-07-17

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0325

1995-04-04

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

MLHR

Investor Resources

Learn more about Herman Miller on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MLHR

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Business Equipment

Herman Miller- (MLHR)-The designs and services of Herman Miller enhance the performance of human habitats worldwide, making customers' lives more productive, rewarding, delightful, and meaningful. The company's award-winning products, complemented by furniture management and strategic consulting services, generated over $1.9 billion in revenue during fiscal 2007. The company was founded in 1905 and is based in Zeeland, Michigan.

