Brown-Forman Corporation

Stock

BF-A

Price as of:

$60.31 +0.53 +0.89%

Industry

Beverages Wineries And Distillers

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Beverages Wineries And Distillers /

Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A)

BF-A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.17%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.70

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

38.36%

EPS $1.82

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BF-A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$60.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,781

Open Price

$60.31

Day's Range

$60.01 - $60.61

Previous Close

$59.78

52 week low / high

$44.42 - $65.73

Percent off 52 week high

-8.25%

BF-A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BF-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

BF-A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BF-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-04

$0.1743

2019-09-05

$0.166

2019-06-05

$0.166

2019-03-01

$0.166

2018-12-06

$0.166

2018-09-05

$0.158

2018-06-05

$0.158

2018-03-02

$0.158

2017-12-06

$0.1975

2017-09-06

$0.1825

2017-06-01

$0.1825

2017-03-02

$0.1825

2016-11-30

$0.1825

2016-08-30

$0.17

2016-06-02

$0.17

2016-03-07

$0.17

2015-12-01

$0.17

2015-09-03

$0.1575

2015-06-01

$0.1575

2015-03-06

$0.1575

2014-12-02

$0.1575

2014-09-04

$0.145

2014-06-02

$0.145

2014-03-05

$0.145

2013-12-02

$0.145

2013-09-03

$0.1275

2013-06-03

$0.1275

2013-03-06

$0.1275

2012-12-03

$0.1275

2012-09-05

$0.11666665

2012-06-04

$0.11666666666666667

2012-03-01

$0.11666666666666667

2011-12-02

$0.11666666666666667

2011-09-01

$0.10666666666666667

2011-06-06

$0.10666666666666667

2011-03-07

$0.10666666666666667

2010-12-03

$0.10666666666666667

2010-09-02

$0.1

2010-06-03

$0.1

2010-03-04

$0.1

2009-12-03

$0.1

2009-09-03

$0.09583333333333334

2009-06-04

$0.09583333333333334

2009-03-04

$0.09583333333333334

2008-12-04

$0.09583333333333334

2008-09-04

$0.11333333333333333

2008-06-02

$0.11333333333333333

2008-03-03

$0.11333333333333333

2007-12-03

$0.11333333333333333

2007-08-30

$0.10083333333333333

2007-06-04

$0.10083333333333333

2007-03-02

$0.10083333333333333

2006-11-30

$0.10083333333333333

2006-09-05

$0.09333333333333334

2006-06-05

$0.09333333333333334

2006-03-06

$0.09333333333333334

2005-12-01

$0.09333333333333334

2005-09-06

$0.08166666666666667

2005-06-02

$0.08166666666666667

2005-03-08

$0.08166666666666667

2004-12-02

$0.08166666666666667

2004-09-02

$0.07083333333333333

2004-06-03

$0.07083333333333333

2004-03-04

$0.07083333333333333

2003-12-03

$0.07083333333333333

2003-08-29

$0.0625

2003-06-05

$0.0625

2003-02-28

$0.0625

2002-12-04

$0.0625

2002-08-30

$0.058333333333333334

2002-06-04

$0.058333333333333334

2002-03-01

$0.058333333333333334

2001-12-03

$0.058333333333333334

2001-08-29

$0.055

2001-06-05

$0.055

2001-03-06

$0.055

2000-12-04

$0.055

2000-09-01

$0.051666666666666666

2000-06-07

$0.051666666666666666

2000-03-08

$0.051666666666666666

1999-12-01

$0.051666666666666666

1999-09-02

$0.049166666666666664

1999-06-03

$0.049166666666666664

1999-03-05

$0.049166666666666664

1998-12-02

$0.049166666666666664

1998-08-31

$0.04666666666666667

1998-06-09

$0.04666666666666667

1998-03-02

$0.04666666666666667

1997-12-03

$0.04666666666666667

1997-08-29

$0.045

1997-06-04

$0.045

1997-03-03

$0.045

1996-12-05

$0.045

1996-08-30

$0.043333333333333335

1996-06-06

$0.043333333333333335

1996-03-05

$0.043333333333333335

1995-11-30

$0.043333333333333335

1995-08-31

$0.04133333333333333

1995-06-06

$0.04133333333333333

BF-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BF-A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BF-A

Metric

BF-A Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BF-A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.23%

8.94%

0years

BF-A

News
BF-A

Research
BF-A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BF-A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BF-A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1743

2019-11-21

2019-12-04

2019-12-05

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2019-07-25

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2019-05-23

2019-06-05

2019-06-06

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2019-01-29

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1660

2018-11-15

2018-12-06

2018-12-06

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-07-26

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-05-24

2018-06-05

2018-06-06

2018-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1580

2018-01-23

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2017-11-16

2017-12-06

2017-12-07

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2017-07-27

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2017-01-24

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1825

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-07-28

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-05-26

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-01-28

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-11-19

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2015-07-23

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2015-05-21

2015-06-01

2015-06-03

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2015-01-20

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1575

2014-11-20

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-07-24

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-05-21

2014-06-02

2014-06-04

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2014-01-23

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2013-11-21

2013-12-02

2013-12-04

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-07-25

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-05-23

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2013-01-22

2013-03-06

2013-03-08

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1275

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2012-07-26

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2012-05-24

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2012-01-24

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1167

2011-11-17

2011-12-02

2011-12-06

2011-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-07-28

2011-09-01

2011-09-06

2011-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-05-26

2011-06-06

2011-06-08

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2011-01-27

2011-03-07

2011-03-09

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2010-11-18

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

2010-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-22

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-05-27

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

2010-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-01-28

2010-03-04

2010-03-08

2010-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-16

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2009-07-23

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2009-05-28

2009-06-04

2009-06-08

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2009-01-22

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0958

2008-11-20

2008-12-04

2008-12-08

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-07-24

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-05-22

2008-06-02

2008-06-04

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2008-01-22

2008-03-03

2008-03-05

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

2007-12-05

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1008

2007-07-26

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1008

2007-05-24

2007-06-04

2007-06-06

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1008

2007-01-25

2007-03-02

2007-03-06

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1008

2006-11-16

2006-11-30

2006-12-04

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-07-28

2006-09-05

2006-09-07

2006-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-05-25

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2006-01-26

2006-03-06

2006-03-08

2006-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-11-17

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2006-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

2005-07-28

2005-09-06

2005-09-08

2005-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

2005-05-26

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

2005-01-27

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0817

2004-11-18

2004-12-02

2004-12-06

2005-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

2004-07-22

2004-09-02

2004-09-07

2004-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

2004-05-27

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

2004-01-22

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0708

2003-11-20

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2004-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-07-24

2003-08-29

2003-09-03

2003-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-05-29

2003-06-05

2003-06-09

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2003-01-23

2003-02-28

2003-03-04

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-11-21

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2003-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2002-07-25

2002-08-30

2002-09-04

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2002-05-23

2002-06-04

2002-06-06

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2002-01-24

2002-03-01

2002-03-05

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0583

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

2001-12-05

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-07-26

2001-08-29

2001-09-03

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-05-24

2001-06-05

2001-06-07

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2001-01-25

2001-03-06

2001-03-08

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

2000-11-15

2000-12-04

2000-12-06

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

2000-07-27

2000-09-01

2000-09-06

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

2000-05-24

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

2000-01-27

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

1999-11-18

1999-12-01

1999-12-03

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-07-22

1999-09-02

1999-09-07

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-05-27

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-01-28

1999-03-05

1999-03-09

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1998-11-19

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-07-23

1998-08-31

1998-09-02

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-05-28

1998-06-09

1998-06-11

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1998-01-22

1998-03-02

1998-03-04

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1997-11-20

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-07-24

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-05-22

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-01-23

1997-03-03

1997-03-05

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-11-21

1996-12-05

1996-12-09

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-07-25

1996-08-30

1996-09-04

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-05-23

1996-06-06

1996-06-10

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1996-01-25

1996-03-05

1996-03-07

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1995-11-16

1995-11-30

1995-12-04

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1995-07-27

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0413

1995-05-25

1995-06-06

1995-06-09

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

BF-A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Wineries And Distillers

Brown-Forman Corporation engages in manufacturing, bottling, importing, exporting, and marketing alcoholic beverages. The company provides wines, ready-to-drink products, vodka, whiskey, tequilas, liqueur, and other distilled spirits. It offers products primarily under the brand names of Jack Daniels, Gentleman Jack, Southern Comfort, Finlandia, Antiguo, Canadian Mist, Chambord, Don Eduardo, Early Times, el Jimador, Herradura, Korbel California, Maximus, New Mix, Old Forester, Little Black Dress, Collingwood, Pepe Lopez, Sonoma-Cutrer, Tuaca, and Woodford Reserve.

