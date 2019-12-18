This table allows you to know how fast BF-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-04 $0.1743 2019-09-05 $0.166 2019-06-05 $0.166 2019-03-01 $0.166 2018-12-06 $0.166 2018-09-05 $0.158 2018-06-05 $0.158 2018-03-02 $0.158 2017-12-06 $0.1975 2017-09-06 $0.1825 2017-06-01 $0.1825 2017-03-02 $0.1825 2016-11-30 $0.1825 2016-08-30 $0.17 2016-06-02 $0.17 2016-03-07 $0.17 2015-12-01 $0.17 2015-09-03 $0.1575 2015-06-01 $0.1575 2015-03-06 $0.1575 2014-12-02 $0.1575 2014-09-04 $0.145 2014-06-02 $0.145 2014-03-05 $0.145 2013-12-02 $0.145 2013-09-03 $0.1275 2013-06-03 $0.1275 2013-03-06 $0.1275 2012-12-03 $0.1275 2012-09-05 $0.11666665 2012-06-04 $0.11666666666666667 2012-03-01 $0.11666666666666667 2011-12-02 $0.11666666666666667 2011-09-01 $0.10666666666666667 2011-06-06 $0.10666666666666667 2011-03-07 $0.10666666666666667 2010-12-03 $0.10666666666666667 2010-09-02 $0.1 2010-06-03 $0.1 2010-03-04 $0.1 2009-12-03 $0.1 2009-09-03 $0.09583333333333334 2009-06-04 $0.09583333333333334 2009-03-04 $0.09583333333333334 2008-12-04 $0.09583333333333334 2008-09-04 $0.11333333333333333 2008-06-02 $0.11333333333333333 2008-03-03 $0.11333333333333333 2007-12-03 $0.11333333333333333 2007-08-30 $0.10083333333333333 2007-06-04 $0.10083333333333333 2007-03-02 $0.10083333333333333 2006-11-30 $0.10083333333333333 2006-09-05 $0.09333333333333334 2006-06-05 $0.09333333333333334 2006-03-06 $0.09333333333333334 2005-12-01 $0.09333333333333334 2005-09-06 $0.08166666666666667 2005-06-02 $0.08166666666666667 2005-03-08 $0.08166666666666667 2004-12-02 $0.08166666666666667 2004-09-02 $0.07083333333333333 2004-06-03 $0.07083333333333333 2004-03-04 $0.07083333333333333 2003-12-03 $0.07083333333333333 2003-08-29 $0.0625 2003-06-05 $0.0625 2003-02-28 $0.0625 2002-12-04 $0.0625 2002-08-30 $0.058333333333333334 2002-06-04 $0.058333333333333334 2002-03-01 $0.058333333333333334 2001-12-03 $0.058333333333333334 2001-08-29 $0.055 2001-06-05 $0.055 2001-03-06 $0.055 2000-12-04 $0.055 2000-09-01 $0.051666666666666666 2000-06-07 $0.051666666666666666 2000-03-08 $0.051666666666666666 1999-12-01 $0.051666666666666666 1999-09-02 $0.049166666666666664 1999-06-03 $0.049166666666666664 1999-03-05 $0.049166666666666664 1998-12-02 $0.049166666666666664 1998-08-31 $0.04666666666666667 1998-06-09 $0.04666666666666667 1998-03-02 $0.04666666666666667 1997-12-03 $0.04666666666666667 1997-08-29 $0.045 1997-06-04 $0.045 1997-03-03 $0.045 1996-12-05 $0.045 1996-08-30 $0.043333333333333335 1996-06-06 $0.043333333333333335 1996-03-05 $0.043333333333333335 1995-11-30 $0.043333333333333335 1995-08-31 $0.04133333333333333 1995-06-06 $0.04133333333333333