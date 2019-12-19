Best Dividend Stocks
Embotelladora Andina S.A. ADR (Sponsored) repr Ser A Shs

Stock

AKO-A

Price as of:

$15.2 +0.08 +0.53%

Industry

Beverages Soft Drinks

Embotelladora Andina S.A. ADR (Sponsored) repr Ser A Shs (AKO-A)

AKO-A

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.98%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.45

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

42.65%

EPS $1.06

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AKO-A DARS™ Rating

AKO-A

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.2

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,805

Open Price

$15.57

Day's Range

$15.09 - $15.88

Previous Close

$15.12

52 week low / high

$11.96 - $21.0

Percent off 52 week high

-27.62%

AKO-A

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AKO-A has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

AKO-A

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AKO-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-17

$0.112573

2019-08-22

$0.117732

2019-05-23

$0.120808

2019-01-18

$0.127935

2018-10-18

$0.119878

2018-05-24

$0.155003

2018-01-18

$0.176185

2017-10-19

$0.158633

2017-08-23

$0.183551

2017-05-22

$0.168486

2017-01-18

$0.163541

2016-10-19

$0.10988

2016-08-17

$0.127754

2016-05-19

$0.123889

2016-01-20

$0.117622

2015-10-21

$0.108557

2015-08-19

$0.108637

2015-05-20

$0.119223

2015-01-21

$0.071291

2014-10-21

$0.110379

2014-08-14

$0.104289

2014-05-07

$0.012974

2014-01-15

$0.118663

2013-11-13

$0.445232

2013-06-18

$0.12164

2013-05-10

$0.12468

2012-12-18

$0.222662

2012-10-22

$0.12646

2012-05-02

$0.107486

2012-01-12

$0.084381

2011-10-19

$0.081991

2011-07-18

$0.087834230514

2011-05-04

$0.12437

2011-01-19

$0.088309

2010-10-19

$0.086695

2010-07-19

$0.080814

2010-05-10

$0.39884

2010-04-20

$0.095714

2010-01-20

$0.056015

2009-10-20

$0.058104

2009-07-22

$0.05581

2009-05-20

$0.331853

2009-04-22

$0.105246

2009-01-20

$0.052462

2008-10-15

$0.03677

2008-07-23

$0.04666

2008-05-06

$0.44001

2008-04-16

$0.07751

2008-01-16

$0.05102

2007-10-16

$0.04788

2007-07-18

$0.04883

2007-06-26

$0.43858

2007-04-18

$0.07481

2007-01-23

$0.03536

2006-10-18

$0.03692

2006-07-18

$0.03577

2006-05-22

$0.44323

2006-04-19

$0.04287

2006-01-20

$0.03147

2005-10-18

$0.03045

2005-07-20

$0.03052

2005-05-11

$0.4137

2005-04-20

$0.0289

2005-01-19

$0.0283

2004-10-20

$0.0273

2004-07-20

$0.0258

AKO-A's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AKO-A

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AKO-A

Metric

AKO-A Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AKO-A

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.05%

-0.17%

0years

AKO-A

AKO-A

AKO-A

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AKO-A

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

AKO-A

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1126

Unknown

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1177

Unknown

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

Unknown

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1279

Unknown

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1199

Unknown

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

Unknown

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1762

Unknown

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1586

Unknown

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1836

Unknown

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1685

Unknown

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1635

Unknown

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1099

Unknown

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1278

Unknown

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1239

Unknown

2016-05-19

2016-05-23

2016-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1176

Unknown

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1086

Unknown

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1086

Unknown

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1192

Unknown

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

Unknown

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1104

Unknown

2014-10-21

2014-10-23

2014-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1043

Unknown

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

Unknown

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1187

Unknown

2014-01-15

2014-01-17

2014-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4452

Unknown

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1216

Unknown

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1247

Unknown

2013-05-10

2013-05-14

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2227

Unknown

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2013-01-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1265

Unknown

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

Unknown

2012-05-02

2012-05-04

2012-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

Unknown

2012-01-12

2012-01-17

2012-02-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0820

Unknown

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0878

Unknown

2011-07-18

2011-07-20

2011-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1244

Unknown

2011-05-04

2011-05-06

2011-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0883

Unknown

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

Unknown

2010-10-19

2010-10-21

2010-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0808

Unknown

2010-07-19

2010-07-21

2010-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3988

Unknown

2010-05-10

2010-05-12

2010-06-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0957

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

Unknown

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0581

Unknown

2009-10-20

2009-10-22

2009-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0558

Unknown

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3319

Unknown

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1052

Unknown

2009-04-22

2009-04-24

2009-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

Unknown

2009-01-20

2009-01-22

2009-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0368

Unknown

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

Unknown

2008-07-23

2008-07-25

2008-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

Unknown

2008-05-06

2008-05-08

2008-05-29

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0775

Unknown

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0510

Unknown

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0479

Unknown

2007-10-16

2007-10-18

2007-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0488

Unknown

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4386

Unknown

2007-06-26

2007-06-28

2007-08-06

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0748

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0354

Unknown

2007-01-23

2007-01-25

2007-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0369

Unknown

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0074

Unknown

Unknown

2004-05-07

2006-08-23

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0113

Unknown

Unknown

2004-04-23

2006-08-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0358

Unknown

2006-07-18

2006-07-20

2006-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4432

Unknown

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-06-21

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0429

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0315

Unknown

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0305

Unknown

2005-10-18

2005-10-20

2005-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0305

Unknown

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4137

Unknown

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-08

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0289

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0283

Unknown

2005-01-19

2005-01-21

2005-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0273

Unknown

2004-10-20

2004-10-22

2004-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0258

Unknown

2004-07-20

2004-07-22

2004-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

AKO-A

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Soft Drinks

No company description available.

X