This table allows you to know how fast AKO-A’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-17 $0.112573 2019-08-22 $0.117732 2019-05-23 $0.120808 2019-01-18 $0.127935 2018-10-18 $0.119878 2018-05-24 $0.155003 2018-01-18 $0.176185 2017-10-19 $0.158633 2017-08-23 $0.183551 2017-05-22 $0.168486 2017-01-18 $0.163541 2016-10-19 $0.10988 2016-08-17 $0.127754 2016-05-19 $0.123889 2016-01-20 $0.117622 2015-10-21 $0.108557 2015-08-19 $0.108637 2015-05-20 $0.119223 2015-01-21 $0.071291 2014-10-21 $0.110379 2014-08-14 $0.104289 2014-05-07 $0.012974 2014-01-15 $0.118663 2013-11-13 $0.445232 2013-06-18 $0.12164 2013-05-10 $0.12468 2012-12-18 $0.222662 2012-10-22 $0.12646 2012-05-02 $0.107486 2012-01-12 $0.084381 2011-10-19 $0.081991 2011-07-18 $0.087834230514 2011-05-04 $0.12437 2011-01-19 $0.088309 2010-10-19 $0.086695 2010-07-19 $0.080814 2010-05-10 $0.39884 2010-04-20 $0.095714 2010-01-20 $0.056015 2009-10-20 $0.058104 2009-07-22 $0.05581 2009-05-20 $0.331853 2009-04-22 $0.105246 2009-01-20 $0.052462 2008-10-15 $0.03677 2008-07-23 $0.04666 2008-05-06 $0.44001 2008-04-16 $0.07751 2008-01-16 $0.05102 2007-10-16 $0.04788 2007-07-18 $0.04883 2007-06-26 $0.43858 2007-04-18 $0.07481 2007-01-23 $0.03536 2006-10-18 $0.03692 2006-07-18 $0.03577 2006-05-22 $0.44323 2006-04-19 $0.04287 2006-01-20 $0.03147 2005-10-18 $0.03045 2005-07-20 $0.03052 2005-05-11 $0.4137 2005-04-20 $0.0289 2005-01-19 $0.0283 2004-10-20 $0.0273 2004-07-20 $0.0258