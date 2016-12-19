Best Dividend Stocks
Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A.

Stock

CCU

Price as of:

$19.51 +0.06 +0.31%

Industry

Beverages Brewers

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Beverages Brewers /

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU)

CCU

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.13%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.41

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.60%

EPS $0.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CCU DARS™ Rating

CCU

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.51

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,099

Open Price

$19.47

Day's Range

$19.36 - $19.58

Previous Close

$19.45

52 week low / high

$17.8 - $29.48

Percent off 52 week high

-33.82%

CCU

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CCU has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CCU's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CCU

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CCU’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-22

$0.207135

2018-12-27

$0.256964

2018-04-19

$0.278155

2017-12-28

$0.139732

2017-04-18

$0.205154

2016-12-28

$0.117749

2016-04-13

$0.179191

2015-12-29

$0.107502

2015-04-15

$0.198626

2014-12-30

$0.12303

2014-04-09

$0.231921

2013-12-31

$0.144878

2013-04-10

$0.306828

2013-01-09

$0.163333

2012-04-11

$0.1456248

2011-12-28

$0.1540404

2011-04-15

$0.130532

2010-12-29

$0.1512536

2010-04-20

$0.3498064

2009-12-29

$0.1588592

2009-04-20

$0.2340664

2008-12-30

$0.100098

2008-04-18

$0.2925044

2008-01-02

$0.1265008

2007-12-27

$0.075

2007-09-26

$0.075

2007-06-27

$0.075

2007-04-18

$0.19129448

2007-03-28

$0.075

2006-12-27

$0.075

2006-12-27

$0.083732

2006-09-27

$0.075

2006-06-28

$0.075

2006-04-19

$0.1702344

2006-03-29

$0.075

2005-12-28

$0.075

2005-12-28

$0.0745624

2005-09-28

$0.075

2005-06-28

$0.075

2005-04-20

$0.141216

2005-03-29

$0.05

2004-12-31

$0.061752

2004-12-29

$0.05

2004-09-28

$0.05

2004-06-28

$0.04

2004-04-27

$0.107452

2004-03-29

$0.04

2003-12-30

$0.076144

2003-12-29

$0.04

2003-10-01

$0.236528

2003-09-26

$0.04

2003-08-20

$0.43818

2003-08-20

$0.032888

2003-04-30

$0.007876

2003-04-30

$0.079696

2003-03-05

$0.311788

2003-03-05

$0.050868

2002-12-31

$0.00156

2002-12-31

$0.03996

2002-04-30

$0.06492

2002-01-02

$0.06364

2001-05-04

$0.21336

2001-01-08

$0.07492

CCU's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CCU

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CCU

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CCU Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CCU

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.74%

-22.58%

2years

CCU

News
CCU

Research
CCU

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CCU

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CCU

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2071

Unknown

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-05-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2570

Unknown

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2782

Unknown

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1397

Unknown

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2052

Unknown

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-05-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1177

Unknown

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1792

Unknown

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1075

Unknown

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1986

Unknown

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1230

Unknown

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2319

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1449

Unknown

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3068

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1633

Unknown

2013-01-09

2013-01-11

2013-01-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1456

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-05-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1540

Unknown

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1305

Unknown

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1513

Unknown

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3498

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1589

Unknown

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2341

Unknown

2009-04-20

2009-04-22

2009-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1001

Unknown

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2925

Unknown

2008-04-18

2008-04-22

2008-05-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1265

Unknown

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2007-12-03

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-07-27

2007-09-26

2007-09-30

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2007-04-19

2007-06-27

2007-06-30

2007-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1913

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-05-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2007-02-21

2007-03-28

2007-03-31

2007-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0837

Unknown

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2006-10-25

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-07-25

2006-09-27

2006-09-30

2006-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-04-26

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1702

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-05-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2006-02-14

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0746

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

2005-10-26

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-07-27

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2005-04-29

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1412

Unknown

2005-04-20

2005-04-23

2005-05-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2005-02-16

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

Unknown

2004-12-31

2005-01-04

2005-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0500

2004-10-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2004-07-21

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2004-04-28

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

Unknown

2004-04-27

2004-04-29

2004-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2004-02-19

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0761

Unknown

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2003-10-23

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2365

Unknown

2003-10-01

2003-10-03

2003-10-17

Extra, Qualified

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0329

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-08

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.4382

Unknown

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-08

Extra, Qualified

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2003-07-23

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0797

Unknown

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0079

Unknown

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-05-16

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0509

Unknown

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.3118

Unknown

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-21

Extra, Qualified

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

Unknown

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0016

Unknown

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-17

Extra

Special

Semi-Annual

$0.0649

Unknown

2002-04-30

2002-05-02

2002-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0636

Unknown

2002-01-02

2002-01-04

2002-01-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2134

Unknown

2001-05-04

2001-05-08

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0749

Unknown

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

CCU

Investor Resources

Learn more about Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CCU

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Beverages Brewers

Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) - This company engages in the production, bottling, and distribution of beer in Chile and Argentina. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones y Rentas S.A.

X