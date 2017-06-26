Best Dividend Stocks
Titan International

Stock

TWI

Price as of:

$1.8 -0.01 -0.57%

Industry

Auto Parts

Titan International (TWI)

TWI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

1.27%

consumer-goods Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.02

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS -$0.13

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TWI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,124

Open Price

$1.79

Day's Range

$1.74 - $1.82

Previous Close

$1.73

52 week low / high

$1.35 - $7.25

Percent off 52 week high

-76.14%

TWI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0050

Dividend Shot Clock®

MAR 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0050

2020-03-13

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

2020-04-15

Regular

TWI

Compare TWI to Popular Screens

  Best Dividend Stocks
  Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  Consumer Goods Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Trade TWI's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

TWI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TWI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-30

$0.005

2019-12-30

$0.005

2019-09-27

$0.005

2019-06-27

$0.005

2019-03-28

$0.005

2018-12-28

$0.005

2018-09-27

$0.005

2018-06-28

$0.005

2018-03-28

$0.005

2017-12-28

$0.005

2017-09-28

$0.005

2017-06-28

$0.005

2017-03-29

$0.005

2016-12-28

$0.005

2016-09-28

$0.005

2016-06-28

$0.005

2016-03-29

$0.005

2015-12-29

$0.005

2015-09-28

$0.005

2015-06-26

$0.005

2015-03-27

$0.005

2014-12-29

$0.005

2014-09-26

$0.005

2014-06-26

$0.005

2014-03-27

$0.005

2013-12-27

$0.005

2013-09-26

$0.005

2013-06-26

$0.005

2013-03-26

$0.005

2012-12-27

$0.005

2012-09-26

$0.005

2012-06-27

$0.005

2012-03-28

$0.005

2011-12-28

$0.005

2011-09-28

$0.005

2011-06-28

$0.005

2011-03-29

$0.005

2010-12-29

$0.005

2010-09-28

$0.005

2010-06-28

$0.005

2010-03-29

$0.005

2009-12-29

$0.005

2009-09-28

$0.005

2009-06-26

$0.005

2009-03-27

$0.005

2008-12-29

$0.005

2008-09-26

$0.005

2008-06-26

$0.004

2008-03-27

$0.004

2007-12-27

$0.004

2007-09-26

$0.004

2007-06-27

$0.004

2007-03-28

$0.004

2006-12-27

$0.004

2006-09-27

$0.004

2006-06-28

$0.004

2006-03-29

$0.004

2005-12-28

$0.004

2005-09-28

$0.004

2005-06-28

$0.004

2005-03-29

$0.004

2004-12-29

$0.004

2004-09-28

$0.004

2004-06-28

$0.004

2004-03-29

$0.004

2003-12-29

$0.004

2003-09-26

$0.004

2003-06-26

$0.004

2003-03-27

$0.004

2002-12-27

$0.004

2002-09-26

$0.004

2002-06-26

$0.004

2002-03-26

$0.004

2001-12-27

$0.004

2001-09-26

$0.004

2001-06-27

$0.004

2001-03-28

$0.012

2000-12-27

$0.012

2000-09-27

$0.012

2000-06-28

$0.012

2000-03-29

$0.012

1999-12-29

$0.012

1999-09-28

$0.012

1999-06-28

$0.012

1999-03-29

$0.012

1998-12-29

$0.012

1998-09-28

$0.012

1998-06-26

$0.012

1998-03-27

$0.012

1997-12-29

$0.012

1997-09-26

$0.012

1997-06-26

$0.012

1997-03-26

$0.012

1996-12-27

$0.012

1996-09-26

$0.012

1996-06-26

$0.012

1996-03-27

$0.012

1995-12-27

$0.012

1995-07-27

$0.012

1995-06-28

$0.012

TWI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TWI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TWI

Metric

TWI Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TWI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

TWI

News
TWI

Research
TWI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TWI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1993

TWI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0050

2020-03-13

2020-03-30

2020-03-31

2020-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2019-12-13

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2019-09-09

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2019-06-12

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2019-03-13

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-12-10

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-09-07

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-06-08

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2018-03-13

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-12-08

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-09-13

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-06-09

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2017-03-14

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-12-09

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-09-09

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-06-10

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2016-03-11

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2015-12-11

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2015-09-14

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2015-03-11

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2014-12-12

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2014-06-09

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2014-03-14

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2013-12-09

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2013-09-05

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2013-06-04

2013-06-26

2013-06-28

2013-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2013-03-06

2013-03-26

2013-03-28

2013-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2012-12-10

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2012-09-05

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2012-06-12

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2012-03-15

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2011-12-13

2011-12-28

2011-12-31

2012-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2011-09-12

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2011-06-09

2011-06-28

2011-06-30

2011-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2011-03-11

2011-03-29

2011-03-31

2011-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-12-06

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-09-10

2010-09-28

2010-09-30

2010-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-06-10

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2010-03-12

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2009-09-04

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2009-06-10

2009-06-26

2009-06-30

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2009-03-10

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2008-12-10

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0050

2008-09-05

2008-09-26

2008-09-30

2008-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2008-06-04

2008-06-26

2008-06-30

2008-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2008-03-07

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2007-12-07

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2007-09-07

2007-09-26

2007-09-28

2007-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2007-06-08

2007-06-27

2007-06-29

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2007-03-09

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2006-12-12

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2006-09-08

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2006-06-09

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2006-03-14

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2005-09-09

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2005-06-10

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2005-03-10

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-12-10

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-09-10

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-06-10

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2004-03-10

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2003-12-10

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2003-09-10

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2003-06-10

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2003-03-10

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2002-12-10

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2002-09-10

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2002-06-10

2002-06-26

2002-06-28

2002-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2002-03-08

2002-03-26

2002-03-29

2002-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2001-12-10

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2001-09-10

2001-09-26

2001-09-28

2001-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0040

2001-06-12

2001-06-27

2001-06-30

2001-07-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2001-03-09

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2000-12-08

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2000-09-08

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2000-06-09

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

2000-03-10

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1999-12-10

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1999-09-10

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1999-06-10

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1999-03-10

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1998-12-10

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1998-09-10

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1998-06-10

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1998-03-10

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1997-12-10

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1997-09-10

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1997-06-10

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1997-03-18

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1996-12-12

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1996-09-09

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1996-06-11

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1996-03-07

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1995-12-12

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1995-07-14

1995-07-27

1995-07-31

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0120

1995-06-21

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

TWI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Titan International on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

TWI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Parts

Titan International- (TWI)-manufactures wheels, tires, and assemblies for off-highway vehicles used in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets in the United States. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.

