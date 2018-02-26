Best Dividend Stocks
Dana Holding

Stock

DAN

Price as of:

$18.78 -0.17 -0.9%

Industry

Auto Parts

/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Auto Parts /

Dana Holding (DAN)

DAN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.11%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

13.17%

EPS $3.04

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get DAN DARS™ Rating

DAN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

266,700

Open Price

$18.83

Day's Range

$18.68 - $18.93

Previous Close

$18.96

52 week low / high

$11.57 - $20.96

Percent off 52 week high

-10.35%

DAN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

DAN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade DAN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
DAN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast DAN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.1

2019-08-15

$0.1

2019-05-16

$0.1

2019-02-28

$0.1

2018-11-08

$0.1

2018-08-09

$0.1

2018-05-10

$0.1

2018-03-01

$0.1

2017-11-09

$0.06

2017-08-09

$0.06

2017-05-10

$0.06

2017-03-01

$0.06

2016-11-08

$0.06

2016-08-17

$0.06

2016-08-17

$0.06

2016-05-11

$0.06

2016-03-09

$0.06

2015-11-10

$0.06

2015-08-19

$0.06

2015-05-13

$0.06

2015-03-11

$0.05

2014-11-12

$0.05

2014-08-20

$0.05

2014-05-14

$0.05

2014-03-12

$0.05

2013-11-06

$0.05

2013-08-07

$0.05

2013-05-08

$0.05

2013-03-13

$0.05

2012-11-07

$0.05

2012-08-08

$0.05

2012-05-09

$0.05

2012-03-07

$0.05

1999-06-04

$0.045

1999-03-11

$0.045

1998-11-25

$0.045

1998-09-10

$0.045

1998-06-11

$0.045

1998-03-12

$0.045

1997-11-26

$0.045

1997-09-04

$0.045

1997-06-11

$0.045

1997-02-27

$0.045

1996-11-27

$0.045

1996-09-04

$0.045

1996-06-12

$0.045

1996-02-29

$0.045

1995-11-29

$0.045

1995-09-12

$0.045

1995-06-13

$0.045

DAN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
DAN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for DAN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

DAN Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

DAN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

0.00%

4years

DAN

News
DAN

Research
DAN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

DAN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

Brought to You by Mitre Media

DAN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-10-22

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-07-30

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-05-01

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-10-24

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-07-24

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-04-26

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-10-25

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-07-26

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-04-27

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2017-02-16

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-10-27

2016-11-08

2016-11-11

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-07-27

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-07-27

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-04-28

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2016-02-23

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-10-28

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-29

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2015-02-25

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-29

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-08-04

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-05-02

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-02-26

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-10-25

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-07-23

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-04-23

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-02-27

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-26

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-07-26

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-04-25

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-02-22

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-30

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1999-05-18

1999-06-04

1999-06-08

1999-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1999-03-04

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-11-04

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-08-05

1998-09-10

1998-09-14

1998-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-05-15

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1998-03-04

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-11-18

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-08-08

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-05-06

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1997-02-07

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-10-21

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-07-30

1996-09-04

1996-09-06

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-05-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-02-02

1996-02-29

1996-03-04

1996-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-09-19

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-08-25

1995-09-12

1995-09-14

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1995-04-07

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

DAN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Dana Holding on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

DAN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Auto Parts

This company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of products for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. It provides light axles, driveshafts, structural products, sealing products, thermal products, and related service parts for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The company also offers chassis and side rails, ride controls and related modules and systems, engine sealing products, thermal products, and related service parts for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. In addition, it provides transaxles, driveshafts, suspension components, transmissions, electronic controls, related modules and systems, sealing products, thermal products, and related service parts for construction machinery and leisure/utility vehicles, as well as for outdoor power, agricultural, mining, forestry and material handling equipment, and a range of non-vehicular and industrial applications. The company offers its products under Spicer, Victor Reinz, Parish, and Long trade names. Dana Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

X