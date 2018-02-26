This company engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of products for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. It provides light axles, driveshafts, structural products, sealing products, thermal products, and related service parts for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars. The company also offers chassis and side rails, ride controls and related modules and systems, engine sealing products, thermal products, and related service parts for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles. In addition, it provides transaxles, driveshafts, suspension components, transmissions, electronic controls, related modules and systems, sealing products, thermal products, and related service parts for construction machinery and leisure/utility vehicles, as well as for outdoor power, agricultural, mining, forestry and material handling equipment, and a range of non-vehicular and industrial applications. The company offers its products under Spicer, Victor Reinz, Parish, and Long trade names. Dana Holding Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.