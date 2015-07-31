Best Dividend Stocks
National Presto Industries

Stock

NPK

Price as of:

$89.37 +0.68 +0.77%

Industry

Appliances

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Appliances /

National Presto Industries (NPK)

NPK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.13%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NPK DARS™ Rating

NPK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$89.37

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,500

Open Price

$88.56

Day's Range

$87.77 - $90.67

Previous Close

$88.69

52 week low / high

$80.39 - $133.12

Percent off 52 week high

-32.87%

NPK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NPK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

NPK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NPK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-02-28

$1.0

2018-02-28

$1.0

2018-02-28

$5.0

2017-02-27

$4.5

2017-02-27

$1.0

2016-02-26

$4.05

2016-02-26

$1.0

2015-02-26

$1.0

2015-02-26

$3.05

2014-02-27

$4.05

2014-02-27

$1.0

2012-12-13

$5.5

2012-12-13

$1.0

2012-02-29

$1.0

2012-02-29

$5.0

2011-03-02

$7.25

2011-03-02

$1.0

2010-03-02

$1.0

2010-03-02

$7.15

2009-02-27

$1.0

2009-02-27

$4.55

2008-03-06

$3.25

2008-03-06

$1.0

2007-03-01

$0.95

2007-03-01

$2.85

2006-02-17

$0.92

2006-02-17

$1.2

2005-02-18

$0.92

2005-02-18

$0.75

2004-02-20

$0.92

2004-02-20

$0.25

2003-02-21

$0.92

2002-02-22

$0.92

2001-02-23

$2.0

2000-02-25

$2.0

1999-02-25

$2.0

1998-02-26

$2.0

1997-02-27

$2.0

1996-02-27

$2.0

1995-02-22

$0.0941

NPK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NPK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NPK

Metric

NPK Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NPK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-41.71%

-83.33%

3years

NPK

News
NPK

Research
NPK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NPK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

NPK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0000

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$5.0000

2018-02-09

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2018-02-09

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2017-02-10

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$4.5000

2017-02-10

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$4.0500

2016-02-12

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$3.0500

2015-02-13

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-13

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2015-02-13

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2014-02-14

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$4.0500

2014-02-14

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-14

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2012-12-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$5.5000

2012-12-07

2012-12-13

2012-12-17

2012-12-28

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$5.0000

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2011-02-18

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$7.2500

2011-02-18

2011-03-02

2011-03-04

2011-03-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$7.1500

2010-02-19

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

2010-03-15

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2010-02-19

2010-03-02

2010-03-04

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$4.5500

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

2009-03-03

2009-03-13

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$1.0000

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

2009-03-03

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2008-02-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$3.2500

2008-02-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-14

Extra

Special

Annual

$2.8500

2007-02-23

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-13

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9500

2007-02-23

2007-03-01

2007-03-05

2007-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.2000

2006-02-10

2006-02-17

2006-02-22

2006-03-10

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9200

2006-02-10

2006-02-17

2006-02-22

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.7500

2005-02-04

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-11

Extra

Special

Annual

$0.9200

2005-02-04

2005-02-18

2005-02-23

2005-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2500

2004-02-13

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-03-11

Extra, Qualified

Special

Annual

$0.9200

2004-02-13

2004-02-20

2004-02-24

2004-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.9200

2003-02-18

2003-02-21

2003-02-25

2003-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.9200

2002-02-15

2002-02-22

2002-02-26

2002-03-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0000

2001-02-16

2001-02-23

2001-02-27

2001-03-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0000

2000-02-18

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0000

1999-02-22

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0000

1998-02-20

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0000

1997-02-21

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0000

1996-02-16

1996-02-27

1996-02-29

1996-03-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0941

1995-02-17

1995-02-22

1995-02-28

1995-03-10

Extra

Special

Annual

NPK

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Presto Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NPK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Appliances

National Presto Industries- (NPK)-provides housewares/small appliances, defense products, and absorbent products. The company was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

