Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc.

Stock

SQM

Price as of:

$19.78 +3.39 +20.68%

Industry

Synthetics

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Synthetics /

Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. (SQM)

SQM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.92%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.33

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

25.98%

EPS $1.26

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SQM DARS™ Rating

SQM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.78

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,817,700

Open Price

$17.65

Day's Range

$17.65 - $19.92

Previous Close

$16.39

52 week low / high

$15.2 - $39.23

Percent off 52 week high

-49.58%

SQM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SQM has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SQM

Compare SQM to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Trade SQM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

SQM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SQM's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-05

$0.163877

2019-09-05

$0.172546

2019-06-06

$0.20373

2019-05-02

$0.257904

2018-12-04

$0.200034

2018-09-05

$0.325735

2018-06-08

$0.275312

2018-05-03

$0.326924

2017-12-06

$0.362193

2017-09-07

$0.31595

2017-06-07

$0.326287

2017-05-03

$0.164252

2016-12-12

$0.669273

2016-04-27

$0.066836

2015-12-01

$0.256589

2015-04-29

$0.123502

2014-12-03

$0.334529

2014-07-09

$0.685389

2014-04-30

$0.10434

2013-12-04

$0.600929

2013-05-02

$0.229499

2012-12-06

$0.778435

2012-05-01

$0.236475

2011-12-09

$0.540699

2011-05-03

$0.21474

2010-12-07

$0.329315

2010-05-04

$0.179317

2009-12-08

$0.294068

2009-05-01

$0.719281

2008-11-12

$0.28086

2008-05-01

$0.31216

2007-05-02

$0.268657

2006-05-05

$0.213086

2005-05-04

$0.14027

2004-05-10

$0.05781

2003-05-02

$0.04992

2002-05-02

$0.04074

2001-05-01

$0.05041

SQM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SQM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SQM

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SQM Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

SQM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-34.54%

-58.93%

0years

SQM

News
SQM

Research
SQM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SQM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

SQM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1639

Unknown

2019-12-05

2019-12-06

2019-12-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1725

Unknown

2019-09-05

2019-09-06

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2037

Unknown

2019-06-06

2019-06-07

2019-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2579

Unknown

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

Unknown

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2018-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3257

Unknown

2018-09-05

2018-09-06

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2753

Unknown

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3269

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3622

Unknown

2017-12-06

2017-12-07

2017-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3160

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3263

Unknown

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1643

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6693

Unknown

2016-12-12

2016-12-14

2017-01-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0668

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2566

Unknown

2015-12-01

2015-12-03

2015-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1235

Unknown

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3345

Unknown

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6854

Unknown

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1043

Unknown

2014-04-30

2014-05-02

2014-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6009

Unknown

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2295

Unknown

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7784

Unknown

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2365

Unknown

2012-05-01

2012-05-03

2012-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5407

Unknown

2011-12-09

2011-12-13

2011-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2147

Unknown

2011-05-03

2011-05-05

2011-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3293

Unknown

2010-12-07

2010-12-09

2010-12-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1793

Unknown

2010-05-04

2010-05-06

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2941

Unknown

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7193

Unknown

2009-05-01

2009-05-05

2009-05-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2809

Unknown

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3122

Unknown

2008-05-01

2008-05-05

2008-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2687

Unknown

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2131

Unknown

2006-05-05

2006-05-09

2006-06-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1403

Unknown

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-06-13

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0578

Unknown

2004-05-10

2004-05-12

2004-05-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0499

Unknown

2003-05-02

2003-05-06

2003-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0407

Unknown

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0504

Unknown

2001-05-01

2001-05-03

2001-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

SQM

Investor Resources

Learn more about Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SQM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Synthetics

Sociedad de Chile- (SQM)-engages in the production and distribution of potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium carbonate worldwide. As of December 31 2006, it held exploration rights or exploitation rights to mineral resources representing approximately 1,799,441 hectares in Caliche Ore Mines; and had 6 mines covering an area of approximately 388,000 hectares. The company also held rights to exploit the mineral resources in an area covering approximately 196,000 hectares of land in the Atacama Salar in northern Chile. Chemical and Mining Company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

X