Praxair

Stock

PX

Price as of:

$164.5 -0.99 -0.6%

Industry

Synthetics

Praxair(PX) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Praxair by scrolling below.
Praxair (PX)

PX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

14 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

PX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$164.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

57,375,602

Open Price

$166.11

Day's Range

$162.74 - $167.67

Previous Close

$165.49

52 week low / high

$140.0 - $169.75

Percent off 52 week high

-3.09%

PX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

PX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-03

$0.825

2018-06-06

$0.825

2018-03-06

$0.825

2017-12-06

$0.7875

2017-09-07

$0.7875

2017-06-05

$0.7875

2017-03-03

$0.7875

2016-12-05

$0.75

2016-09-06

$0.75

2016-06-03

$0.75

2016-03-03

$0.75

2015-12-03

$0.715

2015-09-03

$0.715

2015-06-03

$0.715

2015-03-04

$0.715

2014-12-03

$0.65

2014-09-04

$0.65

2014-06-04

$0.65

2014-03-05

$0.65

2013-12-04

$0.6

2013-09-04

$0.6

2013-06-05

$0.6

2013-03-05

$0.6

2012-12-05

$0.55

2012-09-05

$0.55

2012-06-05

$0.55

2012-03-05

$0.55

2011-12-05

$0.5

2011-09-02

$0.5

2011-06-03

$0.5

2011-03-03

$0.5

2010-12-03

$0.45

2010-09-02

$0.45

2010-06-03

$0.45

2010-03-03

$0.45

2009-12-03

$0.4

2009-09-02

$0.4

2009-06-03

$0.4

2009-03-04

$0.4

2008-12-03

$0.375

2008-09-03

$0.375

2008-06-04

$0.375

2008-03-05

$0.375

2007-12-05

$0.3

2007-09-05

$0.3

2007-06-05

$0.3

2007-03-05

$0.3

2006-12-05

$0.25

2006-09-05

$0.25

2006-06-05

$0.25

2006-03-03

$0.25

2005-12-05

$0.18

2005-09-02

$0.18

2005-06-03

$0.18

2005-03-03

$0.18

2004-12-03

$0.15

2004-09-02

$0.15

2004-06-03

$0.15

2004-03-03

$0.15

2003-12-03

$0.135

2003-09-03

$0.1075

2003-06-04

$0.1075

2003-03-05

$0.1075

2002-12-04

$0.095

2002-09-04

$0.095

2002-06-05

$0.095

2002-03-05

$0.095

2001-12-05

$0.085

2001-09-05

$0.085

2001-06-05

$0.085

2001-03-05

$0.085

2000-12-05

$0.0775

2000-09-06

$0.0775

2000-06-05

$0.0775

2000-03-03

$0.0775

1999-12-03

$0.07

1999-09-02

$0.07

1999-06-03

$0.07

1999-03-03

$0.07

1998-12-03

$0.0625

1998-09-03

$0.0625

1998-06-03

$0.0625

1998-03-04

$0.0625

1997-12-03

$0.055

1997-09-04

$0.055

1997-06-04

$0.055

1997-03-05

$0.055

1996-12-04

$0.0475

1996-09-05

$0.0475

1996-06-05

$0.0475

1996-03-05

$0.0475

1995-12-05

$0.04

1995-08-04

$0.04

1995-06-01

$0.04

1995-03-01

$0.04

1994-12-01

$0.035

1994-09-01

$0.035

1994-06-01

$0.035

1994-03-01

$0.035

1993-12-06

$0.03125

1993-09-02

$0.03125

1993-06-01

$0.03125

1993-03-01

$0.03125

PX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

PX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PX

Metric

PX Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.23%

33.33%

14years

PX

PX

PX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

PX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8250

2018-07-26

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2018-04-26

2018-06-06

2018-06-07

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8250

2018-01-25

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7875

2017-10-26

2017-12-06

2017-12-07

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7875

2017-07-27

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7875

2017-04-27

2017-06-05

2017-06-07

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7875

2017-01-26

2017-03-03

2017-03-07

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-10-27

2016-12-05

2016-12-07

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-07-28

2016-09-06

2016-09-08

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-04-29

2016-06-03

2016-06-07

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2016-01-29

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2015-10-29

2015-12-03

2015-12-07

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2015-07-29

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2015-04-29

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7150

2015-01-28

2015-03-04

2015-03-06

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-10-29

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-07-23

2014-09-04

2014-09-08

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-04-23

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-01-29

2014-03-05

2014-03-07

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-10-30

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-07-24

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-04-24

2013-06-05

2013-06-07

2013-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-01-23

2013-03-05

2013-03-07

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-10-24

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-07-25

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-04-25

2012-06-05

2012-06-07

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5500

2012-01-25

2012-03-05

2012-03-07

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-10-26

2011-12-05

2011-12-07

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-07-27

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-04-27

2011-06-03

2011-06-07

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2011-01-26

2011-03-03

2011-03-07

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-10-27

2010-12-03

2010-12-07

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-07-28

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-04-28

2010-06-03

2010-06-07

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2010-01-27

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-10-28

2009-12-03

2009-12-07

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-07-29

2009-09-02

2009-09-07

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-04-29

2009-06-03

2009-06-05

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2009-01-28

2009-03-04

2009-03-06

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-10-29

2008-12-03

2008-12-05

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-07-23

2008-09-03

2008-09-05

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-04-22

2008-06-04

2008-06-06

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2008-01-23

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-10-23

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-07-25

2007-09-05

2007-09-07

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-04-24

2007-06-05

2007-06-07

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2007-01-23

2007-03-05

2007-03-07

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-10-24

2006-12-05

2006-12-07

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-07-25

2006-09-05

2006-09-07

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-04-25

2006-06-05

2006-06-07

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2006-01-25

2006-03-03

2006-03-07

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-10-26

2005-12-05

2005-12-07

2005-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-07-26

2005-09-02

2005-09-07

2005-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-04-26

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2005-01-25

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

2005-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-10-26

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-07-27

2004-09-02

2004-09-07

2004-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-04-28

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-01-27

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2003-10-29

2003-12-03

2003-12-05

2003-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2003-07-22

2003-09-03

2003-09-05

2003-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2003-04-22

2003-06-04

2003-06-06

2003-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1075

2003-01-28

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-10-22

2002-12-04

2002-12-06

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-07-23

2002-09-04

2002-09-06

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-04-23

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2002-01-23

2002-03-05

2002-03-07

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-10-23

2001-12-05

2001-12-07

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-07-24

2001-09-05

2001-09-07

2001-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-04-24

2001-06-05

2001-06-07

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2001-01-30

2001-03-05

2001-03-07

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-10-24

2000-12-05

2000-12-07

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-07-25

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-04-26

2000-06-05

2000-06-07

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0775

2000-01-25

2000-03-03

2000-03-07

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-10-26

1999-12-03

1999-12-07

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-07-27

1999-09-02

1999-09-07

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-04-27

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-01-27

1999-03-03

1999-03-05

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-10-27

1998-12-03

1998-12-07

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-07-23

1998-09-03

1998-09-08

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-04-28

1998-06-03

1998-06-05

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

1998-01-27

1998-03-04

1998-03-06

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-10-21

1997-12-03

1997-12-05

1997-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-07-22

1997-09-04

1997-09-08

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-04-29

1997-06-04

1997-06-06

1997-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0550

1997-01-21

1997-03-05

1997-03-07

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1996-10-22

1996-12-04

1996-12-06

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1996-07-23

1996-09-05

1996-09-09

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1996-04-18

1996-06-05

1996-06-07

1996-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1996-01-23

1996-03-05

1996-03-07

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-10-24

1995-12-05

1995-12-07

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-07-25

1995-08-04

1995-08-08

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-04-19

1995-06-01

1995-06-07

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-01-24

1995-03-01

1995-03-07

1995-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1994-10-25

1994-12-01

1994-12-07

1994-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1994-07-18

1994-09-01

1994-09-08

1994-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1994-04-20

1994-06-01

1994-06-07

1994-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1994-01-25

1994-03-01

1994-03-07

1994-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1993-12-02

1993-12-06

1993-12-10

1993-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1993-07-27

1993-09-02

1993-09-09

1993-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1993-05-25

1993-06-01

1993-06-07

1993-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1993-01-26

1993-03-01

1993-03-05

1993-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

PX

Investor Resources

Learn more about Praxair on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Synthetics

Praxair- (PX)-is the largest industrial gases company in North and South America, and one of the largest worldwide, with 2007 sales of $9.4 billion. The company produces, sells and distributes atmospheric and process gases, and high-performance surface coatings.

