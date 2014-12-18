Best Dividend Stocks
NL Industries

Stock

NL

Price as of:

$4.23 -0.02 -0.47%

Industry

Synthetics

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
NL Industries (NL)

NL Industries (NL)

NL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.89

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NL DARS™ Rating

NL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.23

Quote Time

Today's Volume

33,600

Open Price

$4.19

Day's Range

$4.18 - $4.37

Previous Close

$4.25

52 week low / high

$2.97 - $5.45

Percent off 52 week high

-22.39%

NL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2013-12-03

$0.125

2013-09-03

$0.125

2013-06-06

$0.125

2013-03-07

$0.125

2012-12-05

$0.125

2012-09-05

$0.125

2012-06-07

$0.125

2012-03-06

$0.125

2011-12-07

$0.125

2011-09-07

$0.125

2011-06-08

$0.125

2011-03-08

$0.125

2010-12-08

$0.125

2010-09-08

$0.125

2010-06-08

$0.125

2010-03-08

$0.125

2009-12-08

$0.125

2009-09-08

$0.125

2009-06-08

$0.125

2009-03-06

$0.125

2008-12-08

$0.125

2008-09-08

$0.125

2008-06-06

$0.125

2008-03-07

$0.125

2007-12-05

$0.125

2007-09-10

$0.125

2007-06-13

$0.125

2007-03-08

$0.125

2006-12-06

$0.125

2006-09-11

$0.125

2006-06-07

$0.125

2006-03-23

$0.125

2005-12-07

$0.25

2005-09-09

$0.25

2005-06-09

$0.25

2003-12-10

$0.2

2003-09-11

$0.2

2003-06-09

$0.2

2003-03-12

$0.2

2002-12-05

$0.2

2002-09-06

$0.2

2002-06-12

$0.2

2002-03-06

$0.2

2001-12-06

$0.2

2001-09-17

$0.2

2001-06-11

$0.2

2001-03-12

$0.2

2000-12-11

$0.2

2000-09-13

$0.15

2000-06-13

$0.15

2000-03-14

$0.15

1999-12-14

$0.035

1999-09-14

$0.035

1999-05-27

$0.035

1999-03-15

$0.035

1998-12-14

$0.03

1998-09-14

$0.03

1998-05-28

$0.03

1996-09-12

$0.1

1996-06-12

$0.1

1996-02-28

$0.1

NL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NL

Metric

NL Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

NL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

NL

News
NL

Research
NL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1996

NL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2013-10-24

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-08-07

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-05-15

2013-06-06

2013-06-10

2013-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2013-02-27

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-10-24

2012-12-05

2012-12-07

2012-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-08-08

2012-09-05

2012-09-07

2012-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-05-16

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2012-02-15

2012-03-06

2012-03-08

2012-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-10-26

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-08-01

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-05-18

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-02-16

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-10-27

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-08-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-05-19

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-02-17

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-10-28

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-08-04

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-05-12

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-02-20

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-10-29

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-08-04

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-05-21

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-02-22

2008-03-07

2008-03-11

2008-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-10-31

2007-12-05

2007-12-07

2007-12-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-08-31

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-05-25

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2007-02-21

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-11-01

2006-12-06

2006-12-08

2006-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-08-25

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-05-24

2006-06-07

2006-06-09

2006-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-03-16

2006-03-23

2006-03-27

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-10-27

2005-12-07

2005-12-09

2005-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-08-31

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-05-19

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-10-21

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2003-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-07-30

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-05-20

2003-06-09

2003-06-11

2003-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2003-02-05

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-10-22

2002-12-05

2002-12-09

2002-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-07-30

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-05-08

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2002-02-06

2002-03-06

2002-03-08

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-10-24

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-07-24

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-05-09

2001-06-11

2001-06-13

2001-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2001-02-07

2001-03-12

2001-03-14

2001-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-10-25

2000-12-11

2000-12-13

2000-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-07-18

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-05-11

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2000-02-09

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-10-28

1999-12-14

1999-12-16

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-07-20

1999-09-14

1999-09-16

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-05-04

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1999-02-10

1999-03-15

1999-03-17

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-10-21

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-07-21

1998-09-14

1998-09-16

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-05-06

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-07-25

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-05-08

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-02-15

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

NL

Investor Resources

Learn more about NL Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Synthetics

NL Industries- (NL)-manufactures security products, precision ball bearing slides, and ergonomic computer support systems. The company offers locking mechanisms and other security products, such as disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and eLocks that are used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, vending and gaming machines, parking meters, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, office furniture, and medical cabinet security. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

X