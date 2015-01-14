Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.

Stock

CLF

Price as of:

$8.52 +0.02 +0.24%

Industry

Steel And Iron

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Steel And Iron /

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (CLF)

CLF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.82%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

21.62%

EPS $1.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CLF DARS™ Rating

CLF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,799,463

Open Price

$8.52

Day's Range

$8.48 - $8.64

Previous Close

$8.5

52 week low / high

$6.59 - $12.26

Percent off 52 week high

-30.51%

CLF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0600

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 02

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0600

2019-12-02

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-15

Regular

Trade CLF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CLF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CLF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-02

$0.06

2019-10-03

$0.06

2019-07-03

$0.06

2019-04-04

$0.05

2019-01-03

$0.05

2014-11-12

$0.15

2014-08-13

$0.15

2014-05-21

$0.15

2014-02-19

$0.15

2013-11-20

$0.15

2013-08-13

$0.15

2013-05-15

$0.15

2013-02-20

$0.15

2012-11-20

$0.625

2012-08-13

$0.625

2012-04-25

$0.625

2012-02-13

$0.28

2011-11-16

$0.28

2011-08-11

$0.28

2011-04-27

$0.14

2011-02-11

$0.14

2010-11-17

$0.14

2010-08-11

$0.14

2010-05-12

$0.139

2010-02-11

$0.0875

2009-11-18

$0.0875

2009-08-12

$0.04

2009-05-20

$0.04

2009-02-12

$0.0875

2008-11-12

$0.0875

2008-08-13

$0.0875

2008-05-21

$0.0875

2008-02-13

$0.0875

2007-11-20

$0.0625

2007-08-13

$0.0625

2007-05-16

$0.0625

2007-02-13

$0.0625

2006-11-21

$0.0625

2006-08-11

$0.0625

2006-05-17

$0.0625

2006-02-13

$0.05

2005-11-10

$0.05

2005-08-10

$0.05

2005-05-18

$0.025

2005-02-16

$0.025

2004-11-17

$0.025

2001-11-20

$0.0125

2001-08-14

$0.0125

2001-05-16

$0.0125

2001-02-09

$0.0125

2000-11-21

$0.046875

2000-08-10

$0.046875

2000-05-17

$0.046875

2000-02-14

$0.046875

1999-11-17

$0.046875

1999-08-11

$0.046875

1999-05-18

$0.046875

1999-02-12

$0.046875

1998-11-18

$0.046875

1998-08-11

$0.046875

1998-05-20

$0.046875

1998-02-13

$0.040625

1997-11-19

$0.040625

1997-08-08

$0.040625

1997-05-21

$0.040625

1997-02-18

$0.040625

1996-12-10

$0.040625

1996-08-16

$0.040625

1996-05-23

$0.040625

1996-02-14

$0.040625

1995-12-08

$0.040625

1995-08-16

$0.040625

1995-05-17

$0.040625

CLF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CLF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CLF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CLF Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CLF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0years

CLF

News
CLF

Research
CLF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CLF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CLF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0600

2019-12-02

2020-01-02

2020-01-03

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-09-03

2019-10-03

2019-10-04

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2019-05-31

2019-07-03

2019-07-05

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-02-20

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-18

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-11-04

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-07-28

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-05-12

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-02-11

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-11-12

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-07-09

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-05-07

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-11

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-11-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-07-10

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2012-03-13

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2012-01-11

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-11-08

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2011-07-11

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-04-13

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2011-01-11

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-11-09

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2010-07-13

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1390

2010-05-11

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2010-01-12

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2009-11-10

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-07-14

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2009-05-12

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2009-01-13

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2008-09-09

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2008-07-08

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2008-05-13

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2008-01-18

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-11-13

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-07-11

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-05-08

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2007-01-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-11-14

2006-11-21

2006-11-24

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-07-11

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-05-09

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-01-11

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2005-07-12

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-05-10

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-02-11

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2004-11-09

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-11-13

2001-11-20

2001-11-23

2001-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-07-10

2001-08-14

2001-08-16

2001-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-05-08

2001-05-16

2001-05-18

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-01-09

2001-02-09

2001-02-13

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2000-11-14

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2000-07-12

2000-08-10

2000-08-14

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2000-05-09

2000-05-17

2000-05-19

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

2000-01-11

2000-02-14

2000-02-16

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1999-07-13

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1999-05-11

1999-05-18

1999-05-20

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1999-01-12

1999-02-12

1999-02-17

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1998-11-10

1998-11-18

1998-11-20

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1998-07-14

1998-08-11

1998-08-13

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0469

1998-05-12

1998-05-20

1998-05-22

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1998-01-13

1998-02-13

1998-02-18

1998-03-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1997-11-11

1997-11-19

1997-11-21

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1997-07-08

1997-08-08

1997-08-12

1997-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1997-05-13

1997-05-21

1997-05-23

1997-06-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1997-01-14

1997-02-18

1997-02-20

1997-03-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-11-12

1996-12-10

1996-12-12

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-07-09

1996-08-16

1996-08-20

1996-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-05-14

1996-05-23

1996-05-28

1996-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1996-01-09

1996-02-14

1996-02-19

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1995-11-14

1995-12-08

1995-12-12

1995-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1995-07-11

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

1995-05-09

1995-05-17

1995-05-23

1995-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

CLF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CLF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Steel And Iron

Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) is an international mining and natural resources company. The Company is an iron ore producer and a producer of metallurgical coal. The firm has approximately 4,000 employees and a holds 28% share of the iron-ore pellet market. The company was founded in 1846, and is based in Cleveland, OH.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X