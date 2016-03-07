Best Dividend Stocks
Oil-Dri Corp of Amercia

Stock

ODC

Price as of:

$37.28 +0.4 +1.08%

Industry

Specialty Chemicals

/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Specialty Chemicals /

Oil-Dri Corp of Amercia (ODC)

ODC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.72%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

16 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get ODC DARS™ Rating

ODC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$37.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,000

Open Price

$36.99

Day's Range

$36.32 - $37.28

Previous Close

$36.88

52 week low / high

$24.35 - $38.79

Percent off 52 week high

-3.89%

ODC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2500

Dividend Shot Clock®

FEB 13

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2500

2019-12-11

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Regular

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

ODC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ODC's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-13

$0.25

2019-11-14

$0.25

2019-08-15

$0.25

2019-05-16

$0.24

2019-02-14

$0.24

2018-11-15

$0.24

2018-08-16

$0.24

2018-05-17

$0.23

2018-02-15

$0.23

2017-11-16

$0.23

2017-08-16

$0.23

2017-05-17

$0.22

2017-02-15

$0.22

2016-11-16

$0.22

2016-08-17

$0.22

2016-05-18

$0.21

2016-02-17

$0.21

2015-11-18

$0.21

2015-08-19

$0.21

2015-05-13

$0.2

2015-02-18

$0.2

2014-11-12

$0.2

2014-08-13

$0.2

2014-05-14

$0.19

2014-02-19

$0.19

2013-11-13

$0.19

2013-08-14

$0.19

2012-11-14

$0.18

2012-08-15

$0.18

2012-05-16

$0.17

2012-02-22

$0.17

2011-11-16

$0.17

2011-08-17

$0.17

2011-05-18

$0.16

2011-02-23

$0.16

2010-11-17

$0.16

2010-08-18

$0.16

2010-05-19

$0.15

2010-02-17

$0.15

2009-11-18

$0.15

2009-08-19

$0.15

2009-05-20

$0.14

2009-02-18

$0.14

2008-11-19

$0.14

2008-08-20

$0.14

2008-05-21

$0.13

2008-02-20

$0.13

2007-11-20

$0.13

2007-08-22

$0.13

2007-05-02

$0.12

2007-02-07

$0.12

2006-11-08

$0.12

2006-08-02

$0.096

2006-05-03

$0.096

2006-02-08

$0.096

2005-11-08

$0.096

2005-08-03

$0.088

2005-05-04

$0.088

2005-02-09

$0.088

2004-11-09

$0.088

2004-08-04

$0.08

2004-05-05

$0.08

2004-02-11

$0.08

2003-11-12

$0.08

2003-08-06

$0.072

2003-05-07

$0.072

2003-02-12

$0.072

2002-11-13

$0.072

2002-08-07

$0.072

2002-05-08

$0.072

2002-02-13

$0.072

2001-11-07

$0.072

2001-08-15

$0.072

2001-05-09

$0.072

2001-02-14

$0.072

2000-11-08

$0.072

2000-08-14

$0.072

2000-05-10

$0.072

2000-02-09

$0.072

1999-11-09

$0.072

1999-08-11

$0.072

1999-05-12

$0.072

1999-02-10

$0.072

1998-11-10

$0.064

1998-08-12

$0.064

1998-05-13

$0.064

1998-02-11

$0.064

1997-11-12

$0.064

1997-08-13

$0.064

1997-05-14

$0.064

1997-02-12

$0.064

1996-11-13

$0.064

1996-08-14

$0.064

1996-05-15

$0.064

1996-02-14

$0.064

1995-11-15

$0.064

1995-08-16

$0.064

1995-05-15

$0.064

ODC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ODC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ODC

Metric

ODC Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ODC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.16%

6.38%

16years

ODC

News
ODC

Research
ODC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ODC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ODC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-12-11

2020-02-13

2020-02-14

2020-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-10-16

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-06-12

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2019-03-12

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-12-11

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-10-17

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-06-21

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-03-21

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-12-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-10-18

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-06-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-03-16

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-12-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-10-13

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-06-09

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-03-15

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-12-08

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-10-15

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-06-11

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-03-17

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-12-10

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-10-16

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-06-12

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-03-17

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-12-11

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-10-16

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-06-11

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-10-16

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2012-06-14

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2012-03-15

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-12-13

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-10-18

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-06-23

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-03-11

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-12-14

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-10-14

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2010-06-15

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-03-12

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-12-08

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-10-15

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-06-09

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-03-17

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-12-09

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-10-15

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-06-10

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2008-03-13

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-12-04

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-10-09

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2007-06-05

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-03-14

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-12-06

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-10-10

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2006-06-06

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-09-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2006-03-14

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2005-12-07

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2005-10-11

2005-11-08

2005-11-11

2005-12-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-06-09

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-09-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-03-15

2005-05-04

2005-05-08

2005-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2004-12-07

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2004-10-07

2004-11-09

2004-11-12

2004-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-06-08

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2004-03-09

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-12-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2003-10-09

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2003-06-10

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-09-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2003-03-14

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2002-12-05

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2002-10-10

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2002-06-07

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2002-03-15

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2001-12-05

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2001-10-15

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2001-06-11

2001-08-15

2001-08-17

2001-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2001-03-09

2001-05-09

2001-05-12

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2000-12-05

2001-02-14

2001-02-16

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2000-10-16

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2000-06-13

2000-08-14

2000-08-16

2000-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2000-03-15

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-12-09

2000-02-09

2000-02-11

2000-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-10-20

1999-11-09

1999-11-12

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-06-14

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-03-17

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1998-12-08

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1998-10-12

1998-11-10

1998-11-13

1998-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1998-06-10

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1998-03-12

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1997-12-15

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1997-10-15

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1997-06-09

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1997-03-17

1997-05-14

1997-05-16

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-12-10

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-10-14

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-06-17

1996-08-14

1996-08-16

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1996-03-22

1996-05-15

1996-05-17

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1995-12-14

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1995-10-16

1995-11-15

1995-11-17

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1995-06-21

1995-08-16

1995-08-18

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

1995-03-28

1995-05-15

1995-05-19

1995-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

ODC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Oil-Dri Corp of Amercia on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ODC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Specialty Chemicals

Oil-Dri Corp of America- (ODC)-engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of sorbent products. It offers cat litter products, including coarse and scoopable products under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names. Oil-Dri Corporation was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

X