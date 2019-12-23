This table allows you to know how fast NTIC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-05 $0.065 2019-08-06 $0.06 2019-05-08 $0.06 2019-02-05 $0.06 2018-11-06 $0.06 2018-08-07 $0.05 2018-05-08 $0.05 2018-02-06 $0.05 2017-12-07 $0.05 2004-12-01 $0.035 2003-12-01 $0.025 2002-12-02 $0.0425 2000-12-04 $0.085 1999-12-01 $0.08 1998-12-02 $0.075 1997-11-26 $0.075 1996-12-04 $0.06 1995-11-30 $0.05