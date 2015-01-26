LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - this company manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers worldwide. The company's Olefins and Polyolefins segment offers olefins, including ethylene; olefins co-products, such as propylene, butadiene, and aromatics comprising benzene and toluene; ethanol; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene; catalloy process resins; polypropylene-based compounds, materials, and alloys; and polybutene-1 polymers. Its Intermediates and Derivatives segment provides propylene oxide (PO); PO co-products, including styrene and TBA intermediates tertiary butyl alcohol, isobutylene, and tertiary butyl hydroperoxide; PO derivatives, such as propylene glycol, propylene glycol ethers, and butanediol; ethylene derivatives, such as ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, and other ethylene oxide derivatives; acetyls, including vinyl acetate monomer, acetic acid, and methanol; and fragrance and flavor chemicals. The company?s Refining and Oxyfuels segment offers refined petroleum products consisting of gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel, jet fuel, lubricants, alkylate, and oxygenated fuels, such as methyl tertiary butyl ether and ethyl tertiary butyl ether. Its Technology segment involves in the licensing of polyolefin process technologies; and supply of polyolefin catalysts and advanced catalysts. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands.