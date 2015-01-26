Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

LyondellBasell Industries

Stock

LYB

Price as of:

$95.21 +0.04 +0.04%

Industry

Specialty Chemicals

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Specialty Chemicals /

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LYB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.41%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

41.22%

EPS $10.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LYB DARS™ Rating

LYB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$95.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

249,998

Open Price

$95.51

Day's Range

$94.72 - $95.73

Previous Close

$95.17

52 week low / high

$68.61 - $98.91

Percent off 52 week high

-3.74%

LYB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LYB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LYB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LYB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LYB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$1.05

2019-09-03

$1.05

2019-06-07

$1.05

2019-03-01

$1.0

2018-12-07

$1.0

2018-09-04

$1.0

2018-06-08

$1.0

2018-03-02

$1.0

2017-12-04

$0.9

2017-09-01

$0.9

2017-06-01

$0.9

2017-03-02

$0.85

2016-11-25

$0.85

2016-08-12

$0.85

2016-05-20

$0.85

2016-02-25

$0.78

2015-11-19

$0.78

2015-08-21

$0.78

2015-05-28

$0.78

2015-02-26

$0.7

2014-11-20

$0.7

2014-08-21

$0.7

2014-04-24

$0.7

2014-02-27

$0.6

2013-11-21

$0.6

2013-09-19

$0.5

2013-05-30

$0.5

2013-02-21

$0.4

2012-11-15

$0.4

2012-08-30

$0.4

2012-05-17

$0.4

2012-03-08

$0.25

2011-11-22

$0.25

2011-08-15

$0.2

LYB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LYB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LYB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LYB Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

LYB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.04%

5.00%

7years

LYB

News
LYB

Research
LYB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LYB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LYB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0500

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0500

2019-05-31

2019-06-07

2019-06-10

2019-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-02-22

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-11-30

2018-12-07

2018-12-10

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-08-22

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-02-23

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2017-11-15

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2017-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2017-08-23

2017-09-01

2017-09-06

2017-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9000

2017-05-24

2017-06-01

2017-06-05

2017-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2017-02-17

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-07-22

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8500

2016-05-13

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2016-02-17

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-11-05

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-07-27

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7800

2015-05-08

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-02-17

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-11-12

2014-11-20

2014-11-24

2014-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-08-13

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-04-16

2014-04-24

2014-04-28

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-02-20

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2013-11-13

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-09-10

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2013-05-22

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2013-02-12

2013-02-21

2013-02-25

2013-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-10-26

2012-11-15

2012-11-19

2012-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-08-21

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-05-09

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2012-02-29

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2011-11-14

2011-11-22

2011-11-25

2011-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2011-08-03

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

LYB

Investor Resources

Learn more about LyondellBasell Industries on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

LYB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Specialty Chemicals

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) - this company manufactures and sells chemicals and polymers worldwide. The company's Olefins and Polyolefins segment offers olefins, including ethylene; olefins co-products, such as propylene, butadiene, and aromatics comprising benzene and toluene; ethanol; polyolefins, such as polyethylene and polypropylene; catalloy process resins; polypropylene-based compounds, materials, and alloys; and polybutene-1 polymers. Its Intermediates and Derivatives segment provides propylene oxide (PO); PO co-products, including styrene and TBA intermediates tertiary butyl alcohol, isobutylene, and tertiary butyl hydroperoxide; PO derivatives, such as propylene glycol, propylene glycol ethers, and butanediol; ethylene derivatives, such as ethylene glycol, ethylene oxide, and other ethylene oxide derivatives; acetyls, including vinyl acetate monomer, acetic acid, and methanol; and fragrance and flavor chemicals. The company?s Refining and Oxyfuels segment offers refined petroleum products consisting of gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel, jet fuel, lubricants, alkylate, and oxygenated fuels, such as methyl tertiary butyl ether and ethyl tertiary butyl ether. Its Technology segment involves in the licensing of polyolefin process technologies; and supply of polyolefin catalysts and advanced catalysts. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X