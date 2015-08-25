Best Dividend Stocks
Cabot Corp

Stock

CBT

Price as of:

$47.74 +0.14 +0.29%

Industry

Specialty Chemicals

Cabot Corp (CBT)

CBT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.97%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

35.81%

EPS $3.91

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CBT DARS™ Rating

CBT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$47.74

Quote Time

Today's Volume

661,900

Open Price

$47.95

Day's Range

$47.5 - $48.38

Previous Close

$47.6

52 week low / high

$37.11 - $50.58

Percent off 52 week high

-5.61%

CBT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CBT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CBT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CBT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CBT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.35

2019-08-29

$0.35

2019-05-30

$0.35

2019-02-21

$0.33

2018-11-29

$0.33

2018-08-30

$0.33

2018-05-24

$0.33

2018-02-22

$0.315

2017-11-22

$0.315

2017-08-23

$0.315

2017-05-24

$0.315

2017-02-22

$0.3

2016-11-22

$0.3

2016-08-24

$0.3

2016-05-25

$0.3

2016-02-24

$0.22

2015-11-24

$0.22

2015-08-26

$0.22

2015-05-27

$0.22

2015-02-25

$0.22

2014-11-25

$0.22

2014-08-27

$0.22

2014-05-28

$0.22

2014-02-26

$0.2

2013-11-26

$0.2

2013-08-28

$0.2

2013-05-29

$0.2

2013-02-27

$0.2

2012-11-28

$0.2

2012-08-29

$0.2

2012-05-30

$0.2

2012-02-22

$0.18

2011-11-22

$0.18

2011-08-25

$0.18

2011-05-25

$0.18

2011-02-23

$0.18

2010-11-23

$0.18

2010-08-25

$0.18

2010-05-26

$0.18

2010-02-24

$0.18

2009-11-24

$0.18

2009-08-26

$0.18

2009-05-27

$0.18

2009-02-25

$0.18

2008-11-25

$0.18

2008-08-27

$0.18

2008-05-28

$0.18

2008-02-27

$0.18

2007-11-28

$0.18

2007-08-29

$0.18

2007-05-23

$0.18

2007-02-21

$0.18

2006-11-21

$0.18

2006-08-23

$0.16

2006-05-24

$0.16

2006-02-22

$0.16

2005-11-22

$0.16

2005-08-24

$0.16

2005-05-25

$0.16

2005-02-23

$0.16

2004-11-23

$0.16

2004-08-25

$0.15

2004-05-26

$0.15

2004-02-25

$0.15

2003-11-25

$0.15

2003-08-27

$0.15

2003-05-28

$0.13

2003-02-26

$0.13

2002-11-26

$0.13

2002-08-28

$0.13

2002-05-29

$0.13

2002-02-20

$0.13

2001-11-28

$0.13

2001-08-29

$0.13

2001-05-23

$0.13

2001-02-21

$0.11

2000-11-21

$0.11

2000-08-23

$0.11

2000-05-24

$0.11

2000-02-23

$0.11

1999-11-23

$0.11

1999-08-25

$0.11

1999-05-26

$0.11

1999-02-24

$0.11

1998-11-24

$0.11

1998-08-26

$0.11

1998-05-27

$0.11

1998-02-25

$0.1

1997-11-25

$0.1

1997-08-27

$0.1

1997-05-28

$0.1

1997-02-26

$0.1

1996-11-20

$0.1

1996-08-21

$0.09

1996-05-22

$0.09

1996-02-21

$0.09

1995-11-21

$0.09

1995-08-23

$0.09

1995-05-22

$0.07

CBT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CBT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CBT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CBT Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CBT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

7.28%

7years

CBT

News
CBT

Research
CBT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CBT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CBT

CBT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Cabot Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CBT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Specialty Chemicals

Cabot (CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and materials company headquartered in Boston, MA. Cabot's major products are carbon black, fumed silica, inkjet colorants, capacitor materials, and cesium formate drilling fluids. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Cabot is a heavily regulated company, as it has to follow extensive safety, health, and environmental requirements. Volatile commodity prices, combined with the fact that the majority of Cabot’s sales are outside of the United States, can result in large fluctuations in operational results for Cabot. Cabot has been paying dividends since 1993 and has increased them consecutively since 2012. Cabot pays its dividends quarterly.

