Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Sasol

Stock

SSL

Price as of:

$1.57 +0.23 +17.16%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing /

Sasol (SSL)

SSL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SSL DARS™ Rating

SSL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$1.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

4,267,700

Open Price

$1.49

Day's Range

$1.43 - $1.6

Previous Close

$1.34

52 week low / high

$1.25 - $34.03

Percent off 52 week high

-95.39%

SSL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SSL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SSL

Compare SSL to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
locked locked 3.4 4.15% 42.07% 20.51% 8
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade SSL's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SSL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-03-14

$0.306311

2018-09-06

$0.394801

2018-03-15

$0.310912

2017-09-07

$0.46131

2017-03-15

$0.282889

2016-09-28

$0.544763

2016-04-06

$0.308383

2015-10-07

$0.705433

2015-04-08

$0.468754

2014-10-08

$1.013085

2014-04-09

$0.623719

2013-10-09

$1.133106

2013-04-10

$0.527657

2012-10-10

$1.1289428

2012-10-10

$0.009852

2012-04-11

$0.719333

2011-10-12

$1.227222

2011-04-06

$0.46124

2010-10-13

$1.102109

2010-04-07

$0.383362

2009-10-14

$0.813724

2009-04-07

$0.270946

2008-10-08

$0.99695

2008-04-09

$0.4594

2007-10-10

$0.856

2007-04-03

$0.43291

2006-10-11

$0.56253

2006-04-05

$0.45528

2005-10-12

$0.46838

2005-04-06

$0.3717

2004-10-06

$0.3531

2004-04-06

$0.3234

2003-10-08

$0.3333

2003-04-09

$0.2541

2002-10-09

$0.2186

2002-04-10

$0.1634

2001-09-19

$0.175

2001-03-21

$0.1595

SSL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SSL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SSL

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SSL Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SSL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

SSL

News
SSL

Research
SSL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SSL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SSL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3063

Unknown

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-03-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3948

Unknown

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3109

Unknown

2018-03-15

2018-03-16

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4613

Unknown

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2829

Unknown

2017-03-15

2017-03-17

2017-03-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5448

Unknown

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3084

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7054

Unknown

2015-10-07

2015-10-09

2015-10-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4688

Unknown

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0131

Unknown

2014-10-08

2014-10-10

2014-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6237

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1331

Unknown

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5277

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0099

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1289

Unknown

2012-10-10

2012-10-12

2012-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7193

Unknown

2012-04-11

2012-04-13

2012-04-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2272

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4612

Unknown

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1021

Unknown

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-10-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3834

Unknown

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8137

Unknown

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2709

Unknown

2009-04-07

2009-04-09

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9970

Unknown

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4594

Unknown

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8560

Unknown

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-10-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4329

Unknown

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5625

Unknown

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-10-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4553

Unknown

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4684

Unknown

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3717

Unknown

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3531

Unknown

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3234

Unknown

2004-04-06

2004-04-08

2004-04-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3333

Unknown

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2541

Unknown

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2186

Unknown

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1634

Unknown

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1750

Unknown

2001-09-19

2001-09-21

2001-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1595

Unknown

2001-03-21

2001-03-23

2001-05-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

SSL

Investor Resources

Learn more about Sasol on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SSL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

Sasol ADR's - (SSL)-operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates coal mines; produces synthesis gas through coal gasification and natural gas reforming, using its proprietary technology to convert synthesis gas into synthetic fuel components, chemical feedstock, and pipeline gas; markets refined liquid fuel products, including gasoline, fuel alcohol, diesel, jet fuel, illuminating paraffin, LPG, fuel oils, motor and industrial lubricants, and bitumen; and distributes and markets natural gas. Sasol was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rosebank, South Africa.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X