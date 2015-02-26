HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. The company operates refineries in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. Holly Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based out of Dallas, Texas. HollyFrontier Corp’s profits are largely affected by the price of crude oil, a volatile commodity. As well, there is a growing body of environmental regulations in the United States for petroleum refineries, which can affect HollyFrontier Corp’s profits. HollyFrontier Corp has been paying dividends since its inception in 2011 and has increased them consecutively annually since then. HollyFrontier Corp pays its dividends quarterly.