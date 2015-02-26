Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

HollyFrontier Corp

Stock

HFC

Price as of:

$50.29 -0.58 -1.14%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing /

HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

HFC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.75%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

27.49%

EPS $5.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HFC DARS™ Rating

HFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.29

Quote Time

Today's Volume

244,021

Open Price

$50.89

Day's Range

$50.13 - $51.01

Previous Close

$50.87

52 week low / high

$37.73 - $58.88

Percent off 52 week high

-14.59%

HFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HFC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HFC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-26

$0.35

2019-08-21

$0.33

2019-05-17

$0.33

2019-02-26

$0.33

2018-11-20

$0.33

2018-08-22

$0.33

2018-05-22

$0.33

2018-02-27

$0.33

2017-11-20

$0.33

2017-08-21

$0.33

2017-05-19

$0.33

2017-02-24

$0.33

2016-11-23

$0.33

2016-08-19

$0.33

2016-05-25

$0.33

2016-03-02

$0.33

2015-12-02

$0.33

2015-08-31

$0.33

2015-06-03

$0.33

2015-03-06

$0.32

2014-12-02

$0.32

2014-08-28

$0.32

2014-06-04

$0.32

2014-03-12

$0.3

2013-12-04

$0.3

2013-09-04

$0.3

2013-06-10

$0.3

2013-03-13

$0.3

2012-12-06

$0.2

2012-09-06

$0.15

2012-06-08

$0.15

2012-03-14

$0.1

2011-12-08

$0.1

2011-09-14

$0.0875

2011-06-17

$0.075

2011-03-23

$0.075

2010-12-16

$0.075

2010-09-17

$0.075

2010-06-17

$0.075

2010-03-18

$0.075

2009-12-17

$0.075

2009-09-17

$0.075

2009-06-17

$0.075

2009-03-18

$0.075

2008-12-17

$0.075

2008-09-18

$0.075

2008-06-13

$0.075

2008-03-17

$0.075

2007-12-19

$0.06

2007-09-19

$0.06

2007-06-08

$0.06

2007-03-20

$0.05

2006-12-18

$0.04

2006-09-20

$0.04

2006-06-20

$0.04

2006-03-21

$0.025

2005-12-21

$0.025

2005-09-22

$0.025

2005-06-16

$0.025

2005-03-23

$0.02

2004-12-23

$0.02

2004-09-16

$0.02

2004-06-17

$0.01625

2004-03-18

$0.01625

2003-12-31

$0.01375

2003-09-25

$0.01375

2003-06-19

$0.01375

2003-03-13

$0.01375

2002-12-19

$0.01375

2002-09-26

$0.01375

2002-06-13

$0.01375

2002-03-14

$0.0125

2001-12-20

$0.0125

2001-09-27

$0.0125

2001-06-14

$0.0125

2001-03-14

$0.01125

2000-12-20

$0.01125

2000-09-27

$0.01125

2000-06-14

$0.010625

2000-03-15

$0.010625

1999-12-21

$0.010625

1999-09-29

$0.010625

1999-06-16

$0.01

1999-03-10

$0.01

1998-12-22

$0.01

1998-10-05

$0.01

1998-06-24

$0.009375

1998-03-18

$0.009375

1997-12-23

$0.009375

1997-10-08

$0.009375

1997-06-18

$0.009375

1997-03-19

$0.0075

1996-12-24

$0.0075

1996-09-25

$0.0075

1996-06-19

$0.0075

1996-03-20

$0.00625

1995-12-27

$0.00625

1995-10-11

$0.00625

1995-06-21

$0.00625

HFC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HFC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HFC Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

HFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

1.98%

6.06%

0years

HFC

News
HFC

Research
HFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3500

2019-11-13

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-08-01

2019-08-21

2019-08-22

2019-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-05-08

2019-05-17

2019-05-20

2019-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-02-13

2019-02-26

2019-02-27

2019-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-11-07

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-08-02

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-05-09

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-02-14

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-11-08

2017-11-20

2017-11-21

2017-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-07-31

2017-08-21

2017-08-23

2017-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-05-10

2017-05-19

2017-05-23

2017-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-02-15

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-11-09

2016-11-23

2016-11-28

2016-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-08-03

2016-08-19

2016-08-23

2016-09-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-05-11

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2016-02-17

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-11-11

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2015-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-08-05

2015-08-31

2015-09-02

2015-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2015-05-13

2015-06-03

2015-06-05

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2015-02-18

2015-03-06

2015-03-10

2015-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-11-12

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2014-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-08-06

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2014-05-14

2014-06-04

2014-06-06

2014-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2014-02-19

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-11-13

2013-12-04

2013-12-06

2013-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-08-07

2013-09-04

2013-09-06

2013-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-05-16

2013-06-10

2013-06-12

2013-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2013-02-20

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-11-01

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-13

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-16

2012-06-08

2012-06-12

2012-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-02-17

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-11-16

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2012-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0875

2011-08-25

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-05-12

2011-06-17

2011-06-21

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2011-02-24

2011-03-23

2011-03-25

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-11-04

2010-12-16

2010-12-20

2011-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-08-05

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-05-06

2010-06-17

2010-06-21

2010-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2010-02-25

2010-03-18

2010-03-22

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-11-05

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-09-03

2009-09-17

2009-09-21

2009-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-05-28

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2009-03-09

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-12-10

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2009-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-09-09

2008-09-18

2008-09-22

2008-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-06-02

2008-06-13

2008-06-17

2008-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2008-02-25

2008-03-17

2008-03-19

2008-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-12-12

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-09-10

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-05-29

2007-06-08

2007-06-12

2007-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-02-12

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-12-11

2006-12-18

2006-12-20

2007-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-09-08

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-05-11

2006-06-20

2006-06-22

2006-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2006-03-13

2006-03-21

2006-03-23

2006-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-12-09

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2006-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-09-13

2005-09-22

2005-09-26

2005-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2005-06-06

2005-06-16

2005-06-20

2005-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2005-03-14

2005-03-23

2005-03-28

2005-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-12-10

2004-12-23

2004-12-28

2005-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2004-08-02

2004-09-16

2004-09-20

2004-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2004-06-09

2004-06-17

2004-06-21

2004-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0163

2004-03-11

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-12-18

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-09-17

2003-09-25

2003-09-29

2003-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-06-12

2003-06-19

2003-06-23

2003-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2003-03-07

2003-03-13

2003-03-17

2003-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-12-13

2002-12-19

2002-12-23

2003-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-09-20

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0138

2002-06-07

2002-06-13

2002-06-17

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-03-08

2002-03-14

2002-03-18

2002-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-12-13

2001-12-20

2001-12-24

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-09-21

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-06-08

2001-06-14

2001-06-18

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2001-03-09

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2000-12-15

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0113

2000-09-22

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

2000-06-09

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

2000-03-10

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

1999-12-10

1999-12-21

1999-12-23

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0106

1999-09-24

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-06-10

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-03-05

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-12-11

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-09-30

1998-10-05

1998-10-07

1998-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

1998-06-12

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

1998-03-06

1998-03-18

1998-03-20

1998-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

1997-12-12

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

1997-09-26

1997-10-08

1997-10-10

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0094

1997-06-06

1997-06-18

1997-06-20

1997-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1997-03-07

1997-03-19

1997-03-21

1997-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-12-13

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-09-13

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0075

1996-06-06

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1996-03-06

1996-03-20

1996-03-22

1996-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1995-12-14

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1995-09-29

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0063

1995-06-09

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

HFC

Investor Resources

Learn more about HollyFrontier Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

HFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. The company operates refineries in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; and Woods Cross, Utah. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. Holly Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based out of Dallas, Texas. HollyFrontier Corp’s profits are largely affected by the price of crude oil, a volatile commodity. As well, there is a growing body of environmental regulations in the United States for petroleum refineries, which can affect HollyFrontier Corp’s profits. HollyFrontier Corp has been paying dividends since its inception in 2011 and has increased them consecutively annually since then. HollyFrontier Corp pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X