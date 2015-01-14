Best Dividend Stocks
Enerplus Corporation

Stock

ERF

Price as of:

$6.97 +0.03 +0.43%

Industry

Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

Enerplus Corporation (ERF)

ERF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.30%

basic-materials Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.09

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

11.51%

EPS $0.78

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ERF DARS™ Rating

ERF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.97

Quote Time

Today's Volume

102,969

Open Price

$6.92

Day's Range

$6.9 - $7.06

Previous Close

$6.94

52 week low / high

$5.5 - $9.73

Percent off 52 week high

-28.37%

ERF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0100

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0100

2019-12-18

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Regular

ERF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ERF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-30

$0.01 (CAD)

2019-11-26

$0.0075

2019-10-30

$0.0076

2019-09-27

$0.0075

2019-08-29

$0.0075

2019-07-30

$0.0075

2019-06-27

$0.0075

2019-05-30

$0.0074

2019-04-29

$0.0074

2019-03-28

$0.0074

2019-02-27

$0.0076

2019-01-30

$0.0075

2018-12-27

$0.0073

2018-11-28

$0.0075

2018-10-29

$0.0076

2018-09-27

$0.0077

2018-08-29

$0.0076

2018-07-27

$0.0076

2018-06-28

$0.0075

2018-05-29

$0.0077

2018-04-27

$0.0077

2018-03-28

$0.0077

2018-02-27

$0.0079

2018-01-30

$0.0081

2017-12-28

$0.0078

2017-11-29

$0.0078

2017-10-27

$0.0078

2017-09-27

$0.0081

2017-08-29

$0.0079

2017-07-27

$0.0079

2017-06-27

$0.0075

2017-05-24

$0.0074

2017-04-26

$0.0074

2017-03-27

$0.0075

2017-02-24

$0.0075

2017-01-27

$0.0076

2016-12-28

$0.0073

2016-11-28

$0.0073

2016-10-27

$0.0075

2016-09-27

$0.0075

2016-08-29

$0.0077

2016-07-27

$0.0076

2016-06-24

$0.0077

2016-05-25

$0.01

2016-04-28

$0.0078

2016-03-29

$0.0076

2016-02-25

$0.0219

2016-01-28

$0.02

2015-12-29

$0.02

2015-11-27

$0.0224

2015-10-28

$0.0386

2015-09-28

$0.0383

2015-08-27

$0.0381

2015-07-28

$0.0384

2015-06-26

$0.0407

2015-05-27

$0.04

2015-04-28

$0.0408

2015-03-27

$0.04

2015-02-25

$0.0723

2015-01-29

$0.0728

2014-12-29

$0.0775

2014-11-24

$0.0794

2014-10-28

$0.0802

2014-09-26

$0.0812

2014-09-03

$0.08

2014-08-01

$0.0828

2014-07-07

$0.0845

2014-06-03

$0.0831

2014-05-01

$0.082

2014-04-02

$0.0815

2014-03-03

$0.0809

2014-02-03

$0.0805

2014-01-02

$0.0841

2013-12-03

$0.085

2013-11-01

$0.086

2013-10-02

$0.0872

2013-09-03

$0.0857

2013-07-31

$0.0876

2013-07-05

$0.09

2013-06-03

$0.0866

2013-05-01

$0.089

2013-04-03

$0.09

2013-03-01

$0.09

2013-02-01

$0.09

2013-01-02

$0.0904

2012-12-06

$0.0905

2012-11-07

$0.09

2012-10-05

$0.0912

2012-09-06

$0.0911

2012-08-08

$0.0902

2012-07-06

$0.087

2012-06-06

$0.1728

2012-05-08

$0.18

2012-04-05

$0.1809

2012-03-07

$0.1802

2012-02-08

$0.1803

2012-01-06

$0.1769

2011-12-07

$0.1768

2011-11-08

$0.1769

2011-10-06

$0.1713

2011-09-07

$0.1816

2011-08-08

$0.1832

2011-07-06

$0.18

2011-06-08

$0.1844

2011-05-06

$0.1863

2011-04-06

$0.1861

2011-03-08

$0.1854

2011-02-08

$0.1823

2010-12-08

$0.1795

2010-11-08

$0.1788

2010-10-06

$0.1762

2010-09-08

$0.1728

2010-08-06

$0.1778

2010-07-07

$0.1699

2010-06-08

$0.1698

2010-05-06

$0.1752

2010-04-07

$0.1798

2010-03-08

$0.1744

2010-02-08

$0.1679

2009-12-29

$0.1716

2009-12-08

$0.1693

2009-11-06

$0.1689

2009-10-07

$0.169

2009-09-08

$0.1647

2009-08-06

$0.1672

2009-07-08

$0.1556

2009-06-08

$0.1631

2009-05-06

$0.1535

2009-04-07

$0.1455

2009-03-06

$0.1398

2009-02-06

$0.1474

2008-12-29

$0.2051

2008-12-08

$0.303

2008-11-06

$0.3171

2008-10-08

$0.4166

2008-09-08

$0.4409

2008-08-06

$0.4007

2008-07-08

$0.4121

2008-06-06

$0.4121

2008-05-07

$0.4161

2008-04-08

$0.4139

2008-03-06

$0.4261

2008-02-06

$0.4167

2007-12-27

$0.4279

2007-12-06

$0.4161

2007-11-07

$0.4494

2007-10-05

$0.4223

2007-09-06

$0.3976

2007-08-08

$0.3982

2007-07-06

$0.3941

2007-06-06

$0.3957

2007-05-08

$0.3792

2007-04-05

$0.3637

2007-03-07

$0.3567

2007-02-07

$0.3543

2006-12-27

$0.3631

2006-12-06

$0.3668

2006-11-08

$0.3714

2006-10-05

$0.3727

2006-09-06

$0.3785

2006-08-08

$0.3746

2006-07-06

$0.3773

2006-06-07

$0.377

2006-05-08

$0.3788

2006-04-06

$0.3626

2006-03-08

$0.3642

2006-02-08

$0.3642

2005-12-28

$0.3593

2005-12-07

$0.3622

2005-11-08

$0.3527

2005-10-05

$0.3143

2005-09-07

$0.3111

2005-08-08

$0.3043

2005-07-06

$0.282

2005-06-08

$0.2804

2005-05-06

$0.2811

2005-04-06

$0.2867

2005-03-08

$0.2861

2005-02-08

$0.2793

2004-12-29

$0.2875

2004-12-08

$0.2897

2004-11-08

$0.2929

2004-10-06

$0.2773

2004-09-08

$0.2718

2004-08-06

$0.2654

2004-07-07

$0.2636

2004-06-08

$0.26

2004-05-06

$0.2545

2004-04-06

$0.2664

2004-03-08

$0.2649

2004-02-06

$0.2613

2003-12-29

$0.2672

2003-12-08

$0.2681

2003-11-06

$0.2625

2003-10-08

$0.2778

2003-09-08

$0.2699

2003-08-06

$0.2642

2003-07-08

$0.2743

2003-06-06

$0.2756

2003-05-07

$0.2656

2003-04-08

$0.2369

2003-03-06

$0.2382

2003-02-06

$0.2103

2002-12-27

$0.1925

2002-12-06

$0.1921

2002-11-06

$0.1926

2002-10-08

$0.1879

2002-09-06

$0.178

2002-08-07

$0.1767

2002-07-08

$0.1837

2002-06-06

$0.1827

2002-05-08

$0.1786

2002-04-08

$0.1258

2002-03-06

$0.1258

2002-02-06

$0.1564

2001-12-27

$0.1873

2001-12-06

$0.2223

2001-11-07

$0.2511

2001-10-05

$0.2547

2001-09-06

$0.2889

2001-08-08

$0.3256

2001-07-06

$0.0859

2001-07-06

$0.0859

2001-06-06

$0.1103

2001-06-06

$0.1103

2001-05-08

$0.3512

2001-05-08

$0.3512

2001-04-06

$0.0609

2001-04-06

$0.0609

2001-03-07

$0.2789

2001-03-07

$0.2789

2001-02-07

$0.1891

2001-02-07

$0.1891

2001-01-08

$0.0312

2001-01-08

$0.0312

2000-12-06

$0.2415

2000-12-06

$0.2415

2000-11-08

$0.2733

2000-11-08

$0.2733

2000-10-05

$0.187

2000-09-06

$0.1893

2000-08-08

$0.0815

2000-08-08

$0.0815

2000-07-06

$0.3 (CAD)

ERF

ERF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

date 2015-01-14

Consecutive Years of Increase

-9.12%

-2.07%

0years

ERF

ERF

ERF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ERF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

ERF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0100 (CAD)

2019-12-18

2019-12-30

2019-12-31

2020-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2019-11-15

2019-11-26

2019-11-27

2019-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2019-10-21

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2019-09-19

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2019-08-20

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2019-07-19

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2019-06-18

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2019-05-21

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2019-04-18

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2019-03-19

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2019-02-15

2019-02-27

2019-02-28

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2019-01-21

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0073

2018-12-17

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2018-11-19

2018-11-28

2018-11-29

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2018-10-19

2018-10-29

2018-10-30

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2018-09-18

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2018-08-20

2018-08-29

2018-08-30

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2018-07-18

2018-07-27

2018-07-30

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2018-06-19

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2018-05-17

2018-05-29

2018-05-30

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2018-04-19

2018-04-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2018-03-19

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0081

2018-01-19

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2017-12-18

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2017-11-20

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2017-10-19

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0081

2017-09-18

2017-09-27

2017-09-28

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2017-08-21

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

2017-07-20

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2017-06-19

2017-06-27

2017-06-29

2017-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2017-05-16

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0074

2017-04-18

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2017-03-17

2017-03-27

2017-03-29

2017-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2017-02-16

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

2017-01-31

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0073

2016-12-19

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0073

2016-11-18

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2016-10-20

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0075

2016-09-19

2016-09-27

2016-09-29

2016-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2016-08-19

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2016-07-19

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0100

2016-05-17

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

2016-04-21

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

2016-03-21

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0219

2016-02-18

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0200

2015-12-18

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0224

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0386

2015-10-20

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0383

2015-09-17

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0381

2015-08-20

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2015-07-20

2015-07-28

2015-07-30

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0407

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-05-19

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0408

2015-04-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2015-03-19

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

2015-02-17

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0728

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0775

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0794

2014-11-14

2014-11-24

2014-11-26

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0802

2014-10-20

2014-10-28

2014-10-30

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0800

2014-08-26

2014-09-03

2014-09-05

2014-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0828

2014-07-24

2014-08-01

2014-08-05

2014-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0845

2014-06-27

2014-07-07

2014-07-09

2014-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0831

2014-05-23

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2014-03-25

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2014-02-21

2014-03-03

2014-03-05

2014-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2014-01-24

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0841

2013-12-20

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0850

2013-11-25

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2013-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2013-10-25

2013-11-01

2013-11-05

2013-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0872

2013-09-24

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0857

2013-08-26

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0876

2013-07-23

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-06-26

2013-07-05

2013-07-09

2013-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0866

2013-05-24

2013-06-03

2013-06-05

2013-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0890

2013-04-23

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-03-25

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-02-21

2013-03-01

2013-03-05

2013-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2013-01-25

2013-02-01

2013-02-05

2013-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0904

2012-12-21

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0905

2012-11-29

2012-12-06

2012-12-10

2012-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0900

2012-10-30

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0912

2012-09-28

2012-10-05

2012-10-10

2012-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0911

2012-08-29

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0902

2012-07-31

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.0870

2012-06-28

2012-07-06

2012-07-10

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1728

2012-05-29

2012-06-06

2012-06-08

2012-06-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2012-04-30

2012-05-08

2012-05-10

2012-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1809

2012-03-29

2012-04-05

2012-04-10

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1802

2012-02-28

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1803

2012-01-31

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1769

2011-12-23

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1768

2011-11-29

2011-12-07

2011-12-09

2011-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1769

2011-10-31

2011-11-08

2011-11-10

2011-11-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1713

2011-09-29

2011-10-06

2011-10-11

2011-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1816

2011-08-30

2011-09-07

2011-09-09

2011-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1832

2011-07-29

2011-08-08

2011-08-10

2011-08-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2011-06-29

2011-07-06

2011-07-10

2011-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1844

2011-05-31

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1863

2011-04-29

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1861

2011-03-31

2011-04-06

2011-04-10

2011-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1854

2011-02-28

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1823

2011-01-31

2011-02-08

2011-02-10

2011-02-20

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.1795

2010-11-30

2010-12-08

2010-12-10

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1788

2010-10-29

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1762

2010-09-30

2010-10-06

2010-10-10

2010-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1728

2010-08-31

2010-09-08

2010-09-10

2010-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1778

2010-07-29

2010-08-06

2010-08-10

2010-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1699

2010-06-30

2010-07-07

2010-07-10

2010-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1698

2010-05-31

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1752

2010-04-29

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1798

2010-03-31

2010-04-07

2010-04-10

2010-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1744

2010-02-26

2010-03-08

2010-03-10

2010-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1679

2010-01-29

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1716

2009-12-18

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1693

2009-11-30

2009-12-08

2009-12-10

2009-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1689

2009-10-30

2009-11-06

2009-11-10

2009-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1690

2009-09-30

2009-10-07

2009-10-10

2009-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1647

2009-08-31

2009-09-08

2009-09-10

2009-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1672

2009-07-29

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1556

2009-06-30

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1631

2009-05-29

2009-06-08

2009-06-10

2009-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1535

2009-04-30

2009-05-06

2009-05-10

2009-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1455

2009-03-31

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1398

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

2009-03-10

2009-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1474

2009-01-30

2009-02-06

2009-02-10

2009-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2051

2008-12-18

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3030

2008-11-28

2008-12-08

2008-12-10

2008-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3171

2008-10-30

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4166

2008-09-30

2008-10-08

2008-10-10

2008-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4409

2008-08-29

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4007

2008-07-30

2008-08-06

2008-08-10

2008-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4121

2008-06-27

2008-07-08

2008-07-10

2008-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4121

2008-05-30

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4161

2008-04-30

2008-05-07

2008-05-10

2008-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4139

2008-03-31

2008-04-08

2008-04-10

2008-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4261

2008-02-29

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4167

2008-01-30

2008-02-06

2008-02-10

2008-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4279

2007-12-18

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4161

2007-11-28

2007-12-06

2007-12-10

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4494

2007-10-31

2007-11-07

2007-11-10

2007-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4223

2007-09-28

2007-10-05

2007-10-10

2007-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3976

2007-08-29

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3982

2007-07-31

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3941

2007-06-28

2007-07-06

2007-07-10

2007-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3957

2007-05-30

2007-06-06

2007-06-10

2007-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3792

2007-04-30

2007-05-08

2007-05-10

2007-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3637

2007-03-22

2007-04-05

2007-04-10

2007-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3567

2007-02-28

2007-03-07

2007-03-10

2007-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3543

2007-01-31

2007-02-07

2007-02-10

2007-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3631

2006-12-18

2006-12-27

2006-12-31

2007-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3668

2006-11-30

2006-12-06

2006-12-10

2006-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3714

2006-10-31

2006-11-08

2006-11-10

2006-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3727

2006-09-28

2006-10-05

2006-10-10

2006-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3785

2006-08-30

2006-09-06

2006-09-10

2006-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3746

2006-07-31

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3773

2006-06-28

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3770

2006-05-31

2006-06-07

2006-06-10

2006-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3788

2006-04-28

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3626

2006-03-30

2006-04-06

2006-04-10

2006-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3642

2006-02-28

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3642

2006-01-31

2006-02-08

2006-02-10

2006-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3593

2005-12-16

2005-12-28

2005-12-31

2006-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3622

2005-11-30

2005-12-07

2005-12-10

2005-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3527

2005-10-14

2005-11-08

2005-11-10

2005-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3143

2005-09-30

2005-10-05

2005-10-10

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3111

2005-08-31

2005-09-07

2005-09-10

2005-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3043

2005-07-18

2005-08-08

2005-08-10

2005-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2820

2005-06-30

2005-07-06

2005-07-10

2005-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2804

2005-05-31

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2811

2005-04-29

2005-05-06

2005-05-10

2005-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2867

2005-03-31

2005-04-06

2005-04-10

2005-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2861

2005-02-28

2005-03-08

2005-03-10

2005-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2793

2005-01-31

2005-02-08

2005-02-10

2005-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2875

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2897

2004-11-30

2004-12-08

2004-12-10

2004-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2929

2004-10-29

2004-11-08

2004-11-10

2004-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2773

2004-09-30

2004-10-06

2004-10-10

2004-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2718

2004-08-31

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2654

2004-07-30

2004-08-06

2004-08-10

2004-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2636

2004-06-30

2004-07-07

2004-07-10

2004-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2004-05-28

2004-06-08

2004-06-10

2004-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2545

2004-04-29

2004-05-06

2004-05-10

2004-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2664

2004-03-31

2004-04-06

2004-04-10

2004-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2649

2004-02-27

2004-03-08

2004-03-10

2004-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2613

2004-01-30

2004-02-06

2004-02-10

2004-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2672

2003-12-17

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2681

2003-11-28

2003-12-08

2003-12-10

2003-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2625

2003-10-30

2003-11-06

2003-11-10

2003-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2778

2003-09-30

2003-10-08

2003-10-10

2003-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2699

2003-08-28

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2642

2003-07-31

2003-08-06

2003-08-10

2003-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2743

2003-06-26

2003-07-08

2003-07-10

2003-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2756

2003-05-29

2003-06-06

2003-06-10

2003-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2656

2003-04-30

2003-05-07

2003-05-10

2003-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2369

2003-03-28

2003-04-08

2003-04-10

2003-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2382

2003-02-27

2003-03-06

2003-03-10

2003-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2103

2003-01-30

2003-02-06

2003-02-10

2003-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1925

2002-12-17

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1921

2002-11-27

2002-12-06

2002-12-10

2002-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1926

2002-10-31

2002-11-06

2002-11-10

2002-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1879

2002-09-30

2002-10-08

2002-10-10

2002-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1780

2002-08-29

2002-09-06

2002-09-10

2002-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1767

2002-07-31

2002-08-07

2002-08-10

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1837

2002-06-28

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

2002-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1827

2002-05-31

2002-06-06

2002-06-10

2002-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1786

2002-04-30

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1258

2002-03-27

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1258

2002-02-28

2002-03-06

2002-03-10

2002-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1564

2002-01-31

2002-02-06

2002-02-10

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1873

2001-12-17

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2223

2001-11-30

2001-12-06

2001-12-10

2001-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2511

2001-10-31

2001-11-07

2001-11-10

2001-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2547

2001-09-28

2001-10-05

2001-10-10

2001-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2889

2001-08-30

2001-09-06

2001-09-10

2001-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3256

2001-07-31

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2001-06-29

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-07-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0859

2001-06-29

2001-07-06

2001-07-10

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2001-05-31

2001-06-06

2001-06-10

2001-06-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1103

2001-05-31

2001-06-06

2001-06-10

2001-06-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.3512

2001-04-30

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-05-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3512

2001-04-30

2001-05-08

2001-05-10

2001-05-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0609

2001-03-29

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-04-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0609

2001-03-29

2001-04-06

2001-04-10

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2789

2001-02-28

2001-03-07

2001-03-10

2001-03-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2789

2001-02-28

2001-03-07

2001-03-10

2001-03-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1891

2001-01-26

2001-02-07

2001-02-10

2001-02-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1891

2001-01-26

2001-02-07

2001-02-10

2001-02-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0312

2000-12-28

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-01-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0312

2000-12-28

2001-01-08

2001-01-10

2001-01-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2415

2000-11-30

2000-12-06

2000-12-10

2000-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2415

2000-11-30

2000-12-06

2000-12-10

2000-12-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2733

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2733

2000-10-31

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-11-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1870

2000-09-29

2000-10-05

2000-10-10

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1893

2000-08-31

2000-09-06

2000-09-10

2000-09-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0815

2000-07-31

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-20

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0815

2000-07-31

2000-08-08

2000-08-10

2000-08-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3000 (CAD)

2000-06-30

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-20

Initial

Regular

Monthly

ERF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Enerplus Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

ERF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Refining And Marketing

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is one of the largest Canadian oil and gas producer. In 2010, production volumes from the company's properties consisted of approximately 42% crude oil and natural gas liquids and 58% natural gas. The company was founded in 1986, and is based in Calgary, AB.

